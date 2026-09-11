Texas High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (UIL) — September 11

The 2026 Texas high school football season continues on September 11 with more than 550 UIL games on the schedule for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Texas, click on the scoreboard links below.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 558 high school football games in Texas on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The first game, Lake View vs Lubbock, starts at 4 p.m.

There are 12 games featuring ranked teams, including a top 10 showdown between Allen and Southlake Carroll at 7 p.m.

Lake View vs. Lubbock — 4 p.m.

Faith Academy vs. Second Baptist UM — 5 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Union Hill — 5 p.m.

O'Connell vs. Leverett's Chapel — 5 p.m.

Pecos vs. Fabens — 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian HomeSchool vs. Tabernacle — 6 p.m.

Williamson County HomeSchool vs. Menard — 6 p.m.

Lorena vs. La Grange — 6 p.m.

Compass Rose Legacy vs. John Paul II — 6 p.m.

Morton Ranch vs. Cinco Ranch — 6:30 p.m.

Second Baptist vs. Devine Savior Academy — 6:30 p.m.

Merkel vs. Colorado — 7 p.m.

Iraan vs. Crane — 7 p.m.

Johnson City LBJ vs. Harper — 7 p.m.

Breckenridge vs. Cisco — 7 p.m.

Wimberley vs. Long Creek — 7 p.m.

Oglesby vs. Coolidge — 7 p.m.

Queen City vs. Wolfe City — 7 p.m.

Hico vs. Moody — 7 p.m.

Alvord vs. Petrolia — 7 p.m.

Eagle Mountain vs. Joshua — 7 p.m.

Wyatt vs. Liberty — 7 p.m.

Van Horn vs. Jal — 7 p.m.

Clyde vs. Comanche — 7 p.m.

Henrietta vs. Boyd — 7 p.m.

Wheeler vs. Hale Center — 7 p.m.

Colleyville Heritage vs. Mansfield Legacy — 7 p.m.

Post vs. Lamesa — 7 p.m.

Irion County vs. Sanderson — 7 p.m.

Frisco vs. Independence — 7 p.m.

Iowa Park vs. Holliday — 7 p.m.

Loraine vs. Crowell — 7 p.m.

Seagraves vs. Crosbyton — 7 p.m.

Winters vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy — 7 p.m.

Oakridge vs. St. Andrew's — 7 p.m.

Andrews vs. Mineral Wells — 7 p.m.

St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. Cistercian — 7 p.m.

Quanah vs. Lockney — 7 p.m.

Irvin vs. Jefferson — 7 p.m.

Plainview vs. Hereford — 7 p.m.

Compass Academy vs. Wink — 7 p.m.

El Paso vs. Bel Air — 7 p.m.

Frenship Memorial vs. Coronado — 7 p.m.

Randall vs. Borger — 7 p.m.

Whitharral vs. Boys Ranch — 7 p.m.

Southland vs. Kress — 7 p.m.

Tahoka vs. Morton — 7 p.m.

Dimmitt vs. Muleshoe — 7 p.m.

Eula vs. Whiteface — 7 p.m.

Poteet vs. Somerset Academy Collegiate — 7 p.m.

Priddy vs. Lueders-Avoca — 7 p.m.

Rockdale vs. Rogers — 7 p.m.

Benavides vs. Bruni — 7 p.m.

Flatonia vs. Nixon-Smiley — 7 p.m.

Seymour vs. Era — 7 p.m.

Buckholts vs. Nazarene Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Chico vs. Trent — 7 p.m.

Bovina vs. Ralls — 7 p.m.

Hamlin vs. Haskell — 7 p.m.

Stamford vs. Colorado City — 7 p.m.

Anson vs. Hawley — 7 p.m.

Olney vs. Archer City — 7 p.m.

Reagan County vs. McCamey — 7 p.m.

Forsan vs. Stanton — 7 p.m.

Ballinger vs. Brady — 7 p.m.

Coleman vs. Bangs — 7 p.m.

Wall vs. Mason — 7 p.m.

San Saba vs. Goldthwaite — 7 p.m.

De Leon vs. Hamilton — 7 p.m.

Dublin vs. Comanche — 7 p.m.

Eastland vs. Early — 7 p.m.

Cisco vs. Breckenridge — 7 p.m.

Jacksboro vs. Bowie — 7 p.m.

Paradise vs. Ponder — 7 p.m.

Pilot Point vs. Whitesboro — 7 p.m.

Pottsboro vs. Bonham — 7 p.m.

Commerce vs. Farmersville — 7 p.m.

Mineola vs. Winnsboro — 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon vs. Atlanta — 7 p.m.

New Boston vs. De Kalb — 7 p.m.

Hooks vs. Queen City — 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Hughes Springs — 7 p.m.

Daingerfield vs. Tatum — 7 p.m.

Gladewater vs. Sabine — 7 p.m.

White Oak vs. Spring Hill — 7 p.m.

Troup vs. West Rusk — 7 p.m.

Arp vs. Elysian Fields — 7 p.m.

Waskom vs. EF Academy — 7 p.m.

Timpson vs. Garrison — 7 p.m.

Joaquin vs. Tenaha — 7 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. San Augustine — 7 p.m.

Hemphill vs. Newton — 7 p.m.

Kirbyville vs. Buna — 7 p.m.

Kountze vs. Warren — 7 p.m.

Woodville vs. Orangefield — 7 p.m.

Anahuac vs. East Chambers — 7 p.m.

Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta — 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Dayton — 7 p.m.

Huffman Hargrave vs. Splendora — 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Tarkington — 7 p.m.

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Shepherd — 7 p.m.

Madisonville vs. Crockett — 7 p.m.

Groveton vs. Lovelady — 7 p.m.

Grapeland vs. Elkhart — 7 p.m.

Palestine vs. Jacksonville — 7 p.m.

Rusk vs. Center — 7 p.m.

Carthage vs. Gilmer — 7 p.m.

Henderson vs. Kilgore — 7 p.m.

Pine Tree vs. Hallsville — 7 p.m.

Marshall vs. Longview — 7 p.m.

Texas High vs. Liberty-Eylau — 7 p.m.

Sulphur Springs vs. Paris — 7 p.m.

North Lamar vs. Pleasant Grove — 7 p.m.

Greenville vs. Royse City — 7 p.m.

Community vs. Caddo Mills — 7 p.m.

Quinlan Ford vs. Wills Point — 7 p.m.

Terrell vs. Kaufman — 7 p.m.

Crandall vs. Forney — 7 p.m.

Ennis vs. Corsicana — 7 p.m.

Waxahachie vs. Red Oak — 7 p.m.

Midlothian vs. Midlothian Heritage — 7 p.m.

Mansfield vs. Mansfield Summit — 7 p.m.

Mansfield Timberview vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge — 7 p.m.

Arlington vs. Arlington Lamar — 7 p.m.

Arlington Martin vs. Arlington Bowie — 7 p.m.

Grand Prairie vs. South Grand Prairie — 7 p.m.

Irving vs. Irving Nimitz — 7 p.m.

MacArthur vs. Richardson — 7 p.m.

Richardson Pearce vs. Berkner — 7 p.m.

Lake Highlands vs. Jesuit — 7 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Rockwall — 7 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath vs. North Forney — 7 p.m.

Mesquite vs. North Mesquite — 7 p.m.

Horn vs. Poteet — 7 p.m.

West Mesquite vs. South Garland — 7 p.m.

Garland vs. Naaman Forest — 7 p.m.

Rowlett vs. Sachse — 7 p.m.

Wylie vs. Wylie East — 7 p.m.

Plano vs. Plano East — 7 p.m.

Plano West vs. Lewisville — 7 p.m.

Flower Mound vs. Marcus — 7 p.m.

Hebron vs. Coppell — 7 p.m.

Denton vs. Ryan — 7 p.m.

Guyer vs. Braswell — 7 p.m.

Argyle vs. Lovejoy — 7 p.m.

Melissa vs. Anna — 7 p.m.

Celina vs. Aubrey — 7 p.m.

Prosper vs. Prosper Rock Hill — 7 p.m.

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. McKinney — 7 p.m.

McKinney North vs. McKinney Boyd — 7 p.m.

Allen vs. Frisco Emerson — 7 p.m.

Frisco vs. Independence — 7 p.m.

Frisco Centennial vs. Frisco Heritage — 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail — 7 p.m.

Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Reedy — 7 p.m.

The Colony vs. Little Elm — 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas vs. Denton High — 7 p.m.

Sanger vs. Gainesville — 7 p.m.

Decatur vs. Bridgeport — 7 p.m.

Springtown vs. Mineral Wells — 7 p.m.

Azle vs. Weatherford — 7 p.m.

