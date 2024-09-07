National power DeSoto upset by North Crowley in Texas high school football shootout
North Crowley had a response to every one of DeSoto's proverbial haymakers on Friday night. And then some.
Ultimately, and in many ways amazingly, the Panthers, the No. 5 ranked high school football team in Texas, had more firepower than a team that hasn't lost since 2022.
North Crowley out-shot, out-dueled and outright defeated DeSoto to the tune of 57-51 on Friday night at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium, and down went the No. 4 ranked team in the country.
Across the country, DeSoto, the nation's No. 4 ranked team, facing the No. 5 ranked team in Texas was one of the top-billed games nationally this week — even on the same night as national No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman.
The matchup delivered and North Crowley stole the spotlight.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx