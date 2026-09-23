Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 22, 2026

The fifth ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 5 for UIL teams and Week 6 for the private schools.

For the first time this season, there wasn't a team that fell out of the Top 25.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Mustangs hammered Crosby, 58-0, behind a 310-yard passing night from JaVoris Taylor. A big test in a tough District 17-6A comes this week with a game at home against Humble Atascocita.

Up next: vs. Humble Atascocita, Sept. 25

2. Allen (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Facing Prosper on Thursday, Allen held only a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles followed with 41 points in the next two quarters in a 51-21 win in the district opener.

Up next: vs. Princeton, Sept. 25

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Running back Landon Callis-Williams cemented his status as one of the all-time greats by scoring his 137th career rushing touchdown, the most ever in the Greater Houston area.

Up next: at Fort Bend Dulles, Sept. 24

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

North Crowley is riding high after a come-from-behind win against Duncanville on the road last week. However, with rival Crowley up next, it’s another big game for the Panthers.

Up next: vs. Crowley, Sept. 25

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rangers busted out big time offensively, scoring more points for the second week in a row. This time, posting 79 in a 72-point win over Manor.

Up next: vs. Bastrop Cedar Creek

6. Waxahachie (4-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Jordan Thompson-Woods was perfect in a 63-27 win against Mansfield Lake Ridge, catching 4 passes that all went for touchdowns.

Up next: at Dallas Skyline, Sept. 24

7. Frisco Lone Star (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

The Rangers were idle last week.

Up next: at Melissa, Sept. 25

8. Katy (4-0)

Previous ranking: 8

The Tigers blasted Katy Jordan, 56-10, last week. DB Colt Venier had a pick-6 in the win.

Up next: at Katy Cinco Ranch, Sept. 25

9. Lewisville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Lewisville, which has scored 49 or more in every game so far, was idle last week.

Up next: vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Sept. 25

10. DeSoto (2-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Wyatt Davis ran for a team-high 145 yards and a TD as the Eagles won the District 8-5A Division I opener vs. Burleson Centennial.

Up next: vs. Midlothian, Sept. 25

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-2)

Previous ranking: T12

The Golden Bears got the long-awaited 1st win of the season thanks to the offense rolling up 320 yards on the ground and the defense blanking Dallas Hillcrest.

Up next: at Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Sept. 25

12. Carthage (3-0)

Previous ranking: T12

QB Jacob Dixon threw for 291 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over Houston The School of Sports Sciences.

Up next: at West Orange-Stark

13. Stephenville (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

The Yellow Jackets are still in non-district play for one more week. Last week, Stephenville won its 20th straight with a 42-23 win on the road.

Up next: vs. Canyon West Plains

14. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Suhaib Ramseur had two touchdowns for the second game, hauling in seven catches for 166 yards in a win against Houston Strake Jesuit.

Up next: at Fort Bend Clements, Sept. 25

15. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Idle in Week 4 and Week 1 was called off due to weather, the Jaguars are behind other teams in the Top 25 in games played.

Up next: at San Antonio Lee, Sept. 24

16. Duncanville (1-3)

Previous ranking: 11

The Panthers dominated most of the first half against Fort Worth North Crowley but were upended by only scoring 2 in the second half.

Up next: at Red Oak, Sept. 25

17. Celina (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Bobcats opened District 4-5A Division II with a 46-15 win over Prosper Richland. Now, a tough game against a talented Frisco Panther Creek team.

Up next: at Frisco Panther Creek, Sept. 25

18. Cypress Ranch (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

The Mustangs were idle in Week 4.

Up next: vs. Cypress Bridgeland, Sept. 25

19. Houston C.E. King (3-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Dillon Mitchell, arguably the fastest football player in the state, ran 10 times for 106 yards and 2 TDs and returned a punt for a score as well against Humble Kingwood.

Up next: vs. Crosby, Sept. 25

20. Boerne (4-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Grant Sweeney threw for 378 yards and 6 touchdowns in a win over Somerset last week.

Up next: at Alamo Heights, Sept. 25

21. Port Arthur Memorial (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

The defense accounted for three touchdowns in a 55-7 win against Galveston Ball last week.

Up next: at Goose Creek Memorial, Sept. 24

22. Pearland (4-0)

Previous ranking: 21

The Oilers have not given up more than 14 points in a game this season.

Up next: vs. Pasadena Memorial, Sept. 24

T23. Denton Guyer (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

The Wildcats were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Frisco Wakeland, Sept. 24.

T23. Manvel

Previous ranking: 23

The Mavericks were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Alvin, Sept. 24.

24. Anna

Previous ranking: 24

Zyier Franklin returned a fumble and Carter Mundine returned an interception for scores for the Coyotes last week.

Up next: at Frisco Independence, Sept. 25

25. Southlake Carroll (2-2)

Previous ranking: 25

The Dragons got back in the win column with 2 TDs each from QB Hudson Tomcheck and RB Dez Bryant Jr.

Up next: vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton, Sept. 25

Dropped out: none

Also considered: Longview, Austin Westlake, San Antonio Cornerstone, Montgomery, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Cy-Fair, Angleton, Boerne Champion, North Richland Hills Richland, Birdville, Lucas Lovejoy