Aledo vs. Burleson Centennial — 7 p.m.

Burleson vs. Joshua — 7 p.m.

Cleburne vs. Granbury — 7 p.m.

Stephenville vs. Brownwood — 7 p.m.

Glen Rose vs. Godley — 7 p.m.

Alvarado vs. Kennedale — 7 p.m.

Venus vs. Ferris — 7 p.m.

Mabank vs. Athens — 7 p.m.

Canton vs. Van — 7 p.m.

Lindale vs. Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.

Tyler vs. Tyler Legacy — 7 p.m.

Whitehouse vs. Nacogdoches — 7 p.m.

Lufkin vs. Huntsville — 7 p.m.

Livingston vs. New Caney — 7 p.m.

Porter vs. Kingwood Park — 7 p.m.

Kingwood vs. Humble — 7 p.m.

Atascocita vs. Summer Creek — 7 p.m.

C.E. King vs. North Shore — 7 p.m.

Channelview vs. Deer Park — 7 p.m.

La Porte vs. Pasadena Memorial — 7 p.m.

Dobie vs. South Houston — 7 p.m.

Pasadena vs. Sam Rayburn — 7 p.m.

Clear Creek vs. Clear Lake — 7 p.m.

Clear Springs vs. Clear Falls — 7 p.m.

Dickinson vs. Texas City — 7 p.m.

Galveston Ball vs. Friendswood — 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Manvel — 7 p.m.

Alvin vs. Shadow Creek — 7 p.m.

Pearland vs. Dawson — 7 p.m.

Angleton vs. Brazoswood — 7 p.m.

Lake Jackson Brazoswood vs. Bay City — 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Sweeny — 7 p.m.

Needville vs. Stafford — 7 p.m.

El Campo vs. Wharton — 7 p.m.

Sealy vs. Bellville — 7 p.m.

Brenham vs. Waller — 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Magnolia West — 7 p.m.

Tomball vs. Tomball Memorial — 7 p.m.

Klein vs. Klein Collins — 7 p.m.

Klein Forest vs. Klein Oak — 7 p.m.

Spring vs. Westfield — 7 p.m.

Dekaney vs. Eisenhower — 7 p.m.

Aldine vs. MacArthur — 7 p.m.

Nimitz vs. Davis — 7 p.m.

Cy-Fair vs. Cypress Creek — 7 p.m.

Cypress Falls vs. Cypress Ridge — 7 p.m.

Cypress Woods vs. Cypress Ranch — 7 p.m.

Cypress Lakes vs. Cypress Springs — 7 p.m.

Bridgeland vs. Cypress Park — 7 p.m.

Langham Creek vs. Jersey Village — 7 p.m.

Katy vs. Katy Taylor — 7 p.m.

Cinco Ranch vs. Seven Lakes — 7 p.m.

Tompkins vs. Morton Ranch — 7 p.m.

Mayde Creek vs. Jordan — 7 p.m.

Paetow vs. Freeman — 7 p.m.

Fulshear vs. Foster — 7 p.m.

Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry — 7 p.m.

George Ranch vs. Fort Bend Travis — 7 p.m.

Fort Bend Austin vs. Fort Bend Bush — 7 p.m.

Fort Bend Clements vs. Fort Bend Dulles — 7 p.m.

Fort Bend Elkins vs. Fort Bend Hightower — 7 p.m.

Fort Bend Kempner vs. Fort Bend Marshall — 7 p.m.

Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Willowridge — 7 p.m.

Stafford vs. Missouri City Marshall — 7 p.m.

Houston Lamar vs. Houston Westside — 7 p.m.

Bellaire vs. Chavez — 7 p.m.

Heights vs. Westbury — 7 p.m.

Houston Madison vs. Worthing — 7 p.m.

Sterling vs. Washington — 7 p.m.

Wheatley vs. Yates — 7 p.m.

Furr vs. Kashmere — 7 p.m.

Scarborough vs. North Forest — 7 p.m.

Austin vs. Sharpstown — 7 p.m.

Waltrip vs. Milby — 7 p.m.

Galena Park vs. Northside — 7 p.m.

St. Thomas vs. Episcopal — 7 p.m.

Kinkaid vs. St. John's — 7 p.m.

Second Baptist vs. Lutheran South Academy — 7 p.m.

Houston Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

The Woodlands vs. College Park — 7 p.m.

Oak Ridge vs. Grand Oaks — 7 p.m.

Conroe vs. Caney Creek — 7 p.m.

Willis vs. Montgomery — 7 p.m.

Lake Creek vs. Montgomery — 7 p.m.

New Caney vs. Porter — 7 p.m.

Splendora vs. Dayton — 7 p.m.

Crosby vs. Barbers Hill — 7 p.m.

Goose Creek Memorial vs. Baytown Lee — 7 p.m.

Baytown Sterling vs. Baytown Lee — 7 p.m.

Nederland vs. Port Neches-Groves — 7 p.m.

Port Arthur Memorial vs. Beaumont United — 7 p.m.

West Brook vs. Beaumont Central — 7 p.m.

Vidor vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.

Silsbee vs. Jasper — 7 p.m.

Bridge City vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville — 7 p.m.

Hamshire-Fannett vs. Hardin-Jefferson — 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Hardin — 7 p.m.

Woodville vs. Kirbyville — 7 p.m.

Newton vs. Jasper — 7 p.m.

Center vs. Carthage — 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches vs. Lufkin — 7 p.m.

Diboll vs. Huntington — 7 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden vs. Crockett — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Groveton — 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Centerville — 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Mexia — 7 p.m.

Groesbeck vs. Teague — 7 p.m.

Mart vs. Riesel — 7 p.m.

McGregor vs. Troy — 7 p.m.

Cameron Yoe vs. Rockdale — 7 p.m.

Academy vs. Salado — 7 p.m.

Belton vs. Temple — 7 p.m.

Lake Belton vs. Killeen — 7 p.m.

Ellison vs. Shoemaker — 7 p.m.

Harker Heights vs. Copperas Cove — 7 p.m.

Gatesville vs. Lampasas — 7 p.m.

Burnet vs. Marble Falls — 7 p.m.

Liberty Hill vs. Leander — 7 p.m.

Leander Glenn vs. Leander Rouse — 7 p.m.

Cedar Park vs. Vista Ridge — 7 p.m.

Round Rock vs. Round Rock Westwood — 7 p.m.

Round Rock McNeil vs. Round Rock Stony Point — 7 p.m.

Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Hutto — 7 p.m.

Georgetown vs. East View — 7 p.m.

Pflugerville vs. Pflugerville Connally — 7 p.m.

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs. Pflugerville Weiss — 7 p.m.

Manor vs. Elgin — 7 p.m.

Austin vs. Bowie — 7 p.m.

Anderson vs. McCallum — 7 p.m.

Akins vs. Crockett — 7 p.m.

LASA vs. Northeast Early College — 7 p.m.

Travis vs. Navarro — 7 p.m.

Westlake vs. Lake Travis — 7 p.m.

Dripping Springs vs. Bowie — 7 p.m.

Buda Johnson vs. Hays — 7 p.m.

Lehman vs. San Marcos — 7 p.m.

Lockhart vs. Bastrop — 7 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Smithville — 7 p.m.

La Grange vs. Giddings — 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Hallettsville — 7 p.m.

Schulenburg vs. Weimar — 7 p.m.

Shiner vs. Ganado — 7 p.m.

Yoakum vs. Cuero — 7 p.m.

Gonzales vs. Luling — 7 p.m.

Seguin vs. New Braunfels — 7 p.m.

Canyon vs. Smithson Valley — 7 p.m.

Boerne vs. Boerne Champion — 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg vs. Kerrville Tivy — 7 p.m.

Comfort vs. Blanco — 7 p.m.

Johnson City LBJ vs. Harper — 7 p.m.

Junction vs. Sonora — 7 p.m.

Ozona vs. Eldorado — 7 p.m.

Big Lake Reagan County vs. Crane — 7 p.m.

Fort Stockton vs. Pecos — 7 p.m.

Monahans vs. Andrews — 7 p.m.

Seminole vs. Denver City — 7 p.m.

Brownfield vs. Levelland — 7 p.m.

Lubbock vs. Lubbock Monterey — 7 p.m.

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Frenship — 7 p.m.

Shallowater vs. Idalou — 7 p.m.

Abernathy vs. New Deal — 7 p.m.

Littlefield vs. Muleshoe — 7 p.m.

Olton vs. Floydada — 7 p.m.

Tulia vs. Dimmitt — 7 p.m.

Canyon vs. Hereford — 7 p.m.

Amarillo vs. Amarillo Tascosa — 7 p.m.

Caprock vs. Palo Duro — 7 p.m.

