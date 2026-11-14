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Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State
Sam Brown|
North Shore players take the field prior to a recent ballgame.
North Shore players take the field prior to a recent ballgame. | Franklin Jenkins

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 13, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 13, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — November 13

A&M Consolidated 28, Randle 24

Aledo 53, Keller Central 20

Amarillo 63, Bel Air 13

Anderson 50, Southside 21

Andress 34, Dumas 10

Angleton 17, Georgetown 10

Anna 42, The Colony 10

Aquilla 73, Chester 65

Argyle 65, Panther Creek 17

Arlington Heights 24, Chisholm Trail 22

Arp 58, Hooks 22

Atascocita 23, Barbers Hill 20

Ballinger 30, New Home 20

Bay City 47, Lampasas 28

Beaumont United 47, Madison 6

Beckville 32, Garrison 7

Bell 21, Berkner 18

Bells 56, Lone Oak 21

Belton 35, Ennis 33

Blackwell 66, Cherokee 54

Blanco 37, Hebbronville 6

Boerne-Champion 72, Winn 0

Borden County 48, Grady 0

Brazos Valley 51, NYOS Charter 50

Bridgeland 30, Vandegrift 28

Brownwood 27, Lago Vista 21

Buffalo 26, New Waverly 23

Bushland 50, Jim Ned 35

C.H. Yoe 14, Edna 7

Calallen 64, Hidalgo Early College 0

Calhoun 17, Edcouch-Elsa 3

Canton 20, Shepherd 14

Canyon Lake 49, Pleasanton 28

CCVM 59, McAllen Memorial 23

Celina 28, Lovejoy 20

Central Texas Christian 36, All Saints Episcopal 18

Childress 28, Littlefield 0

China Spring 21, Sealy 7

Clarksville 24, Boles 14

College Station 24, Friendswood 21

Colmesneil 30, Cushing 26

Coppell 66, South Grand Prairie 29

Cypress Falls 35, Magnolia 26

Dallas Christian 35, Lubbock Christian 30

Davenport 35, Somerset 32

De Leon 40, Alvord 24

Decatur 48, Lake View 7

Denton 34, Wyatt 28

Devine 69, Randolph 21

Diboll 42, Buna 7

Dripping Springs 42, Cedar Ridge 35

Duncanville 63, Midway 42

East Bernard 54, Anderson-Shiro 15

East Chambers 64, Fairfield 39

Edgewood 31, Valley View 0

El Campo 31, Jarrell 13

Fannindel 61, Three Way 59

Flatonia 35, Dilley 20

Floresville 32, Fredericksburg 28

Forsan 35, Abernathy 28

Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 74, Williamson County HomeSchool 43

