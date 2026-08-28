Richmond Randle vs. South Oak Cliff Live Updates: Texas High School Football

A rematch of the last two Texas University Interscholastic League 5A Division II high school football championship games opens up the new 2026 season.

Richmond Randle takes on South Oak Cliff for the third consecutive season. This time, it will be the season opener, with the game to be played Friday night at a neutral site, Prairie View A&M University’s Panther Stadium.

The Lions and the Golden Bears faced off in each of the past two 5A DII title games. Randle upended SOC two years ago, but last season, the Golden Bears returned the favor.

However, there won’t be a third title tilt between the two because Randle has been moved up to 5A DI this season. But that doesn’t mean both teams are unable to make it back to Arlington to play for a championship yet again.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Prairie View.

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RICHMOND RANDLE 0, SOUTH OAK CLIFF 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Prairie View A&M’s Panther Stadium, it will be a rematch of the past two 5A Division II state title games as Richmond Randle faces South Oak Cliff.

About Richmond Randle

The Lions bring back seven starters on both sides of the ball from last season’s 15-1 squad that fell one game short of repeating as state champs.

Perhaps the most notable returning starter is senior running back Landen Williams-Callis, who recently committed to Texas. Williams-Callis is coming off a stellar junior season in which he rushed for more than 3,500 yards and 60 TDs. But the Lions are more than just him, with players like receiver Kamar Chavez-Brown, defensive tackle Cameron Hypolite and defensive back Julian Gerena.

About South Oak Cliff

In last season’s 5A DII title game, the Golden Bears ran past Randle, 35-19, for their third state title in the past five seasons.

The Golden Bears have reloaded for another run at UIL State, but will be returning four starters on both sides of the ball. SOC, however, does return quarterback Jayden Williams, who threw for 2,742 yards and 28 TDs.