Bushland vs. Canadian — 7 p.m.

Dalhart vs. Perryton — 7 p.m.

Spearman vs. Stratford — 7 p.m.

Gruver vs. Sunray — 7 p.m.

Wellington vs. Shamrock — 7 p.m.

Childress vs. Quanah — 7 p.m.

Vernon vs. Iowa Park — 7 p.m.

Burkburnett vs. Wichita Falls — 7 p.m.

Rider vs. Legacy — 7 p.m.

Graham vs. Mineral Wells — 7 p.m.

Breckenridge vs. Eastland — 7 p.m.

Sweetwater vs. Snyder — 7 p.m.

Big Spring vs. Midland Greenwood — 7 p.m.

Midland vs. Midland Legacy — 7 p.m.

Odessa vs. Odessa Permian — 7 p.m.

Andrews vs. Monahans — 7 p.m.

Kermit vs. Alpine — 7 p.m.

Presidio vs. Fort Hancock — 7 p.m.

Clint vs. Mountain View — 7 p.m.

Socorro vs. Americas — 7 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Pebble Hills — 7 p.m.

Franklin vs. Coronado — 7 p.m.

Chapin vs. Burges — 7 p.m.

Austin vs. El Paso High — 7 p.m.

Ysleta vs. Del Valle — 7 p.m.

Canutillo vs. Horizon — 7 p.m.

Fabens vs. Tornillo — 7 p.m.

San Elizario vs. Riverside — 7 p.m.

Anthony vs. Santa Teresa — 7 p.m.

Van Horn vs. Alpine — 7 p.m.

Marfa vs. Fort Davis — 7 p.m.

Balmorhea vs. Sanderson — 7 p.m.

Rankin vs. Garden City — 7 p.m.

Sterling City vs. Water Valley — 7 p.m.

Robert Lee vs. Bronte — 7 p.m.

Miles vs. Winters — 7 p.m.

Ballinger vs. Coleman — 7 p.m.

San Angelo Central vs. Lake View — 7 p.m.

Abilene vs. Abilene Cooper — 7 p.m.

Wylie vs. Abilene High — 7 p.m.

Jim Ned vs. Clyde — 7 p.m.

Merkel vs. Anson — 7 p.m.

Stamford vs. Hamlin — 7 p.m.

Haskell vs. Knox City — 7 p.m.

Munday vs. Seymour — 7 p.m.

Electra vs. Petrolia — 7 p.m.

Windthorst vs. Archer City — 7 p.m.

Nocona vs. Bowie — 7 p.m.

Henrietta vs. Jacksboro — 7 p.m.

Decatur vs. Bridgeport — 7 p.m.

Paradise vs. Boyd — 7 p.m.

Alvord vs. Chico — 7 p.m.

Gordon vs. Strawn — 7 p.m.

Millsap vs. Brock — 7 p.m.

Peaster vs. Poolville — 7 p.m.

Weatherford vs. Granbury — 7 p.m.

Aledo vs. Azle — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Fort Worth Southwest — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Eastern Hills vs. Fort Worth Polytechnic — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth North Side vs. Fort Worth South Hills — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Western Hills vs. Fort Worth Wyatt — 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt — 7 p.m.

Crowley vs. North Crowley — 7 p.m.

Everman vs. Burleson — 7 p.m.

Kennedale vs. Lake Worth — 7 p.m.

Castleberry vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis — 7 p.m.

Benbrook vs. Carter-Riverside — 7 p.m.

Grapevine vs. Colleyville Heritage — 7 p.m.

Birdville vs. Richland — 7 p.m.

Haltom vs. Bell — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. L.D. Bell — 7 p.m.

Euless Trinity vs. Hurst Bell — 7 p.m.

Keller vs. Keller Central — 7 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Keller Timber Creek — 7 p.m.

Southlake Carroll vs. Byron Nelson — 7 p.m.

Northwest vs. Eaton — 7 p.m.

Saginaw vs. Chisholm Trail — 7 p.m.

Boswell vs. Crowley — 7 p.m.

Azle vs. Brewer — 7 p.m.

White Settlement Brewer vs. Fort Worth North Side — 7 p.m.

Denton Ryan vs. Denton Guyer — 7 p.m.

Lake Dallas vs. Little Elm — 7 p.m.

Frisco Memorial vs. Frisco Wakeland — 7 p.m.

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Frisco Independence — 7 p.m.

