Allen at Prosper Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Two undefeated and highly ranked Texas high school football teams face off in a huge clash early in the District 6-6A campaign.

Allen, which has looked impressive in its three wins so far travels to Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium to face another set of Eagles in the district opener for both schools. That’s Prosper, which is also undefeated and coming off a highly charged win a week ago against Austin Westlake.

Going into Thursday’s game, Allen is ranked No. 2 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25. Prosper is unranked, but a win against Allen can most certainly get Prosper in next week’s rankings.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Prosper.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

ALLEN 0, PROSPER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium, two undefeated sets of Eagles are about to face off in a district contest as Allen takes on Prosper.

ABOUT ALLEN

The Eagles opened the season with decisive home victories against both Duncanville and DeSoto. Last week, they went on the road to take on another Metroplex superpower in Southlake Carroll. After spotting the Dragons a 14-0 advantage, Allen roared back with a 35-7 run on its way to a 56-35 victory.

In that win, Allen amassed 701 yards of total offense. Quarterback Ty Snell passed for 305 yards and three TDs.

Through three games, Snell has completed 41-of-57 passes for 637 yards and nine scores. Receiver Zach Williams has caught 19 passes for 279 yards and six TDs.

ABOUT PROSPER

Prosper’s Eagles passed a huge test last week with a 49-40 home win against Southlake Carroll, due in large part to the play of their quarterback, Tyler Albert.

Albert passed for 359 yards and six TDs while adding 88 yards rushing and another score. Receiver Marcus McCoy caught eight passes for 173 yards and three TDs.

The Eagles have scored a total of 155 points through their three wins, an average of nearly 52 points a game. Albert has thrown for 977 yards and 17 TDs without a single interception.