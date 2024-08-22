Predicting Texas High School football district winners, sleepers: 4A Division II
The 2024 Texas high school football season is a week away and SBLive is taking a look at the top teams, players and most compelling storylines across the state entering 2024.
We're going district by district to break down which teams returning pack the biggest punch and which are flying under the radar.
Now, we move to 4A Division II, where Gilmer enters the year looking to repeat as a state champion, something that hasn’t been done in this classification since West Orange-Stark pulled it of in 2015 and 2016.
Here are the predicted winners and one sleeper for each UIL 4A Division II district (1-16). Which team will win its respective district title? Which will make the most noise and grab one of the four playoff spots?
4A DISTRICT 1
Winner: Monahans Loboes (12-1)
The Loboes scored 40 or more points in the first 12 games last season. RB Cole Pittman ran for nearly 1,300 yards and averaged 8 yards per carry.
Sleeper: Midland Greenwood Rangers (3-8)
The Rangers made the playoffs last year in the 5-team district. After a slow start, they won three of the final six games.
4A DISTRICT 2
Winner: Lubbock Estacado Matadors (10-3)
RB Bobby Ross Jr. ran for 1,565 yards — 10.5 yards per carry — and 22 touchdowns last year. He’s one of six starters back on offense.
Sleeper: Perryton Rangers (4-8)
After an 0-4 starter, the Rangers closed out the year with .500 and scored 40 or more in three wins. Sophomore Cooper Schilling threw for 1,507 yards and 17 TDs in 7 games at quarterback.
4A DISTRICT 3
A yearly state power, the Eagles reached the 3A Division I semifinals last year. QB Brody Woods accounted for 3,591 yards and 48 TDs between passing and rushing last year.
Sleeper: Eagle Mountain Knights (1st year)
The first-year program already has a future college football player in LB Justin Fox. The junior, who played at Fort Worth Boswell last year, has an offer from Colorado State.
4A DISTRICT 4
Winner: Glen Rose Tigers (10-5)
After a 1-4 start last year, the Tigers reached the state semifinals. Glen Rose returns QB Canyon Evans threw for 4,577 yards and 49 TDs and WR Josiah Groeneweg, who had 89 catches for 1,669 yards and 19 TDs.
Sleeper: Benbrook Bobcats (6-5)
After a 1-9 mark in 2022, the Bobcats bounced back last fall. There’s 15 starters back this year, including TE/LB Kade Cross, who had 52 tackles, 8 TFL and led the team in catches (25), yards (517) and receiving TDs (8).
4A DISTRICT 5
Winner: Van Alstyne Panthers (7-4)
The Panthers have won 7 or more in five of the past six years. LB Westin Landeros led the team with 81 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries.
QB Reed Sebastian threw for 1,753 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s one of 10 starters back on offense. The defense had 10 back as well; LB Ty Wellman is the top returning tackler with 82 stops — and was an all-state punter.
4A DISTRICT 6
Winner: Sunnyvale Raiders (9-3)
After three straight 6-win campaigns, the Raiders took a step forward last year. They return 13 starters so a repeat is likely. DT Alyric Brown was the district defensive MVP and he’s back.
Sleeper: Ferris Yellow Jackets (2-8)
There’s 8 starters back on both sides of the ball. WR Qui-Darwin Cotton was a first-team all-district pick as a sophomore after 57 catches for 702 yards and 6 TDs.
4A DISTRICT 7
Winner: Gilmer Buckeyes (13-3)
The Buckeyes won state title No. 3 last year and will look to repeat. WR/DB Brendan Webb was a second-team all-state pick and is back after having 51 tackles, 5 interceptions, 16 total offensive touchdowns and 886 yards receiving.
Sleeper: Pittsburg Pirates (2-8)
After back-to-back 2-win seasons, the Pirates have 15 starters back. RB Jaylen Holloway has committed to Air Force. He ran for 1,020 yards and 6 TDs last year.
4A DISTRICT 8
Winner: Carthage Bulldogs (13-1)
The chance for a 4th title in 5 years came up short last year. However, Coach Scott Surratt has 15 starters back, including QB Jett Surratt, who threw for 3,807 yards and 46 TDs and was the district MVP as a sophomore.
Sleeper: Brownsboro Bears (5-5)
The defense returns only 4 starters but one is TCU pledge CB Micah Strickland, a four-star recruit.
4A DISTRICT 9
Winner: Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (10-2)
The Longhorns have gone from 3 to 8 to 9 to 10 wins the past four years. There’s 8 starters back on offense this year, headlined by RB/CB Chris Augustine (1,096 yards rushing/19 TDs/2 INTs) and QB Ty Bryson (3,010 yards passing/31 TDs).
Sleeper: Shepherd Pirates (6-6)
The Pirates move up from Class 3A Division I and was an area finalist last year. All-state RB Preston Stephens, who ran for 2,161 yards and 23 TDs, returns.
4A DISTRICT 10
Winner: Brookshire Royal Falcons (5-6)
The Falcons return 7 starters on offense and QB Ashton Robinson. He threw for 2,072 yards and 17 TDs, while rushing for 13 more scores.
Sleeper: Katy Harmony School of Innovation Wildcats (4-9)
After winning the Texas Christian Athletic League State Division II title last year, the Wildcats moves to the UIL ranks. WR Kaiden Bankas averaged 19 yards per catch last year.
4A DISTRICT 11
Winner: Bellville Brahmas (15-1)
A runner-up last year, the Brahmas return a pair of 1,000-yard+ backs in DD Murray (188/2,072/36) and Corrian Hood (185/1,605/25).
WR Noah Washington led the team in catches, yards and TDs last year. He’s one of 7 starters back on the offense and a returning first-team all-district pick.
4A DISTRICT 12
Winner: Waco La Vega Pirates (7-5)
The Pirates drop down from Division I and returns standout RB Bryson Roland, who has 4,460 yards on the ground in three years of high school.
Sleeper: Robinson Rockets (5-6)
The Rockets have steadily improved, winning as many games last year as the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined. There’s 15 starters back this year.
4A DISTRICT 13
Winner: Wimberley Texans (14-1)
The Texans have one of the best dual-threat QBs in Class 4A in Cody Stoever. The district MVP threw for 2,992 yards and 41 TDs and ran for 1,585 yards and 32 TDs.
Sleeper: Gonzales Apaches (6-4)
David Clack III had 60 tackles and 7 INTs last year and is one of 7 starters back on defense.
4A DISTRICT 14
Winner: Bandera Bulldogs (10-2)
The Bulldogs have made big strides since 0-9 in 2020, winning 24 games the past three years. RB Juan Cabrera had 811 yards and 8 TDs as a backup last year.
Sleeper: San Antonio Memorial Minutemen (2-8)
There’s 16 starters back — 8 on both sides of the ball. DB Jesse Nava had 4 interceptions last year.
4A DISTRICT 15
LB Jace Gamez had 104 tackles, 4 sacks and 17 QB hurries last year. He’s one of 7 starters back on defense.
Sleeper: Robstown Cotton Pickers (3-8)
The team returned to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years last season. There were some losses but 13 starters return. WR Timothy Sanchez had 611 yards and 7 TDs.
4A DISTRICT 16
Winner: Port Isabel Silver Tarpons (9-3)
LB/RB Edward Garza has been all-district since his freshman season. He had 114 tackles last year.
Sleeper: Kingsville King Brahmas (3-7)
A 4-team district means everyone will make it. The Brahmas return 16 starters will help them aim for the first winning season since 2017.
