San Antonio Harlan Football Star Seth Duby Earns Army All-American Honors While Marching to His Own Beat

On some Friday nights at Harlan High School in San Antonio, Texas, Seth Duby has another responsibility waiting when the first half of the football game ends.

The senior defensive lineman trades his football helmet for a trombone.

Duby is a member of the Harlan Hawks marching band, balancing two demanding activities through an arrangement that allows him to prioritize football without abandoning music. At some games, he does both, playing on the defensive line before joining the halftime performance.

It's an unusual combination for a player who once struggled simply to get onto the football field.

Before earning college offers and recognition as a U.S. Army All-American, Duby watched friends advance to varsity while he remained on junior varsity. Even after joining them, he had to wait for an opportunity to play.

He decided that when his chance came, he would be ready.

“If they put me on, I’m not coming off,” Duby said of the mindset he adopted.

That determination helped him establish a place on Harlan's defensive line. But earning a larger role in football didn't mean giving up everything else he wanted from his high school experience.

Harlan Hawks standout Seth Duby balances football with marching band, community service and an interest in construction as he prepares for college. | Greg Mobley

Waiting for His Opportunity With the Harlan Hawks

Duby began envisioning a future in football as he made the transition from eighth grade to high school.

His first game as a freshman helped him recognize how much he could still develop. College football became a goal, with the possibility of eventually reaching the NFL further down the road.

The immediate challenge was finding his place in Harlan's program.

Duby moved from linebacker to the defensive line as a freshman and initially played behind more experienced teammates. He recalled sometimes waiting until the fourth quarter to enter games before earning additional playing time toward the end of the season.

The following year brought a different frustration.

Several of his friends moved to varsity. Duby remained on junior varsity, where he received considerable playing time but believed he was ready for the next level.

“They clearly didn’t know who I was and what I was capable of,” Duby recalled thinking.

He responded by dedicating more time to his offseason workouts and making a varsity roster spot his immediate goal.

But reaching varsity didn't immediately produce the role he wanted.

His opportunity came in the opening week of his junior season against East Central. An injury to the player ahead of him opened a starting spot, and Duby stepped into it.

He remained a starter for the rest of the season and carried that role into his senior year.

Throughout his development, Duby credits trainer Tony Charles with helping him recognize possibilities beyond his circumstances.

The two began working together nearly three years ago. Charles helped Duby progress from junior varsity to a starting role, developing his skills while reinforcing his confidence.

“He saw the potential in me many others have overlooked,” Duby said.

For a player who had spent much of his early high school career feeling underestimated, having someone continue to invest in him mattered.

An Army All-American Moment in Orlando

Duby traveled to Orlando with his family carrying a specific goal.

He wanted to leave as a U.S. Army All-American.

A former teammate's selection had helped put the opportunity on his radar. Charles helped Duby secure an invitation to the Orlando camp, giving him a chance to pursue the same recognition.

After the one-on-one competition concluded and the camp moved into its awards announcements, Duby waited anxiously to hear his name.

Then it was called.

Friends who attended the camp were selected as well, making the announcement a moment they could share.

For Duby, it was one of the most meaningful experiences of his football career.

“I felt like at that moment I could take on the entire world,” he said.

The recognition carried particular significance because of the doubts he had experienced along the way.

Duby said he had felt overlooked within his own program and by college coaches. Being selected gave him a different outlook on where football might take him.

The player who once waited for a chance to contribute at Harlan now had an opportunity to compete on a national stage.

Football and Marching Band: Making Room for Both

Football wasn't the only thing that caught Duby's attention when he attended varsity games as a child.

His older cousin was in the band.

Watching those performances made Duby want to try it himself. He joined the band program in middle school, learned to play trombone and continued developing his skills over the next six years.

Duby credits his first band director, Roel Canales, with establishing that foundation.

At Harlan, marching band director Hugo Escobedo has helped him continue participating even as football has become a larger commitment.

Because marching season overlaps with football, that flexibility matters. Duby can prioritize the sport while still taking part in band performances and marching contests when his schedule allows.

His parents have helped make that balance possible.

Duby's father has been central to his football development, joining him for workouts, helping him add weight during the offseason and finding trainers who could improve his skills.

His mother has encouraged him to remain involved in extracurricular activities and enjoy the broader high school experience.

“It means the absolute world to me because without my parents, I don’t know where I’d be right now,” Duby said.

Without that support, he believes he might have been forced to choose between football and band rather than continuing with both.

Music also extends beyond organized performances.

Duby bought an acoustic guitar about a year before the interview and has been teaching himself through YouTube videos.

When he finds time, he practices for roughly 30 minutes, learning how to play songs he enjoys.

He appreciates the versatility the guitar offers, giving him another way to pursue music outside the Harlan band program.

An Interest in Building Takes Shape

Away from football and music, Duby enjoys a different kind of project.

He builds LEGO sets.

Sometimes, a single set can occupy an entire day. Duby enjoys the process of assembling the pieces, appreciating the concentration they require and the sense of calm they provide.

“I enjoy the process of putting them together,” he said.

That interest in building has also found a place in his schoolwork.

Over two years in a construction course at Harlan, Duby has built a coffee table and a bench.

The experience helped deepen his interest in construction science and the work involved in creating homes and other buildings.

He is still deciding whether he is more drawn to design or the physical construction itself. Both remain possibilities as he considers what to study in college.

His academic responsibilities also include finding ways to contribute beyond the classroom.

As a member of the National Honor Society, Duby values the opportunity to combine his schoolwork with community service.

Volunteering at a food bank stands out as his favorite experience.

“My favorite experience was probably volunteering at the food bank and giving back to those who needed the help most,” he said.

That emphasis on community is also part of what has kept him connected to football.

One of his favorite early memories is winning a flag football league championship with close friends.

Years later, he still describes the relationships with his teammates as one of the sport's biggest appeals.

College Football Dreams and Life Beyond the Game

Duby's recruiting process began with invitations to spring camps.

His first offer came during a camp in Tulsa, followed by additional opportunities to meet coaches and demonstrate his abilities.

At the time of his interview, Duby reported scholarship offers from Tulsa and Angelo State.

He was also communicating with Southwestern Oklahoma State, Columbia, Stephen F. Austin and the University of the Incarnate Word.

Duby remains open to his college options, weighing each opportunity based on its academic offerings, football program and potential to help him develop on and off the field.

With a 3.6 GPA, he wants his college choice to support the interests he has developed outside football.

“The particular thing I’m looking at is if they hold my major or even a minor in it,” Duby said.

Football remains an important part of his evaluation, but it isn't the only consideration.

He wants an education that will help him pursue a career beyond his playing days.

Before making that transition, he still has something he wants to accomplish with the Hawks.

As Harlan looked toward the playoffs during his senior season, Duby was conscious that many of his teammates might be playing football for the last time.

He wanted them to leave behind a season they could be proud of, regardless of where the postseason ended.

“We just want to leave a performance on the field that we’re proud of,” he said.

His longer-term ambitions carry a similar measure of success.

Duby hopes to play college football and would like to see how far the sport can take him.

He can also envision owning a construction company one day.

Whatever direction his life takes, he wants to build something that makes both him and his family proud.

“I just want to look back and know that this is the path that I was meant to take,” Duby said.

For now, that path includes a place on the Harlan Hawks' defensive line.

And on some Friday nights in San Antonio, it also includes a trombone at halftime.