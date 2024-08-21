Predicting every Texas High School football district winner, sleeper: 4A Division I
The Texas high school football is mere weeks away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar, starting with 6A Part 1 and Part 2, 5A Division I and 5A Division II.
Now, we move to class 4A.
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 4A Division I. There will be a new champion this year with Anna bumping up to Class 5A. Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Scroll down for Division II District 1-16 picks.
PREDICTED DISTRICT WINNERS, SLEEPERS
4A DISTRICT 1
Winner: El Paso Riverside Rangers (9-3)
Five starters are back on both sides of the ball for the reigning district champions, including DE Toasamoa Misioka, a three-year starter who had 41 tackles and 5 sacks.
Sleeper: Clint Mountain View Lobos (5-5)
In 4 of the last 6 years, the Lobos have won 5 or 6 games. With 9 starters back on both sides of the ball they could take a big jump. QB Matthew Slosar threw for 2,550 yards with 29 TDs last year.
4A DISTRICT 2
RB/SS Colt Cruth returns after averaging 6.3 yards per carry (641 yards/6 TDs) and added 43 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Sleeper: Canyon West Plains Wolves (12-2)
The Wolves got bumped up after a run to the 4A Division II quarterfinals last year. Only 5 combined starters are back, but one is QB Reid Macon, who threw for 3,306 yards in 2023.
4A DISTRICT 3
Nine starters are back on offense, including RB Jaesean DeBouse. The junior had 2,236 yards and 25 scores last fall.
Sleeper: San Angelo Lake View Chiefs (1-9)
In a four-team district, the Chiefs will already be in the playoffs. Six starters are back on both sides of the ball.
4A DISTRICT 4
Winner: Stephenville Yellow Jackets (11-3)
The defense had 3 starters that had more than 100 tackles last year: LB Hudson Butchee (177 tackles), DB Brighton DeVivo (101) and DB Briar Floyd (103).
Sleeper: Marble Falls Mustangs (1-9)
In a 5-team district, the Mustangs will look to sneak into the playoffs behind 10 returning starters.
4A DISTRICT 5
Two of the 5 losses last year were against state champion Anna. QB Jed Ross is one of only 3 starters back on offense, but he threw for 2,820 yards and 31 TDs while running for 10 more.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders (5-5)
Highlanders closed last year with 3 wins in a row and 11 starters are back. RB/LB Daquorian Henderson had 101 tackles and ran for 3 touchdowns last year
4A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Alvarado Indians (7-5)
After three straight losing seasons, the Indians turned the corner last year with a playoff berth. QB Cardea Collier had nearly 4,000 yards between passing and throwing with 27 touchdown passes and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
Sleeper: Fort Worth Castleberry Lions (3-7)
The Lions matched the combined win total of the previous two years last fall. QB Demetrius Valdez is back for his 4th year under center.
4A DISTRICT 7
Winner: Frisco Panther Creek Panthers (11-2)
In year 2, the Panthers went from 3 wins to 11. There are 13 starters back, including all-state WR Cristian Trickett, who had 59 catches for 1,401 yards and 24 TDs.
LB T'kyerian ’T.K.’ Gray had 117 tackles and 4 sacks and is one of 11 total starters back.
4A DISTRICT 8
Winner: Dallas Kimball Knights (8-3)
QB Armirie Williams-Hall holds a trio of D-I offers and is coming off a season where he threw for 2,694 yards and 28 TDs.
Sleeper: Dallas Pinkston Vikings (6-4)
The Vikings have posted back-to-back 6-4 marks after 0 wins in 2021. There are 10 starters back, including RB Tawnerian Williams, the district offensive MVP who ran for 1,006 yards as a sophomore.
4A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (13-3)
The Bulldogs have 12 starters back after making the D-1 finals last year against Anna. Texas pledge RB Rickey Stewart is one of the top backs in the state, rushing for 2,855 yards and 40 TDs last fall.
Sleeper: Longview Pine Tree Pirates (6-5)
Down from 5A Division II, the Pirates have 7 starters back on offense. QB Matt Cates accounted for more than 2,000 yards passing and rushing last year.
4A DISTRICT 10
Winner: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (6-5)
There’s 17 starters back, including LB Tucker Floyd, who had 115 tackles and 6 sacks in 2023.
Sleeper: Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (1-9)
TE/DL Will Swartz (6-foot-5, 260) had 3 TDs and added 33 tackles and 2 sacks. He’s committed to Rice.
4A DISTRICT 11
Winner: Houston Worthing Colts (8-3)
DT Ernest Brisco was the district defensive MVP last year. The Colts return 9 starters on both sides of the ball.
Sleeper: Houston North Forest Bulldogs (7-4)
The Bulldogs posted a 4-win improvement last year. RB Michael Dean averaged 6.4 yards per carry, finishing with 750 yards and 11 TDs.
4A DISTRICT 12
Winner: Needville Blue Jays (10-3)
The Blue Jays improved by 7 wins in 2023. This year, 11 starters are back. WR Kade Ramirez battled injuries last year but still had 17 catches for 376 yards and 6 TDs.
Sleeper: Stafford Spartans (4-6)
In 7 games last year, DE/LB Jonathan Moore had 36 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He’s one of 9 starters back on the defense.
4A DISTRICT 13
Winner: Austin Lyndon B. Johnson Jaguars (8-4)
There’s 8 starters back on both sides of the ball. Dual-threat QB Ali Scott was the district MVP last year and holds 5 D-I offers.
Sleeper: Austin Travis Rebels (6-5)
QB/DB Jordan Davis combined for 25 touchdowns passing and rushing last year.
4A DISTRICT 14
Winner: San Antonio Davenport Wolves (11-4)
Barrett Fallon ran for 1,890 yards and 25 TDs and had 29 catches for 352 yards and 8 scores as a sophomore. He was the 4A-13 Newcomer of the Year.
Sleeper: Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (3-8)
LB Kadin Kunz, one of 8 starters back on defense, had 123 tackles last year.
4A DISTRICT 15
Winner: Bay City Blackcats (8-4)
Senior LB Jaden Malone is one of 7 starters back on defense and is coming off a 117-tackle campaign in 2023.
Sleeper: El Campo Ricebirds (6-6)
QB Ridge Spenrath threw for 1,056 yards and 6 TDs as a first-time starter as a sophomore. He’s one of six starters back on offense.
4A DISTRICT 16
Winner: Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Warriors (8-3)
Junior RB Damian Figueroa ran for 1,484 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He added 3 touchdowns on only 9 catches as well.
Sleeper: Pharr Valley View Tigers (3-8)
In another 5-team district, the Tigers will look to return to playoffs. The 3 wins last year were more than the two previous years combined.
