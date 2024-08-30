Jax Brown, star Texas high school quarterback, 'heartbroken' after season-ending injury
One of the top quarterbacks returning for the 2024 Texas high school football season has seen his final year finish before it started.
Pflugerville Weiss (Texas) quarterback Jax Brown, a 3-star New Mexico State commit, will undergo surgery after suffering an injury caused by "an unfortunate hit" in a scrimmage last week.
Brown, SBLive's No. 50 most impactful player in Texas entering 2024, was wearing a brace, his Weiss jersey and no pads in the teams' season-opener against McNeil on Thursday.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Brown was the 6A District 12 Offensive MVP in 2023 after throwing for 3,014 yards and 33 touchdowns on a 65 percent completion rate.
Here is Brown's full statement, as posted to X:
"I'm heartbroken to announce that my senior season and time as QB at Weiss has come to an end, due to an injury by an unfortunate hit in last week's scrimmage that will require surgery. I'll be fine and my role on the team has now just evolved this season into player/coach as I attack the recovery process.
To my teammates — play your hearts out, lift each other up on and off the gridiron, and practice repsect and integrity on the field.
To my awesome coaches — it's been a journey! I love y'all and have been incredibly blessed to have men like you as a part of my life as a student athlete. I will support you and the team in any way asked going forward.
To the Weiss community — thank you for tons of love and support over the years. No one ever expects their senior season to end this way, but this is football and I love the game. I look forward to the next chapter in my life with my future family at New mexico State football and appreciate them sticking by my side during this bump in the road.
Big things are on the horizon for Weiss football and I'm grateful to have been, and still be a part of such an outstanding program. I encourage everyone to push forward, fight the good fight and keep the faith."
—
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx