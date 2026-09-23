Gordon Football Has Won 48 Straight Games. Mike Reed Is Building Something Bigger

There is something exhilarating about a winning streak, whether it is De La Salle’s 151 consecutive victories in high school football or The Undertaker’s famous run at WrestleMania.

Gordon High School now has one of its own: 48 straight wins following a 64-44 victory over Bluff Dale last week. To put that into perspective, the Longhorns have not lost since November 2022.

The Longhorns are 4-0 this season, own the longest active winning streak in Texas high school football and are pursuing a fourth consecutive Class 1A Division I six-man state championship.

However, Gordon head coach Mike Reed would prefer to discuss almost anything other than the streak.

Reed does not ask his players to defend it. He does not present it as their inheritance or use it to measure each new team against the ones that preceded it.

“In all honesty, don’t talk about anything other [than] get better,” Reed said. “That’s it. Just get better at who we are. Fix what we aren’t good at and do it together.”

The number is now large enough to attract attention from across the state. Understanding why Reed wants no part of it requires going back to a time when he was the one searching for direction at Gordon.

Long before Reed returned to shape the school’s football program, he was a teenager who needed Gordon to help shape him.

Where It All Began

Reed moved to Gordon his sophomore year in high school. The town became more than the latest place he lived, and Nelson Campbell became more than his football coach.

Campbell spent 23 years leading Gordon and was six-man football’s winningest coach when he retired in 2004. To Reed, Campbell’s importance could be distilled into one sentence.

“He told me I had potential,” Reed said.

As a teenager, Reed put great stock in that statement. Campbell saw ability in him that Reed had not yet recognized in himself.

Only later did Reed understand that Campbell had also issued a challenge.

“Potential is unused energy,” Reed said. “It’s something that’s there, but hasn’t been completely tapped into yet.”

Reed played running back for Gordon. In 1994, he scored both touchdowns in an 18-0 victory over nationally ranked Revere, Colorado, in an unusual meeting of prominent six-man programs from different states.

He then moved toward coaching. Reed worked as a student assistant during Gordon’s state championship seasons in 1996 and 1999, studying Campbell’s program from a new perspective.

Reed asked questions constantly. Campbell did more than provide answers. He gave Reed time, challenged him to think and showed him that coaching could leave a lasting impact on an athlete, much as Campbell had on Reed.

“Looking back, I realize he wasn’t just teaching me football or teaching me how to coach,” Reed said. “He was teaching me how to impact kids.”

Reed eventually left Gordon carrying Campbell’s lessons with him.

He would spend the next two decades learning how to use them.

The Coach’s Journey

Reed began as an assistant at nearby Strawn before becoming a head coach at Rule.

The move gave him responsibility, but not ideal conditions. Rule did not have a track facility, so Reed helped create one in a cotton field.

“We did not wait for perfect conditions or someone else to make it possible,” Reed said. “We took responsibility and went to work.”

Rule eventually won consecutive state track championships in 2006 and 2007. Its football team reached the six-man state championship game in each of those seasons, losing both times to Richland Springs.

Mike Reed’s football journey began as a player at Gordon, where longtime coach Nelson Campbell helped shape his approach to the game and leadership. After building his coaching career at several Texas schools, Reed returned to his alma mater in 2018 and has led the Longhorns to three consecutive state championships. | Melani Cormack

At Throckmorton, Reed reached three more consecutive football championship games. The Greyhounds finished as state runners-up in 2010 before winning titles in 2011 and 2012.

Winning remained important, but Reed’s understanding of coaching was changing. As he raised his own children, he began to understand more fully what parents placed in a coach’s care.

Reed then stepped outside six-man football for four seasons at Hamilton. His first team went 0-10 in 2014. By his final season in 2017, the Bulldogs had improved to 5-4.

The experience reinforced that the foundations of a program do not change with the number of players on the field. Blocking and tackling still matter. Players still need development. Teams still depend on discipline, accountability and trust.

Reed also learned what his younger self had not understood about leadership.

“Early in my career, I believed leadership was mostly about setting expectations, demanding discipline and making sure people understood who was in charge,” Reed said.

Experience altered that approach. Reed began trying to build teams whose players worked harder not because they feared disappointing him, but because they did not want to disappoint one another.

By 2018, Reed had coached six-man and 11-man football. He had built a track where there had not been one, lost three state championship games and won two.

Then the road led back home to Gordon.

“I once walked the halls of Gordon needing people to shape me,” Reed said. “Years later, I came back responsible for helping shape the young people walking those same halls.”

The Student Becomes the Teacher

Reed’s return did not produce an immediate championship.

Gordon went 4-7 in his first season. The Longhorns improved to 11-2 in 2019, but the next several years produced a series of painful playoff exits.

The 2021 team went 10-3 and lost to the eventual state champion. Gordon improved to 12-1 in 2022 and was eliminated by the eventual state runner-up.

The repeated playoff losses convinced Reed that Gordon needed something more lasting than another talented team.

He wanted seniors to teach freshmen how the program operated. He wanted players to correct one another, pull teammates along and take responsibility for a higher standard.

“Because if everything depends on the head coach, then you don’t really have a culture,” Reed said. “You’ve got a coach’s program. And that’s not what I want Gordon football to be.”

The breakthrough arrived in 2023.

Gordon went 15-0 and defeated Westbrook 70-20 at AT&T Stadium, winning its first state football championship since 1999, when Reed had served as a student assistant.

This time, Reed was the head coach. His son, Stryker, scored the touchdown that ended the championship game under six-man football’s 45-point mercy rule.

