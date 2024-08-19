Predicting every 2024 Texas High School football district winner, sleeper: 5A Division II
The fall football season begins Aug. 29 and SBLive is previewing the top teams, players and most compelling storylines in the Texas high school football landscape entering the 2024 season.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar, starting with 6A (Districts 1-16 and 17-32) and 5A Division I.
Next, we're identifying ever predicted district winner and a sleeper for UIL class 5A Division I Districts 1-16.
Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
Scroll down for Division II District 1-16 picks.
5A DIVISION II (DISTRICTS 1-16): PREDICTED WINNERS, SLEEPERS
5A DISTRICT 1
Winner: Canutillo Eagles (9-3)
WR/DB David Alvardo was an all-state at defensive back after having 78 tackles and 3 interceptions last year. He’s one of 15 returning starters for the Eagles.
Sleeper: El Paso Andress Golden Eagles (4-7)
After a slow start, the Golden Eagles were 4-4 to close 2023. This year, 15 starters are back, including QB Jadon Urbina, who went 3-3 as the starter late in the year and threw for 866 yards and 8 TDs.
—
5A DISTRICT 2
Winner: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates (8-4)
Down from Division I, the Pirates have the ability to make noise this year. Nine starters are back, including QB Ryan Rodriguez Jr., who threw for 1,652 yards and 22 TDs in 2023. He’ll have a chance to show off vs. Lucas Lovejoy in a game that will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest on Aug. 30.
Sleeper: Wichita Falls Legacy Leopards
A first-year program? Are we crazy? Possibly, but QB Jimmell McFalls threw for 1,995 yard and 21 touchdowns as a 3-year starter at Wichita Falls Hirschi. Add in RB KenDron Worthy from Wichita Falls, who ran for 1,034 yards and 9 TDs last year, and the offense had weapons.
—
5A DISTRICT 3
The Eagles return a solid combo this year in district offensive player of the year QB Maguire Gasperson (1,465 yards passing, 18 TDs) and Harvard-pledge Will Kryzsiak (1,086 yards, 11 TDs) at wide receiver.
Sleeper: The Colony Cougars (5-5)
Senior Carson Cox is the rare QB/LB combo that earned all-district honors last year. He had a combined 2,546 yards and 27 touchdowns last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 4
Hard not to pick the defending state champion here — especially when the offense returns nearly every starter. QB Ziondre Williams was an instant hit last year in his first year at the helm and trend for 2,930 yards and 39 TDs, while rushing for 8 more.
Sleeper: Prosper Walnut Grove Wildcats (3-7)
The second-year program returns almost every starter this fall but is in a district that features talented teams like Anna, Melissa, Frisco Emerson and Lucas Lovejoy. The Wildcats return QB Braden Butler, who threw for 2,383 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 878 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.
—
5A DISTRICT 5
Winner: South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (13-3)
Jason Todd’s squad had reached the finals in the last three years. This year, the Golden Bears return 6 starters on defense, including Arkansas pledge Jayden ‘JJ’ Shelton, who had 119 tackles and 7 sacks in 2023.
Sleeper: Dallas Hillcrest Panthers (4-6)
Former South Oak Cliff assistant and NFL player Adrian Madise takes over. WR/DB Jaocby Ogbonna had drawn FCS interest and is one of 12 starters back.
—
5A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (12-1)
A regional semifinalist last year, the Jaguars return 7 starters on offense. QB Carter Rutenbar, an Arkansas baseball recruit, threw for 2,440 yards and 34 TDs last year.
The Lions feature Oklahoma pledge Gracen Harris back. A four-year starter he’s coming off a season where he played wide receiver and quarterback.
—
5A DISTRICT 7
Winner: Texarkana Texas High Tigers (11-2)
The Tigers return a pair of 1,000-yard backs in Tradarian Ball (1,290 yards, 14 TDs/Oregon pledge) and Javari Johnson (1,376 yards, 16 TDs/Stephen F. Austin pledge)
Sleeper: Mount Pleasant Tigers (5-4)
The Tigers return four offensive linemen and RB Tony Jones, who had 900 total yards of offense and 8 TDs last year.
—
Winner: Port Neches-Groves Indians (15-1)
The defending state champions return 12 total starters this year. LB Mason Wuenschel is a two-sport star who is headed to Lamar to play football and baseball. He is coming off an 84-tackle, 4-interception season.
- Port Neches-Groves pulls off Texas high school football title upset, brings trophy 'back to the 409'
Sleeper: Nederland Bulldogs (4-7)
The Bulldogs have 19 starters back for new coach Scott Rich. North Texas pledge LB Albert Simon (127 tackles) and LB Ellis Walker (117 tackles) led the defense.
—
5A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes (8-3)
The Buffaloes return 16 total starters and feature Arkansas State pledge WR Andre Feast and Kentucky-bound WR Ja’Kayden Ferguson.
Sleeper: Alvin Iowa Colony Pioneers (12-1)
How will the Pioneers do after moving to from 4A Division I? They have all 11 starters back on both sides of the ball. All-State DB Jarvis Solomon had 10 interceptions last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 10
Winner: Waco University Trojans (7-4)
WR/DB London Smith had 51 catches for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns and has 24 offers heading into August. His dad played basketball and football at Baylor, while mom won a NCAA national title in the triple jump.
Sleeper: Bryan Rudder Rangers (3-7)
The Rangers had one more win in 2023 than in 2022 and returns 14 total starters. ATH Jaquise Martin, who committed to Tulsa in July, had nearly 1,500 total yards of offense and 16 TDs in 2023.
—
5A DISTRICT 11
Winner: Liberty Hill Panthers (10-5)
After three straight semifinal berths, the Panthers look for another step. The defense has 4 starters back, led by LB Garrett Lindgren, who had 96 tackles in 2023.
As a freshman, QB Weston Nielsen threw for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He holds 13 offers heading into 2024.
—
5A DISTRICT 12
Winner: San Antonio Burbank Bulldogs (9-2)
The Bulldogs could win their first district title since 1971 if they repeat last year’s showing. DL Ryan Vasquez was the district defensive MPV last year with 55 tackles and 7 sacks.
Sleeper: San Antonio Lanier Voks (3-7)
A total of 16 starters return for a team seeking a return to the playoffs. RB Ja’Zavien Lloyd ran for 923 yards and 7 TDs last year.
—
5A DISTRICT 13
Winner: San Antonio Alamo Heights Mules (12-1)
Switched to a new district, the Mules will try to keep their district's undefeated streak going for 5 years in a row. ATH Michael Terry III is one of the top players in the country, finishing with 30 TDs last year.
Sleeper: Boerne Greyhounds (10-2)
The Greyhounds move up to 4A-Division I. QB Jaxon Baize was a first-team all-district pick despite playing in only 6 games due to injury in 2023.
—
5A DISTRICT 14
Winner: Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers (13-1)
They had one of the best offenses in 5A Division I last year – 55.3 ppg – and now move down. QB Trevor Long threw for 3,767 yards and 57 TDs, while RB Broderick Taylor ran for 2,333 yards and 29 TDs.
Sleeper: Corpus Christi Moody Trojans (2-8)
The Trojans had made the playoffs only 7 in school history and not since 2004. This year, the Trojans have 17 starters back and are in a 6-team district.
—
5A DISTRICT 15
The defending district champion return co-newcomer of the year in RB Ediel Garcia, who ran for 1,145 yards and 15 TDs.
Another team that makes the move up from Class 4A Division I, the Coyotes has 7 starters back. Junior QB Lucian Cruz is one of only two back on the offense.
—
5A DISTRICT 16
Winner: Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets (4-7)
QB Elijah Trevino was a district newcomer of the year last year with 30 total touchdowns – 21 passing.
Sleeper: Brownsville Lopez Lobos (1-9)
The team has struggled a lot lately – 7 wins since 2018 – but they have 14 starters back. QB Lupe Ramirez and RB Eddie Slovak are among the key weapons back on an offense with 8 of 11 starters returning.
—