Celina vs. Anna — 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Melissa — 7 p.m.

McKinney vs. Allen — 7 p.m.

Lovejoy vs. Denison — 7 p.m.

Sherman vs. Denison — 7 p.m.

Pottsboro vs. Whitesboro — 7 p.m.

Gunter vs. Bells — 7 p.m.

Howe vs. Van Alstyne — 7 p.m.

Tom Bean vs. Whitewright — 7 p.m.

Leonard vs. Blue Ridge — 7 p.m.

Farmersville vs. Community — 7 p.m.

Royse City vs. Greenville — 7 p.m.

Rockwall vs. Heath — 7 p.m.

Forney vs. North Forney — 7 p.m.

Terrell vs. Kaufman — 7 p.m.

Seagoville vs. Crandall — 7 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Cedar Hill — 7 p.m.

Duncanville vs. DeSoto — 7 p.m.

Midlothian vs. Waxahachie — 7 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Ennis — 7 p.m.

Corsicana vs. Athens — 7 p.m.

Palestine vs. Jacksonville — 7 p.m.

Mexia vs. Groesbeck — 7 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Teague — 7 p.m.

Centerville vs. Buffalo — 7 p.m.

Franklin vs. Hearne — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Rockdale — 7 p.m.

Bryan vs. College Station — 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated vs. Rudder — 7 p.m.

Navasota vs. Madisonville — 7 p.m.

Hempstead vs. Bellville — 7 p.m.

Royal vs. Sealy — 7 p.m.

Brookshire Royal vs. Needville — 7 p.m.

Katy Paetow vs. Katy Jordan — 7 p.m.

Katy Taylor vs. Seven Lakes — 7 p.m.

Cinco Ranch vs. Tompkins — 7 p.m.

Morton Ranch vs. Mayde Creek — 7 p.m.

Cypress Ranch vs. Bridgeland — 7 p.m.

Cypress Woods vs. Cypress Falls — 7 p.m.

Cypress Creek vs. Cy-Fair — 7 p.m.

Cypress Springs vs. Cypress Lakes — 7 p.m.

Cypress Ridge vs. Jersey Village — 7 p.m.

Langham Creek vs. Cypress Park — 7 p.m.

Klein Collins vs. Klein Oak — 7 p.m.

Klein Forest vs. Klein — 7 p.m.

Spring Westfield vs. Spring — 7 p.m.

Dekaney vs. Nimitz — 7 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Aldine — 7 p.m.

Davis vs. MacArthur — 7 p.m.

Humble vs. Kingwood — 7 p.m.

Atascocita vs. Summer Creek — 7 p.m.

C.E. King vs. North Shore — 7 p.m.

Channelview vs. Goose Creek Memorial — 7 p.m.

Barbers Hill vs. Crosby — 7 p.m.

Dayton vs. Liberty — 7 p.m.

Nederland vs. Port Neches-Groves — 7 p.m.

Vidor vs. Lumberton — 7 p.m.

Silsbee vs. Jasper — 7 p.m.

Orangefield vs. Bridge City — 7 p.m.

Newton vs. Kirbyville — 7 p.m.

Woodville vs. Warren — 7 p.m.

Hemphill vs. San Augustine — 7 p.m.

Shelbyville vs. Joaquin — 7 p.m.

Tenaha vs. Timpson — 7 p.m.

Garrison vs. Center — 7 p.m.

Carthage vs. Henderson — 7 p.m.

Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.

Gilmer vs. Gladewater — 7 p.m.

Sabine vs. White Oak — 7 p.m.

Spring Hill vs. Pine Tree — 7 p.m.

Longview vs. Marshall — 7 p.m.

Hallsville vs. Mount Pleasant — 7 p.m.

Texas High vs. Arkansas High — 7 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau vs. Pleasant Grove — 7 p.m.

Atlanta vs. New Boston — 7 p.m.

Queen City vs. Hooks — 7 p.m.

De Kalb vs. Pewitt — 7 p.m.

Daingerfield vs. Hughes Springs — 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon vs. Winnsboro — 7 p.m.

Mineola vs. Quitman — 7 p.m.

Grand Saline vs. Edgewood — 7 p.m.

Van vs. Canton — 7 p.m.

Wills Point vs. Mabank — 7 p.m.

Kaufman vs. Terrell — 7 p.m.

Ferris vs. Venus — 7 p.m.

Palmer vs. Italy — 7 p.m.

Mildred vs. Blooming Grove — 7 p.m.

Frost vs. Dawson — 7 p.m.

Wortham vs. Hubbard — 7 p.m.

Mart vs. Bremond — 7 p.m.

Riesel vs. Axtell — 7 p.m.

West vs. Whitney — 7 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. Alvarado — 7 p.m.

Cleburne vs. Joshua — 7 p.m.

Godley vs. Glen Rose — 7 p.m.

Stephenville vs. Brownwood — 7 p.m.

Comanche vs. Dublin — 7 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Hico — 7 p.m.

Goldthwaite vs. San Saba — 7 p.m.

Mason vs. Junction — 7 p.m.

Brady vs. Ballinger — 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Ozona — 7 p.m.

Eldorado vs. Christoval — 7 p.m.

Wall vs. Grape Creek — 7 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View vs. Big Spring — 7 p.m.

Snyder vs. Sweetwater — 7 p.m.

Colorado vs. Coahoma — 7 p.m.

Stanton vs. Forsan — 7 p.m.

Crane vs. McCamey — 7 p.m.

Iraan vs. Wink — 7 p.m.

Kermit vs. Alpine — 7 p.m.

Fort Stockton vs. Pecos — 7 p.m.

Monahans vs. Andrews — 7 p.m.

Seminole vs. Denver City — 7 p.m.

Lamesa vs. Brownfield — 7 p.m.

Levelland vs. Littlefield — 7 p.m.

Muleshoe vs. Dimmitt — 7 p.m.

Friona vs. Bovina — 7 p.m.

Farwell vs. Texico — 7 p.m.

Sudan vs. Springlake-Earth — 7 p.m.

Olton vs. Hale Center — 7 p.m.

Abernathy vs. New Deal — 7 p.m.

Idalou vs. Shallowater — 7 p.m.

Post vs. Tahoka — 7 p.m.

Slaton vs. Roosevelt — 7 p.m.

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Frenship — 7 p.m.

Lubbock Monterey vs. Lubbock Coronado — 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado vs. Lubbock High — 7 p.m.

Plainview vs. Hereford — 7 p.m.

Canyon Randall vs. Canyon — 7 p.m.

Amarillo vs. Tascosa — 7 p.m.

Palo Duro vs. Caprock — 7 p.m.

Bushland vs. River Road — 7 p.m.

Dalhart vs. Perryton — 7 p.m.

Canadian vs. Spearman — 7 p.m.

Stratford vs. Gruver — 7 p.m.

Sunray vs. Boys Ranch — 7 p.m.

Shamrock vs. Wellington — 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Clarendon — 7 p.m.

Childress vs. Quanah — 7 p.m.

Paducah vs. Motley County — 7 p.m.

Crowell vs. Knox City — 7 p.m.

Munday vs. Haskell — 7 p.m.

Stamford vs. Anson — 7 p.m.

Hawley vs. Albany — 7 p.m.

Cisco vs. Eastland — 7 p.m.

Ranger vs. De Leon — 7 p.m.

Gorman vs. Cross Plains — 7 p.m.

Baird vs. Clyde — 7 p.m.

Jim Ned vs. Tuscola — 7 p.m.

Abilene Cooper vs. Wylie — 7 p.m.

Abilene vs. San Angelo Central — 7 p.m.

Midland vs. Odessa — 7 p.m.

Midland Legacy vs. Odessa Permian — 7 p.m.

Greenwood vs. Andrews — 7 p.m.

Monahans vs. Fort Stockton — 7 p.m.

Pecos vs. Alpine — 7 p.m.

Van Horn vs. Fort Hancock — 7 p.m.

Clint vs. Fabens — 7 p.m.

El Paso Riverside vs. Ysleta — 7 p.m.

Del Valle vs. Eastlake — 7 p.m.

Americas vs. Pebble Hills — 7 p.m.

Socorro vs. Montwood — 7 p.m.

Franklin vs. Coronado — 7 p.m.

Chapin vs. Andress — 7 p.m.

Burges vs. El Paso — 7 p.m.

Canutillo vs. Horizon — 7 p.m.

Tornillo vs. San Elizario — 7 p.m.

Morton Ranch vs. Cinco Ranch — 7:30 p.m.

Second Baptist vs. Devine Savior Academy — 7:30 p.m.

Lake View vs. Lubbock — 9 p.m.

Faith Academy vs. Second Baptist UM — 9:30 p.m.