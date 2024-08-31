Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Friday night updates
The 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and most of the best teams in the state are one of the nearly 1,500 teams opening in Week 1.
Before the season, we unveiled SBLive's top 25 teams in Texas entering the season, spanning all classifications and associations.
How are those preseason designations standing the test of Week 1? Here are SBLive's Preseason Top 25 Texas high school football rankings and updates on whow each team has fared:
HOW THE TEXAS TOP 25 IS FARING IN WEEK 1
Refresh for the latest.
1. DeSoto (0-0)*
Week 1: Saturday vs. Creekside (Ga.) at 6 p.m.
The nation's No. 4 team opens its season with a test: Defending Georgia 5A state champion Creekside. DeSoto's a two-time defending state champ in its own right — in 6A Division II. DeSoto is led by 4-star Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden, 4-star wideouts Daylon Singleton and Ethan Feaster and TCU-bound edge rusher Keylan Abrams.
2. Duncanville (0-0)*
Bye; First game Sept. 6 vs. South Oak Cliff, 7 p.m.
3. North Shore (1-0)
Week 1: Defeated No. 12 South Oak Cliff, 38-0
4. Austin Westlake (1-0)
Week 1: Defeated Prosper 35-14 on Thursday
5. North Crowley (0-0)*
Week 1: Saturday vs. Lancaster, 2 p.m. (CT)
6. Southlake Carroll (1-0)
Week 1: Defeated Midland 48-24
7. Aledo (1-0)
Week 1: Lost to Guyer 35-30
8. Atascocita (1-0)
Week 1: Defeated Lamar 35-7 on Thursday
9. Summer Creek (1-0)
Week 1: Beat No. 19 Shadow Creek 42-0 on Friday
10. Port Neches-Groves (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Klein Oak 39-17 on Thursday
11. Lake Travis (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Martin 51-12 on Friday
12. South Oak Cliff (0-1)
Week 1: Lost to No. 3 North Shore, 38-0
13. Cibolo-Steele (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Liberty Hill 49-26 on Friday
14. Katy (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Dickinson 41-37 on Friday
15. Spring Westfield (1-0)
Week 1: Beat King 38-34 on Friday
16. Denton Ryan (1-0)
Week 1: Beat V.R. Eaton 42-25 on Friday
17. Smithson Valley (1-0)
Week 1: Beat San Antonio Roosevelt 45-0 on Friday
18. Highland Park (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Rockwall-Heath 34-21 on Friday
19. Shadow Creek (0-1)
Week 1: Lost to No. 9 Summer Creek 42-0 on Friday
20. Alamo Heights (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Seguin 48-19 on Friday
21. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Argyle 24-17 on Friday
22. Anna (0-1)
Week 1: Lost to Oakland (Tennessee) 52-48 on Friday
23. Gilmer (0-1)
Week 1: Lost to Pine Tree 22-15 on Friday
24. Argyle Liberty Christian (1-0)
Week 1: Beat Fort Bend Christian Academy 56-0 on Friday
25. Carthage (0-1)
Week 1: Lost 20-15 to Kilgore on Friday
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx