Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 13, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 13, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — November 13

A&M Consolidated 28, Randle 24



Aledo 53, Keller Central 20



Amarillo 63, Bel Air 13



Anderson 50, Southside 21



Andress 34, Dumas 10



Angleton 17, Georgetown 10



Anna 42, The Colony 10



Aquilla 73, Chester 65



Argyle 65, Panther Creek 17



Arlington Heights 24, Chisholm Trail 22



Arp 58, Hooks 22



Atascocita 23, Barbers Hill 20



Ballinger 30, New Home 20



Bay City 47, Lampasas 28



Beaumont United 47, Madison 6



Beckville 32, Garrison 7



Bell 21, Berkner 18



Bells 56, Lone Oak 21



Belton 35, Ennis 33



Blackwell 66, Cherokee 54



Blanco 37, Hebbronville 6



Boerne-Champion 72, Winn 0



Borden County 48, Grady 0



Brazos Valley 51, NYOS Charter 50



Bridgeland 30, Vandegrift 28



Brownwood 27, Lago Vista 21



Buffalo 26, New Waverly 23



Bushland 50, Jim Ned 35



C.H. Yoe 14, Edna 7



Calallen 64, Hidalgo Early College 0



Calhoun 17, Edcouch-Elsa 3



Canton 20, Shepherd 14



Canyon Lake 49, Pleasanton 28



CCVM 59, McAllen Memorial 23



Celina 28, Lovejoy 20



Central Texas Christian 36, All Saints Episcopal 18



Childress 28, Littlefield 0



China Spring 21, Sealy 7



Clarksville 24, Boles 14



College Station 24, Friendswood 21



Colmesneil 30, Cushing 26



Coppell 66, South Grand Prairie 29



Cypress Falls 35, Magnolia 26



Dallas Christian 35, Lubbock Christian 30



Davenport 35, Somerset 32



De Leon 40, Alvord 24



Decatur 48, Lake View 7



Denton 34, Wyatt 28



Devine 69, Randolph 21



Diboll 42, Buna 7



Dripping Springs 42, Cedar Ridge 35



Duncanville 63, Midway 42



East Bernard 54, Anderson-Shiro 15



East Chambers 64, Fairfield 39



Edgewood 31, Valley View 0



El Campo 31, Jarrell 13



Fannindel 61, Three Way 59



Flatonia 35, Dilley 20



Floresville 32, Fredericksburg 28



Forsan 35, Abernathy 28



Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 74, Williamson County HomeSchool 43



