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Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 22, 2026

All top 25 team remains in place after one month of play in the Lone Star State
Cody Thorn|
Southlake Carroll's Dez Bryant Jr. scored twice last week to help the Dragons beat Keller Central.
Southlake Carroll's Dez Bryant Jr. scored twice last week to help the Dragons beat Keller Central. | Cody Thorn

The fifth ranking for the Texas high school football season is out. 

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 5 for UIL teams and Week 6 for the private schools.

For the first time this season, there wasn't a team that fell out of the Top 25.

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL | WEEK 4 POLL

Texas Top 25 FB
Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Galena Park North Shore (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Mustangs hammered Crosby, 58-0, behind a 310-yard passing night from JaVoris Taylor. A big test in a tough District 17-6A comes this week with a game at home against Humble Atascocita.

Up next: vs. Humble Atascocita, Sept. 25

2. Allen (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Facing Prosper on Thursday, Allen held only a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles followed with 41 points in the next two quarters in a 51-21 win in the district opener.

Up next: vs. Princeton, Sept. 25

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Running back Landon Callis-Williams cemented his status as one of the all-time greats by scoring his 137th career rushing touchdown, the most ever in the Greater Houston area.

Up next: at Fort Bend Dulles, Sept. 24

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

North Crowley is riding high after a come-from-behind win against Duncanville on the road last week. However, with rival Crowley up next, it’s another big game for the Panthers.

Up next: vs. Crowley, Sept. 25

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rangers busted out big time offensively, scoring more points for the second week in a row. This time, posting 79 in a 72-point win over Manor.

Up next: vs. Bastrop Cedar Creek

6. Waxahachie (4-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Jordan Thompson-Woods was perfect in a 63-27 win against Mansfield Lake Ridge, catching 4 passes that all went for touchdowns.

Up next: at Dallas Skyline, Sept. 24

7. Frisco Lone Star (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

The Rangers were idle last week.

Up next: at Melissa, Sept. 25

8. Katy (4-0)

Previous ranking: 8

The Tigers blasted Katy Jordan, 56-10, last week. DB Colt Venier had a pick-6 in the win.

Up next: at Katy Cinco Ranch, Sept. 25

9. Lewisville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Lewisville, which has scored 49 or more in every game so far, was idle last week.

Up next: vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Sept. 25

10. DeSoto (2-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Wyatt Davis ran for a team-high 145 yards and a TD as the Eagles won the District 8-5A Division I opener vs. Burleson Centennial.

Up next: vs. Midlothian, Sept. 25

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-2)

Previous ranking: T12

The Golden Bears got the long-awaited 1st win of the season thanks to the offense rolling up 320 yards on the ground and the defense blanking Dallas Hillcrest.

Up next: at Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Sept. 25

12. Carthage (3-0)

Previous ranking: T12

QB Jacob Dixon threw for 291 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over Houston The School of Sports Sciences.

Up next: at West Orange-Stark

13. Stephenville (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

The Yellow Jackets are still in non-district play for one more week. Last week, Stephenville won its 20th straight with a 42-23 win on the road.

Up next: vs. Canyon West Plains

14. Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Suhaib Ramseur had two touchdowns for the second game, hauling in seven catches for 166 yards in a win against Houston Strake Jesuit.

Up next: at Fort Bend Clements, Sept. 25

15. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Idle in Week 4 and Week 1 was called off due to weather, the Jaguars are behind other teams in the Top 25 in games played.

Up next: at San Antonio Lee, Sept. 24

16. Duncanville (1-3)

Previous ranking: 11

The Panthers dominated most of the first half against Fort Worth North Crowley but were upended by only scoring 2 in the second half.

Up next: at Red Oak, Sept. 25

17. Celina (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The Bobcats opened District 4-5A Division II with a 46-15 win over Prosper Richland. Now, a tough game against a talented Frisco Panther Creek team.

Up next: at Frisco Panther Creek, Sept. 25

18. Cypress Ranch (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

The Mustangs were idle in Week 4.

Up next: vs. Cypress Bridgeland, Sept. 25

19. Houston C.E. King (3-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Dillon Mitchell, arguably the fastest football player in the state, ran 10 times for 106 yards and 2 TDs and returned a punt for a score as well against Humble Kingwood.

Up next: vs. Crosby, Sept. 25

20. Boerne (4-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Grant Sweeney threw for 378 yards and 6 touchdowns in a win over Somerset last week.

Up next: at Alamo Heights, Sept. 25

21. Port Arthur Memorial (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

The defense accounted for three touchdowns in a 55-7 win against Galveston Ball last week.

Up next: at Goose Creek Memorial, Sept. 24

22. Pearland (4-0)

Previous ranking: 21

The Oilers have not given up more than 14 points in a game this season.

Up next: vs. Pasadena Memorial, Sept. 24

T23. Denton Guyer (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

The Wildcats were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Frisco Wakeland, Sept. 24.

T23. Manvel

Previous ranking: 23

The Mavericks were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Alvin, Sept. 24.

24. Anna

Previous ranking: 24

Zyier Franklin returned a fumble and Carter Mundine returned an interception for scores for the Coyotes last week.

Up next: at Frisco Independence, Sept. 25

25. Southlake Carroll (2-2)

Previous ranking: 25

The Dragons got back in the win column with 2 TDs each from QB Hudson Tomcheck and RB Dez Bryant Jr.

Up next: vs. Haslet V.R. Eaton, Sept. 25

Dropped out: none

Also considered: Longview, Austin Westlake, San Antonio Cornerstone, Montgomery, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Cy-Fair, Angleton, Boerne Champion, North Richland Hills Richland, Birdville, Lucas Lovejoy

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Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

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