Pieper edges out Boerne in Central Texas high school football thriller
In a Central Texas high school football season-opening showdown, Pieper escaped with a win after a fourth quarter comeback.
The Warriors (1-0) beat Boerne 38-34 behind a five-touchdown effort from quarterback Cayden Keeth on Thursday night at Pieper's Warrior Coliseum.
Boerne led by four at halftime, and pushed its lead to two possessions — 34-25 — early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard punch off of a direct snap to running back Adam Hicks.
Isaiah Champagne hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Keeth untouched — his third TD catch of the night — to cut Boerne's lead to 34-31 with 10:13 left in the fourth.
If Pieper's forced fumble recovery with 2:48 left didn't seal the deal, Grant Oling did with an interception a minute later.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx