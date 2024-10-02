High School

Predicted winners, sleepers for every Texas high school football district

As UIL, TAPPS 2024 district title races get underway, dive into SBLive's predictions

Cody Thorn

Allen and Cedar Hill face off in Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Sept. 6, 2024.
Allen and Cedar Hill face off in Week 2 of the 2024 Texas high school football season on Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz

The 2024 Texas high school football season is well underway and district championship races have taken early shape.

Entering the season, SBLive predicted winners and sleepers by classification across the Lone Star State. How are those picks aging?

Nationally ranked DeSoto and Duncanville are on a bye ahead of the teams' annual 6A District 11 showdown on Oct. 11. SBLive selected the Eagles (3-1), the No. 4 team in Texas, to win the district.

El Paso Eastwood is 3-2 with a district opener win over Socorro, was projected to win 6A District 1, and so is El Paso Eastlake, SBLive's projected sleeper, who is also 1-0 in district play.

Eastlake and Eastwood play Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Here is every preseason district winner and sleeper prediction, by UIL classification and TAPPS Divisions I through IV:

CLASS 6A 1-16 | 6A 17-32

CLASS 5A DIVISION I | 5A DIVISION II

CLASS 4A DIVISION I | 4A DIVISION II

CLASS 3A DIVISION I | CLASS 3A DIVISION II

TAPPS

-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas