Predicting 3A Division II Texas high school football district winners, sleepers
The 2024 Texas high school football season in Texas is days away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar, starting with 6A Part 1, 6A Part 2, 5A Division II, 5A Division I, 4A Division II, 4A Division I and 3A Division I.
>> TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Here is the predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 3A Division II. Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Gunter enters the year as the heavy favorite after winning its second straight title last year and have been in the finals the last three years.
>> Top 25 Texas high school football preseason rankings
The Tigers have won four total titles and could join Carthage (2008-10) as the only 3A Division II three-peat champions.
Scroll down for our 3A Division II picks.
3A DISTRICT 1
Winner: Canadian Wildcats (14-1)
Among the 10 returning starters is LB Wyatt Davis, who had 173 tackles, 22 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 4 sacks.
The Hornets will try to sneak into the playoffs in a 5-team district. Senior QB David Molina opens the year with two years of experience under his belt.
3A DISTRICT 2
In the past five years the trajectory for the Mules has went an 0-10 to 2, 6, 8 and 9 wins, respectively. RB/DB Josue Sigala ran for 1,227 yards and 22 TDs and had 76 tackles last year.
The Tigers will have to replace Xzavion Whaley at QB, but Jacob Lopez is back at RB after getting varsity experience as a sophomore.
3A DISTRICT 3
Winner: Crane Golden Cranes (8-4)
The Cranes have posted four straight 8-win seasons. Senior DB Angel Reyes is back after being a first-team all-district pick last year.
Sleeper: Anthony Wildcats (5-5)
The Wildcats move up from 2A Division I and have some holes to fill with only 5 starters back on both sides of the ball. Senior Lorenzo Orozco is the team’s top returning receiver and rusher.
3A DISTRICT 4
DB Hagyn Barbee was the District Defensive Newcomer of the Year last year. He’s one of 7 starters back on defense.
Sleeper: Stanton Buffaloes (1-9)
Wins have been hard to come by lately — 9 in 4 years — but there are 17 starters back this year. QB Jake Benedict threw for 1,349 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 456 yards and 5 TDs — leading the team. This will be his third year starting.
3A DISTRICT 5
A state finalist last year in 2A Division I, the Rattlers return 7 starters on both sides of the ball. Senior RB Peyton Brown had 12 TDs on only 100 carries, while sophomore Kelvin Murray had 8 TDs on 68 totes.
Sleeper: Eastland Mavericks (3-8)
Griffin Beard put up solid numbers as a freshman, leading the team in rushing yards (289) and is the top returning receiver with 364 yards.
3A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Jacksboro Tigers (13-1)
The only setback last year came against state champion Gunter. Colorado State pledge WR/DB Cannon Valenzuela had 1,573 yards and 13 touchdown receiving and 136 tackles.
Sleeper: Millsap Bulldogs (5-5)
There’s 10 starters back for the Bulldogs and that includes RB/S Reid Green, last year’s district offensive MVP who ran for 1,321 yards and 10 TDs.
3A DISTRICT 7
Senior DB/WR Colin Peacock is a Baylor pledge in the secondary, who also had 4 TDs receiving last year for the state champions.
Sleeper: Blue Ridge Tigers (4-7)
There are 8 starters back on offense and 9 on defense, which could set the stage for the first winning season since 2019. Offensive gets a boost from OL Graceson Spann (6-6, 270), a transfer from nearby Melissa who has committed to Sam Houston State.
3A DISTRICT 8
Winner: Scurry-Rosser Wildcats (11-1)
RB/DB Ralph Miller ran for 1,234 yards and 18 TDs, while adding 51 tackles and 2 interceptions — being named the district defensive newcomer of the year.
Sleeper: Blooming Grove Lions (4-5)
DE Malakai Clower is the team’s top returning tackler with 74 stops last year and 3 sacks.
3A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Big Sandy Harmony Eagles (10-3)
The Eagles have gone from 7 wins in 2021 to 8 in 2022 and then 10 last year.
Sleeper: Grand Saline Indians (4-6)
Junior QB Jett Taylor threw for 1,375 yards and 12 TDs, while rushing for 1,466 yards and 17 yards last year.
3A DISTRICT 10
QB/LB Ripken Birdwell threw for 2,239 yards and 28 TDs and added 8 more scores on the ground. He had 90 tackles, 17 TFL and 2 fumble recoveries on defense. He’s one of 9 starters back on defense.
Sleeper: Redwater Dragons (4-6)
QB Gavin Carrell was a first-team all-district pick last year after throwing for 1,350 yards and 17 TDs.
3A DISTRICT 11
Winner: New Diana Eagles (8-3)
As a freshman, DeJuan Johnson threw for 1,177 yards and ran for 1,18 yards, while combining for 34 TDs. He was the district offensive newcomer of the year.
DL Erick Lira and WR Jayden Chapman were first-team picks for the Elks last season.
3A DISTRICT 12
The Eagles return district offensive lineman of the year Hunter Williams, district newcomer of the year DT Dylan Walker and offensive newcomer of the year Kendray ‘KJ’ Porter Jr. — who has 4 D-I offers.
Sleeper: Warren Warriors (5-5)
Sophomore Hunter Hollyfield ran for 838 yards and 7 TDs, both categories being tops on the team. He’s one of 10 starters back on offense.
3A DISTRICT 13
RB/WR Bryce Watson is a returning all-state pick who had nearly 1,800 yards of offense and 18 TDs.
Moving up from Class 2A Division I, the Tigers have a standout back in dual-threat QB Chance Parker, He had more than 3,100 yards and 36 TDs and was his district offensive newcomer of the year.
3A DISTRICT 14
Winner: Tidehaven Tigers (14-1)
All-state FB Jachen Duran is back after having 15 total TDs last year, as is QB Kale Russell, a three-year starter who threw for 1,788 yards and 23 TDs.
Sleeper: Van Vleck Leopards (4-7)
The Leopards return 17 starters. RB/LB Corey Austin was a first-team all-district pick at running back with 1,394 yards, 17 TDS and 12.5 yards per carry average.
3A DISTRICT 15
The defense, which allowed 8.2 points per game last year, returns all-state LB Tobyn Noll and DB Colin Ramzinski.
Sleeper: Cotulla Cowboys (3-7)
There are 9 starters back on both sides of the ball this year.
3A DISTRICT 16
LB/TE Kyle Wuenschel was a first-team all-district pick at both positions last year, which included 115 tackles and 340 yards receiving and 4 TDs.
Sleeper: George West Longhorns (2-7)
The Longhorns will look to have its first winning season since 2020 and will have 18 total starters back. Four all-district picks return, including DB Adam Duran.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
- We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visitsi.com/high-school.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivetx