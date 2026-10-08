Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A pivotal District 4-6A matchup in Texas high school football takes shape Thursday night.

Trophy Club Byron Nelson travels to Keller to take on the undefeated Indians. Keller is tied for first place in the district with Southlake Carroll, while Byron Nelson is part of a four-way tie for third, along with Keller Central, Saginaw Boswell and Keller Timber Creek.

Watch Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Keller LIVE on the NFHS Network

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Keller.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BYRON NELSON 0, KELLER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Keller ISD Stadium, it’s a huge District 4-6A game as the Bobcats of Byron Nelson take on the undefeated Indians of Keller.

ABOUT TROPHY CLUB BYRON NELSON

The Bobcats hope their latest visit to Keller turns out better than their previous trip there. On Sept. 24, they went to Keller and came away with a 47-34 loss to Keller Central.

Byron Nelson’s other loss came in the season opener to Arlington. The Bobcats picked up a forfeited win against Lewisville and then got wins against Rockwall-Heath (46-44) and Haslet Eaton (52-34).

ABOUT KELLER

With a win Thursday, the Indians can exceed last season’s win total, when they went 5-6 and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Keller has scored 55 points in three of its first four games, against Burleson, Midland and Keller Timber Creek. On Sept. 25, the Indians put up 54 points and needed every one of those points as they ended up beating Saginaw Boswell, 54-53.