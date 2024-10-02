Predicted winners, sleepers for every Texas high school football district
The 2024 Texas high school football season is well underway and district championship races have taken early shape.
Entering the season, SBLive predicted winners and sleepers by classification across the Lone Star State. How are those picks aging?
Nationally ranked DeSoto and Duncanville are on a bye ahead of the teams' annual 6A District 11 showdown on Oct. 11. SBLive selected the Eagles (3-1), the No. 4 team in Texas, to win the district.
El Paso Eastwood is 3-2 with a district opener win over Socorro, was projected to win 6A District 1, and so is El Paso Eastlake, SBLive's projected sleeper, who is also 1-0 in district play.
Eastlake and Eastwood play Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Here is every preseason district winner and sleeper prediction, by UIL classification and TAPPS Divisions I through IV:
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx