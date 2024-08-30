Pieper edges out Boerne in Central Texas high school football thriller

High School

The 2024 Texas high school football season opened on Thursday night.
In a Central Texas high school football season-opening showdown, Pieper escaped with a win after a fourth quarter comeback.

The Warriors (1-0) beat Boerne 38-34 behind a five-touchdown effort from quarterback Cayden Keeth on Thursday night at Pieper's Warrior Coliseum.

Boerne led by four at halftime, and pushed its lead to two possessions — 34-25 — early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard punch off of a direct snap to running back Adam Hicks.

Isaiah Champagne hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Keeth untouched — his third TD catch of the night — to cut Boerne's lead to 34-31 with 10:13 left in the fourth.

If Pieper's forced fumble recovery with 2:48 left didn't seal the deal, Grant Oling did with an interception a minute later.

