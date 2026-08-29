Argyle High School has a new home for one of Texas' most successful football programs.

The Eagles debuted their new $27 million, 7,500-seat stadium Friday night, welcoming a capacity crowd for a season-opening matchup against Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills, California.

“This is amazing,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “I remember looking up (during the game) and I thought it was a full stadium and I thought it was impressive.”

There was only one thing missing from the celebration: a victory.

Oak Ridge rallied with two touchdowns in the final 3½ minutes to spoil the stadium's debut with a one-point victory over the Class 5A No. 2-ranked Eagles.

“We are very appreciative of it," added Rodgers. "Those people that worked hard on the bond package, we got the opportunity to recognize them tonight. Winning would’ve just been gravy on top.”

What's Inside Argyle's New $27 Million Stadium

The stadium and indoor activity center were initially scheduled to be ready ahead of the 2025 season.

According to bond information, Proposition B allocated $26.9 million for a football stadium at Argyle High School.

The work included the football field, track and a field house.

Proposition C allocated $19.8 million for the indoor activity center. It was designed to bring a practice facility closer to the high school.

The indoor activity center includes a 60-yard artificial turf field and will be used by athletic teams and the Argyle High School band. Visiting football and soccer team locker rooms are located in the facility.

The 7,500-seat stadium has a two-story press box and mezzanine level on the first floor, as well as three concession stands and restrooms. There are two concession stands on the home side.

Argyle Preparing for Rapid Growth

Marty Sims, principal of VLK Architects, told Community Impact Newspaper that the stadium was designed to accommodate future expansion, if the district eventually increases the seating capacity to 9,000 or 10,000 as it grows.

The previous football venue, called Eagle Stadium, was built in 2000 and had a capacity of 5,000 fans. It is located at 191 US 377 in Argyle.

Part of the future growth will be a new high school that is scheduled to open in the 2027-28 school year and will be named Argyle Legacy High School.

A new track and turf is being installed at the previous stadium as part of the 2025 bond passage.

Argyle Legacy High School will be known as the Redhawks and the colors will be red, white and blue.

Sims added that the stadium seating was constructed at a 16-inch vertical to allow for better visibility without becoming an arduous climb for the elderly or impaired. The steeper angle and deeper run between the seats provide attendees with more knee room.

The stadium also has a 60-foot scoreboard at the south end.

The project was included in the 2022 bond package that totaled $267 million.