The moment could have belonged to Reed as both coach and father. During the game, he would not allow it to.

“When those kids walk through the doors, they’re all my kids,” Reed said. “Stryker was just one of them.”

Reed believed giving his son the best possible coach sometimes required setting aside the instincts of a father. He could not protect Stryker, favor him or experience a championship through only his performance.

Gordon standouts Stryker Reed (the coach's son) and Ry Reed (no relation) hold their 2025 U.S. Army All-American Bowl jerseys after being selected to compete alongside some of the nation’s top high school football players. The opportunity gave the longtime teammates a chance to showcase the talent produced by Texas six-man football on a national stage. | Melani Cormack

“I didn’t experience it as, ‘My son just won a state championship,’” Reed said. “I experienced it as, ‘Our kids just won a state championship.’”

Only after Stryker returned home could Reed stop coaching the team and experience the night as his father.

“And when he got home, I got to be his dad again,” Reed said. “That’s the part I’ll always cherish.”

The player whose coach had once recognized his potential had become the coach helping a new generation of Gordon players realize theirs, with his own son among them.

But the story did not end that night. The championship only raised Gordon’s standard.

Going From Good to Great

Gordon repeated in 2024, finishing 15-0 and defeating Whiteface 70-24 in the state championship game. The Longhorns allowed 7.2 points per game and recorded seven shutouts, according to records supplied by the program.

Football was only one part of what Gordon had become.

Reed serves as the school’s athletic director and head track coach. Gordon athletes move between football, basketball, baseball and track, often playing several positions within the same sport.

Reed does not view those programs as competitors for athletes.

“The kid doesn’t belong to football,” Reed said. “The kid belongs to the school.”

Track became central to Gordon’s development model. Reed incorporated sprint mechanics, acceleration, strength and hip mobility into football practices, even when doing so meant spending less time installing plays.

At a small school, coaches cannot wait for ideal athletes to arrive. They must develop the students already in the building.

That principle also defines six-man football.

The field is normally 80 yards long and 40 yards wide. An offense needs 15 yards for a first down; every player is eligible to catch a pass; and the player receiving the snap generally must exchange the ball before advancing beyond the line of scrimmage.

Players commonly contribute on offense, defense and special teams, with the open field placing a premium on speed and individual responsibility.

“There’s a tremendous amount of space, and there’s nowhere to hide,” Reed said. “If you miss a tackle, there’s nobody standing behind you to clean it up. If you’re blocking, your block matters. If you’re supposed to make a play in space, you have to make that play.”

The description applies to Gordon beyond football. In a community with fewer than 500 residents, people fill multiple roles because the work still has to be done.

That connection between the football program and the community it represents would be tested in 2025.

It Takes a Community

On May 18, 2025, an EF-1 tornado struck Gordon, damaging the school and destroying athletic facilities that included the football field and track.

Reed’s job changed immediately.

Practices and game plans gave way to questions about classrooms, displaced routines and how to keep students and staff together.

“There wasn’t a playbook for that,” Reed said. “You couldn’t walk into a coaching clinic and say, ‘Here’s what you do when a tornado takes away your school.’”

Families and businesses were also affected. Residents, school employees, parents and former students began helping one another.

Football could not repair what the tornado destroyed. It could provide students with a familiar routine while adults rebuilt around them.

“They didn’t really care where we practiced,” Reed said. “They wanted to be together. They wanted to be Gordon.”

The Longhorns adjusted to displaced practices and the loss of their normal facilities.

They went 14-0 anyway.

Gordon defeated Rankin 69-22 at AT&T Stadium to win its third consecutive championship. The Longhorns joined Fort Hancock and Richland Springs as the only UIL six-man programs to win at least three straight state titles.

The victory completed a 44-0 run across three championship seasons.

It also clarified something Reed had been learning since Campbell first coached him.

A program is not its facility. It is not one roster, one coach or one winning streak.

“You realize that a school isn’t the building,” Reed said. “The building is important. We need it. We need classrooms. We need gyms and locker rooms and fields. But that’s not what makes Gordon Gordon.

“It’s the people.”

During the 2025 season, Stryker Reed and teammate Ry Reed also were selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where they competed alongside some of the country’s top 11-man prospects.

Both Gordon players showcased their abilities, with Stryker finishing as the game’s leading rusher.

For Mike Reed, their opportunity represented something bigger.

“I hope when people see Stryker and Ry get those opportunities, they don’t just see two Gordon kids,” Reed said. “I hope they see what’s possible for six-man football. Because there are a lot of really good athletes in these small communities.”

Stryker signed with the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of its 2026 recruiting class, moving from one of Texas’ smallest classifications to a Division I program.

“And that’s probably the biggest misconception,” Reed said. “Six-man football isn’t lesser football. It’s different football.”

More Than a Winning Streak

Four more victories have followed in 2026.

Gordon’s streak has reached 48 games, the longest active run in Texas high school football across every classification. Each victory brings more attention to a program from one of the state’s smallest classifications.

But Reed knows the streak is temporary.

One team will eventually end it, and another may someday surpass it. It cannot be the program’s foundation because winning streaks do not last forever.

That is why Reed does not ask Gordon’s players to protect 48 victories. He asks them to improve the program they will eventually hand to someone else.

Campbell once looked at Reed and saw ability that had not yet been fully used. Decades later, after five football state championships as a head coach, Reed still carries that message.

“I still have potential,” Reed said.

Now Reed is the coach walking Gordon’s halls, looking for that same potential in the athletes around him.