Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Friday night updates

Some 750 games are set for Week 1 of the UIL football season; DeSoto debuts Saturday

Andy Buhler

South Oak Cliff faces Port Neches-Groves in the UIL 5A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023. / Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

The 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and most of the best teams in the state are one of the nearly 1,500 teams opening in Week 1.

Before the season, we unveiled SBLive's top 25 teams in Texas entering the season, spanning all classifications and associations.

How are those preseason designations standing the test of Week 1? Here are SBLive's Preseason Top 25 Texas high school football rankings and updates on whow each team has fared:

HOW THE TEXAS TOP 25 IS FARING IN WEEK 1

Refresh for the latest.

Southlake Carroll running back Riley Wormley fights for yards against DeSoto in the 6A Division II Texas state semifinals in 2023. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz

1. DeSoto (0-0)*

Week 1: Saturday vs. Creekside (Ga.) at 6 p.m.

The nation's No. 4 team opens its season with a test: Defending Georgia 5A state champion Creekside. DeSoto's a two-time defending state champ in its own right — in 6A Division II. DeSoto is led by 4-star Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden, 4-star wideouts Daylon Singleton and Ethan Feaster and TCU-bound edge rusher Keylan Abrams.

2. Duncanville (0-0)*

Bye; First game Sept. 6 vs. South Oak Cliff, 7 p.m.

3. North Shore (1-0)

Week 1: Defeated No. 12 South Oak Cliff, 38-0

4. Austin Westlake (1-0)

Week 1: Defeated Prosper 35-14 on Thursday

How national power Austin Westlake prepares for another photo finish.

5. North Crowley (0-0)*

Week 1: Saturday vs. Lancaster, 2 p.m. (CT)

Stay with SBLive for live coverage of North Crowley's Week 1 showdown.

6. Southlake Carroll (1-0)

Week 1: Defeated Midland 48-24

7. Aledo (1-0)

Week 1: Lost to Guyer 35-30

8. Atascocita (1-0)

Week 1: Defeated Lamar 35-7 on Thursday

9. Summer Creek (1-0)

Week 1: Beat No. 19 Shadow Creek 42-0 on Friday

10. Port Neches-Groves (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Klein Oak 39-17 on Thursday

11. Lake Travis (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Martin 51-12 on Friday

12. South Oak Cliff (0-1)

Week 1: Lost to No. 3 North Shore, 38-0

13. Cibolo-Steele (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Liberty Hill 49-26 on Friday

14. Katy (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Dickinson 41-37 on Friday

15. Spring Westfield (1-0)

Week 1: Beat King 38-34 on Friday

16. Denton Ryan (1-0)

Week 1: Beat V.R. Eaton 42-25 on Friday

17. Smithson Valley (1-0)

Week 1: Beat San Antonio Roosevelt 45-0 on Friday

18. Highland Park (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Rockwall-Heath 34-21 on Friday

19. Shadow Creek (0-1)

Week 1: Lost to No. 9 Summer Creek 42-0 on Friday

20. Alamo Heights (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Seguin 48-19 on Friday

21. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Argyle 24-17 on Friday

22. Anna (0-1)

Week 1: Lost to Oakland (Tennessee) 52-48 on Friday

23. Gilmer (0-1)

Week 1: Lost to Pine Tree 22-15 on Friday

24. Argyle Liberty Christian (1-0)

Week 1: Beat Fort Bend Christian Academy 56-0 on Friday

25. Carthage (0-1)

Week 1: Lost 20-15 to Kilgore on Friday

More Week 1 Texas high school football

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

