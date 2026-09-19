Inside Landen Williams-Callis' Record-Breaking Night: Texas Commit Makes Houston High School Football History

Landen Williams-Callis didn't merely break one of Houston high school football's most notable records Thursday night.

The five-star Texas commit turned his record chase into an extraordinary display.

Williams-Callis scored on each of his first three carries and finished with five touchdowns as Randle rolled past Victoria East 69-14. Along the way, he broke the Houston-area career touchdown record previously held by his cousin, former Lamar Consolidated, Oregon State and NFL running back Jacquizz Rodgers.

And Williams-Callis wasn't finished making history.

According to the Houston Chronicle's account of the record-breaking performance, Williams-Callis entered the game with 135 career touchdowns, one shy of Rodgers' record of 136.

It didn't take long to settle the chase.

Williams-Callis broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown on Randle's second offensive play to tie Rodgers. On his very next carry, he raced 32 yards for another touchdown, giving him No. 137 and sole possession of the Houston-area record.

The record-breaking run came with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter, according to USA Today High School Sports' report on Williams-Callis' milestone.

Then came another explosive run.

Williams-Callis took his third touch 84 yards for a touchdown, meaning his first three carries of the night produced 156 yards and three touchdowns.

By the end of Randle's rout, Williams-Callis had rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries, according to the Houston Chronicle. He played little in the second half with the outcome already well in hand.

The five touchdowns increased his career total to 140.

Another Milestone Falls on the Same Night

The touchdown record wasn't Williams-Callis' only accomplishment.

He began Thursday with 7,931 career rushing yards, putting him 69 yards away from 8,000.

His record-breaking 32-yard touchdown also carried him across that threshold, making Williams-Callis just the fifth player in Houston-area high school football history to rush for 8,000 career yards, according to the Chronicle.

By night's end, Williams-Callis had 8,158 career rushing yards, moving him past former Dekaney standout Trey Williams (8,103) and former Strake Jesuit star Johnny Hebert (8,079) into third place on the Houston-area career list.

Next up is another familiar name.

Rodgers finished his Lamar Consolidated career with 8,303 rushing yards, leaving Williams-Callis just 145 yards behind his cousin for second place. The Houston-area career record of 11,232 yards belongs to Sugar Land legend Kenneth Hall and has stood since 1953.

A Record Chase Years in the Making

Williams-Callis' assault on the record book didn't begin during his senior season.

He rushed for 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns as a freshman, followed with 2,108 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore and exploded for 3,502 rushing yards and 59 rushing touchdowns as a junior. His 61 total touchdowns last season established another Houston-area single-season record.

The record chase had already become one of the major storylines surrounding Randle this season. Williams-Callis was within striking distance earlier this month, but Westfield kept him out of the end zone in Randle's 3-0 victory.

High School On SI noted following that game that Williams-Callis remained just short of Rodgers' mark, setting up Thursday's opportunity against Victoria East. He made the most of it.

For Williams-Callis, the night added another chapter to a high school career that will eventually take him to Austin. The five-star prospect is committed to Texas as a member of the Longhorns' 2027 recruiting class.

But before his college career begins, Williams-Callis still has plenty of high school football left to play — and, after Thursday night, 140 career touchdowns and 8,158 rushing yards to build upon.