Fort Bend Marshall 49, Crockett 20



Frenship 44, El Dorado 39



Frisco 37, Colleyville Heritage 27



George West 66, Nixon-Smiley 9



Gilmer 76, North Lamar 6



Graham 49, Estacado 22



Grand Saline 49, Leonard 0



Grapevine Faith Christian 57, Grace Community 27



Gregory-Portland 68, Pioneer 16



Guyer 45, Rock Hill 13



Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 26



Hallsville 31, Hillcrest 9



Hamshire-Fannett 35, Athens 21



Hardin 49, Teague 22



Hargrave 48, Fort Bend Willowridge 27



Harlan 48, United 14



Harlingen 51, La Joya 50



Haskell 62, Clarendon 12



Henderson 34, Sulphur Springs 31



Henrietta 51, Stanton 7



Hermleigh 64, Happy 16



Highland Park 42, McKinney North 17



Holliday 55, Coahoma 36



Howe 29, Quitman 27



Huntsville 42, Nederland 39



Hutto 59, Cypress Ranch 14



Idalou 60, Dimmitt 6



Iraan 62, Lockney 14



Jayton 75, Kress 6



Joaquin 30, Pewitt 14



Johnson 44, East Central 7



Johnson City 49, Bosqueville 21



Jordan 28, Strake Jesuit 14



Judson 63, Brandeis 53



Junction 49, Bartlett 21



Katy 59, Fort Bend Travis 6



Keller 35, Arlington 31



Kennedale 34, Carter 28



Kimball 49, Benbrook 14



King 77, Clear Springs 14



Klein 28, Cypress Woods 14



Krum 72, Kemp 14



La Vernia 64, Tivy 63



La Villa 67, Pettus 0



Lake Dallas 28, Plainview 0



Lake Highlands 35, Haltom 13



Lake Travis 45, Johnson 14



Lamar 42, Dawson 13



Langham Creek 45, Tomball 28



Legacy Christian Academy 49, Central Catholic 7



Legacy Ranch 49, Sam Houston 19



Liberty 42, Burkburnett 7



Liberty Hill 50, Harlandale 21



Lindale 52, Kaufman 22



Little Cypress-Mauriceville 69, Austin 0



Longview 42, Rowlett 20



Lorena 35, Sweeny 3



Madison 44, Hamilton 34



Madisonville 50, Silsbee 36



Mansfield Summit 41, West Mesquite 35



Mansfield Timberview 77, Waco 6



Marion 30, Hondo 8



Martin 45, Byron Nelson 17



Maypearl 28, Clifton 16



McAllen 62, Weslaco East 19



McCamey 35, Tahoka 14



Meadow 77, Hart 22



Medina Valley 63, Manor 16



Melissa 24, Naaman Forest 14



Memorial 34, Manvel 28



Mercedes 44, Mission Veterans Memorial 42



Midland 35, Franklin 24



Midlothian 42, Tyler 35



Midlothian Heritage 31, Ellison 21



Mildred 21, Woodville 18



Miller 52, Zapata 0



Mineral Wells 71, Levelland 52



Montgomery 62, Dayton 55



Motley County 72, Lefors 0



Mount Calm 64, Iredell 14



Nazarene Christian Academy 60, Lucas Christian Academy 54



Nazareth 73, Boys Ranch 42



New Deal 38, Sonora 6



Newcastle 74, May 24



North Crowley 55, Lake Belton 0



North Forney 49, Wylie East 7



Oglesby 54, Knippa 8



Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 28



Orangefield 61, Trinity 28



Paradise 52, Llano 15



Paris 28, Kilgore 21



Parish Episcopal 63, St. Michael's 7



Pearland 58, Alief Taylor 14



Peaster 55, Early 14



Pecos 52, Irvin 7



Permian 58, Eastlake 22



Pine Tree 42, Caddo Mills 29



Port Arthur Memorial 58, Waltrip 0



Port Neches-Groves 52, West Fork 21



Red Oak 31, Harker Heights 27



Richland 39, Reedy 37



Richland Springs 98, Panther Creek 53



Ridge Point 42, Katy Taylor 0



Robinson 42, Giddings 8



Rockport-Fulton 48, Gonzales 7



Rockwall 66, Wylie 48



Rockwall-Heath 37, Sachse 33



Roscoe 52, Eldorado 14



Round Rock 45, Bowie 37



San Diego 38, Mathis 22



San Saba 25, Valley Mills 7



Shelbyville 61, Waskom 13



Slaton 49, Friona 41



Southlake Carroll 56, Weatherford 14



Spearman 64, Farwell 33



Springtown 48, Greenwood 17



St. Thomas Catholic 44, Trinity Christian 18



Stafford 41, Bridge City 21



Stephenville 51, Navasota 14



Stephenville FAITH 94, Grayson Christian 48



Stockdale 42, Cotulla 18



Stratford 37, Seagraves 0



Summer Creek 48, Dickinson 41



Sunnyvale 69, Pittsburg 38



Texas 49, Wilson 15



Texas City 14, Lake Creek 9



The Woodlands 55, Nimitz 14



Three Rivers 50, Ben Bolt 44



Tioga 68, Anson 18



Tolar 40, Scurry-Rosser 7



Town East Christian 43, Arlington Heights Christian 13



Trinity 35, Plano East 24



Troup 58, De Kalb 34



Tuloso-Midway 16, Alice 9



Union Hill 80, Abbott 30



Valley 72, McLean 60



Valor Preparatory Academy 62, San Marcos Academy 16



Vela 42, Veterans Memorial 20



Vernon 37, Ingram Moore 16



Victoria Gators HomeSchool 54, New Braunfels Spartans 40



Victory Christian Academy 89, Azle Christian 88



Vidor 35, Sterling 0



Wall 24, Bowie 7



Waller 44, Cedar Park 41



Walnut Grove 31, Braswell 27



Waxahachie 42, Copperas Cove 10



Weimar 22, Refugio 16



Weiss 56, Iowa Colony 7



Wellman-Union 70, Anton 22



Weslaco 43, Los Fresnos 3



West Rusk 50, New Boston 7



Westfield 35, Willis 6



Whiteface 57, Claude 12



Wilmer-Hutchins 33, Eastern Hills 28



Wylie 41, Del Valle 17



Yates 45, La Grange 21



Yoakum 62, Carrizo Springs 14



Yorktown 35, Santa Maria 0

View full Texas high school football scoreboard