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Crockett 20

Frenship 44, El Dorado 39

Frisco 37, Colleyville Heritage 27

George West 66, Nixon-Smiley 9

Gilmer 76, North Lamar 6

Graham 49, Estacado 22

Grand Saline 49, Leonard 0

Grapevine Faith Christian 57, Grace Community 27

Gregory-Portland 68, Pioneer 16

Guyer 45, Rock Hill 13

Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 26

Hallsville 31, Hillcrest 9

Hamshire-Fannett 35, Athens 21

Hardin 49, Teague 22

Hargrave 48, Fort Bend Willowridge 27

Harlan 48, United 14

Harlingen 51, La Joya 50

Haskell 62, Clarendon 12

Henderson 34, Sulphur Springs 31

Henrietta 51, Stanton 7

Hermleigh 64, Happy 16

Highland Park 42, McKinney North 17

Holliday 55, Coahoma 36

Howe 29, Quitman 27

Huntsville 42, Nederland 39

Hutto 59, Cypress Ranch 14

Idalou 60, Dimmitt 6

Iraan 62, Lockney 14

Jayton 75, Kress 6

Joaquin 30, Pewitt 14

Johnson 44, East Central 7

Johnson City 49, Bosqueville 21

Jordan 28, Strake Jesuit 14

Judson 63, Brandeis 53

Junction 49, Bartlett 21

Katy 59, Fort Bend Travis 6

Keller 35, Arlington 31

Kennedale 34, Carter 28

Kimball 49, Benbrook 14

King 77, Clear Springs 14

Klein 28, Cypress Woods 14

Krum 72, Kemp 14

La Vernia 64, Tivy 63

La Villa 67, Pettus 0

Lake Dallas 28, Plainview 0

Lake Highlands 35, Haltom 13

Lake Travis 45, Johnson 14

Lamar 42, Dawson 13

Langham Creek 45, Tomball 28

Legacy Christian Academy 49, Central Catholic 7

Legacy Ranch 49, Sam Houston 19

Liberty 42, Burkburnett 7

Liberty Hill 50, Harlandale 21

Lindale 52, Kaufman 22

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 69, Austin 0

Longview 42, Rowlett 20

Lorena 35, Sweeny 3

Madison 44, Hamilton 34

Madisonville 50, Silsbee 36

Mansfield Summit 41, West Mesquite 35

Mansfield Timberview 77, Waco 6

Marion 30, Hondo 8

Martin 45, Byron Nelson 17

Maypearl 28, Clifton 16

McAllen 62, Weslaco East 19

McCamey 35, Tahoka 14

Meadow 77, Hart 22

Medina Valley 63, Manor 16

Melissa 24, Naaman Forest 14

Memorial 34, Manvel 28

Mercedes 44, Mission Veterans Memorial 42

Midland 35, Franklin 24

Midlothian 42, Tyler 35

Midlothian Heritage 31, Ellison 21

Mildred 21, Woodville 18

Miller 52, Zapata 0

Mineral Wells 71, Levelland 52

Montgomery 62, Dayton 55

Motley County 72, Lefors 0

Mount Calm 64, Iredell 14

Nazarene Christian Academy 60, Lucas Christian Academy 54

Nazareth 73, Boys Ranch 42

New Deal 38, Sonora 6

Newcastle 74, May 24

North Crowley 55, Lake Belton 0

North Forney 49, Wylie East 7

Oglesby 54, Knippa 8

Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 28

Orangefield 61, Trinity 28

Paradise 52, Llano 15

Paris 28, Kilgore 21

Parish Episcopal 63, St. Michael's 7

Pearland 58, Alief Taylor 14

Peaster 55, Early 14

Pecos 52, Irvin 7

Permian 58, Eastlake 22

Pine Tree 42, Caddo Mills 29

Port Arthur Memorial 58, Waltrip 0

Port Neches-Groves 52, West Fork 21

Red Oak 31, Harker Heights 27

Richland 39, Reedy 37

Richland Springs 98, Panther Creek 53

Ridge Point 42, Katy Taylor 0

Robinson 42, Giddings 8

Rockport-Fulton 48, Gonzales 7

Rockwall 66, Wylie 48

Rockwall-Heath 37, Sachse 33

Roscoe 52, Eldorado 14

Round Rock 45, Bowie 37

San Diego 38, Mathis 22

San Saba 25, Valley Mills 7

Shelbyville 61, Waskom 13

Slaton 49, Friona 41

Southlake Carroll 56, Weatherford 14

Spearman 64, Farwell 33

Springtown 48, Greenwood 17

St. Thomas Catholic 44, Trinity Christian 18

Stafford 41, Bridge City 21

Stephenville 51, Navasota 14

Stephenville FAITH 94, Grayson Christian 48

Stockdale 42, Cotulla 18

Stratford 37, Seagraves 0

Summer Creek 48, Dickinson 41

Sunnyvale 69, Pittsburg 38

Texas 49, Wilson 15

Texas City 14, Lake Creek 9

The Woodlands 55, Nimitz 14

Three Rivers 50, Ben Bolt 44

Tioga 68, Anson 18

Tolar 40, Scurry-Rosser 7

Town East Christian 43, Arlington Heights Christian 13

Trinity 35, Plano East 24

Troup 58, De Kalb 34

Tuloso-Midway 16, Alice 9

Union Hill 80, Abbott 30

Valley 72, McLean 60

Valor Preparatory Academy 62, San Marcos Academy 16

Vela 42, Veterans Memorial 20

Vernon 37, Ingram Moore 16

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 54, New Braunfels Spartans 40

Victory Christian Academy 89, Azle Christian 88

Vidor 35, Sterling 0

Wall 24, Bowie 7

Waller 44, Cedar Park 41

Walnut Grove 31, Braswell 27

Waxahachie 42, Copperas Cove 10

Weimar 22, Refugio 16

Weiss 56, Iowa Colony 7

Wellman-Union 70, Anton 22

Weslaco 43, Los Fresnos 3

West Rusk 50, New Boston 7

Westfield 35, Willis 6

Whiteface 57, Claude 12

Wilmer-Hutchins 33, Eastern Hills 28

Wylie 41, Del Valle 17

Yates 45, La Grange 21

Yoakum 62, Carrizo Springs 14

Yorktown 35, Santa Maria 0

View full Texas high school football scoreboard

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Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

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