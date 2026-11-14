Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, November 13, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores for all of the games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 13, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — November 13
A&M Consolidated 28, Randle 24
Aledo 53, Keller Central 20
Amarillo 63, Bel Air 13
Anderson 50, Southside 21
Andress 34, Dumas 10
Angleton 17, Georgetown 10
Anna 42, The Colony 10
Aquilla 73, Chester 65
Argyle 65, Panther Creek 17
Arlington Heights 24, Chisholm Trail 22
Arp 58, Hooks 22
Atascocita 23, Barbers Hill 20
Ballinger 30, New Home 20
Bay City 47, Lampasas 28
Beaumont United 47, Madison 6
Beckville 32, Garrison 7
Bell 21, Berkner 18
Bells 56, Lone Oak 21
Belton 35, Ennis 33
Blackwell 66, Cherokee 54
Blanco 37, Hebbronville 6
Boerne-Champion 72, Winn 0
Borden County 48, Grady 0
Brazos Valley 51, NYOS Charter 50
Bridgeland 30, Vandegrift 28
Brownwood 27, Lago Vista 21
Buffalo 26, New Waverly 23
Bushland 50, Jim Ned 35
C.H. Yoe 14, Edna 7
Calallen 64, Hidalgo Early College 0
Calhoun 17, Edcouch-Elsa 3
Canton 20, Shepherd 14
Canyon Lake 49, Pleasanton 28
CCVM 59, McAllen Memorial 23
Celina 28, Lovejoy 20
Central Texas Christian 36, All Saints Episcopal 18
Childress 28, Littlefield 0
China Spring 21, Sealy 7
Clarksville 24, Boles 14
College Station 24, Friendswood 21
Colmesneil 30, Cushing 26
Coppell 66, South Grand Prairie 29
Cypress Falls 35, Magnolia 26
Dallas Christian 35, Lubbock Christian 30
Davenport 35, Somerset 32
De Leon 40, Alvord 24
Decatur 48, Lake View 7
Denton 34, Wyatt 28
Devine 69, Randolph 21
Diboll 42, Buna 7
Dripping Springs 42, Cedar Ridge 35
Duncanville 63, Midway 42
East Bernard 54, Anderson-Shiro 15
East Chambers 64, Fairfield 39
Edgewood 31, Valley View 0
El Campo 31, Jarrell 13
Fannindel 61, Three Way 59
Flatonia 35, Dilley 20
Floresville 32, Fredericksburg 28
Forsan 35, Abernathy 28
Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 74, Williamson County HomeSchool 43
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Crockett 20
Frenship 44, El Dorado 39
Frisco 37, Colleyville Heritage 27
George West 66, Nixon-Smiley 9
Gilmer 76, North Lamar 6
Graham 49, Estacado 22
Grand Saline 49, Leonard 0
Grapevine Faith Christian 57, Grace Community 27
Gregory-Portland 68, Pioneer 16
Guyer 45, Rock Hill 13
Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 26
Hallsville 31, Hillcrest 9
Hamshire-Fannett 35, Athens 21
Hardin 49, Teague 22
Hargrave 48, Fort Bend Willowridge 27
Harlan 48, United 14
Harlingen 51, La Joya 50
Haskell 62, Clarendon 12
Henderson 34, Sulphur Springs 31
Henrietta 51, Stanton 7
Hermleigh 64, Happy 16
Highland Park 42, McKinney North 17
Holliday 55, Coahoma 36
Howe 29, Quitman 27
Huntsville 42, Nederland 39
Hutto 59, Cypress Ranch 14
Idalou 60, Dimmitt 6
Iraan 62, Lockney 14
Jayton 75, Kress 6
Joaquin 30, Pewitt 14
Johnson 44, East Central 7
Johnson City 49, Bosqueville 21
Jordan 28, Strake Jesuit 14
Judson 63, Brandeis 53
Junction 49, Bartlett 21
Katy 59, Fort Bend Travis 6
Keller 35, Arlington 31
Kennedale 34, Carter 28
Kimball 49, Benbrook 14
King 77, Clear Springs 14
Klein 28, Cypress Woods 14
Krum 72, Kemp 14
La Vernia 64, Tivy 63
La Villa 67, Pettus 0
Lake Dallas 28, Plainview 0
Lake Highlands 35, Haltom 13
Lake Travis 45, Johnson 14
Lamar 42, Dawson 13
Langham Creek 45, Tomball 28
Legacy Christian Academy 49, Central Catholic 7
Legacy Ranch 49, Sam Houston 19
Liberty 42, Burkburnett 7
Liberty Hill 50, Harlandale 21
Lindale 52, Kaufman 22
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 69, Austin 0
Longview 42, Rowlett 20
Lorena 35, Sweeny 3
Madison 44, Hamilton 34
Madisonville 50, Silsbee 36
Mansfield Summit 41, West Mesquite 35
Mansfield Timberview 77, Waco 6
Marion 30, Hondo 8
Martin 45, Byron Nelson 17
Maypearl 28, Clifton 16
McAllen 62, Weslaco East 19
McCamey 35, Tahoka 14
Meadow 77, Hart 22
Medina Valley 63, Manor 16
Melissa 24, Naaman Forest 14
Memorial 34, Manvel 28
Mercedes 44, Mission Veterans Memorial 42
Midland 35, Franklin 24
Midlothian 42, Tyler 35
Midlothian Heritage 31, Ellison 21
Mildred 21, Woodville 18
Miller 52, Zapata 0
Mineral Wells 71, Levelland 52
Montgomery 62, Dayton 55
Motley County 72, Lefors 0
Mount Calm 64, Iredell 14
Nazarene Christian Academy 60, Lucas Christian Academy 54
Nazareth 73, Boys Ranch 42
New Deal 38, Sonora 6
Newcastle 74, May 24
North Crowley 55, Lake Belton 0
North Forney 49, Wylie East 7
Oglesby 54, Knippa 8
Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 28
Orangefield 61, Trinity 28
Paradise 52, Llano 15
Paris 28, Kilgore 21
Parish Episcopal 63, St. Michael's 7
Pearland 58, Alief Taylor 14
Peaster 55, Early 14
Pecos 52, Irvin 7
Permian 58, Eastlake 22
Pine Tree 42, Caddo Mills 29
Port Arthur Memorial 58, Waltrip 0
Port Neches-Groves 52, West Fork 21
Red Oak 31, Harker Heights 27
Richland 39, Reedy 37
Richland Springs 98, Panther Creek 53
Ridge Point 42, Katy Taylor 0
Robinson 42, Giddings 8
Rockport-Fulton 48, Gonzales 7
Rockwall 66, Wylie 48
Rockwall-Heath 37, Sachse 33
Roscoe 52, Eldorado 14
Round Rock 45, Bowie 37
San Diego 38, Mathis 22
San Saba 25, Valley Mills 7
Shelbyville 61, Waskom 13
Slaton 49, Friona 41
Southlake Carroll 56, Weatherford 14
Spearman 64, Farwell 33
Springtown 48, Greenwood 17
St. Thomas Catholic 44, Trinity Christian 18
Stafford 41, Bridge City 21
Stephenville 51, Navasota 14
Stephenville FAITH 94, Grayson Christian 48
Stockdale 42, Cotulla 18
Stratford 37, Seagraves 0
Summer Creek 48, Dickinson 41
Sunnyvale 69, Pittsburg 38
Texas 49, Wilson 15
Texas City 14, Lake Creek 9
The Woodlands 55, Nimitz 14
Three Rivers 50, Ben Bolt 44
Tioga 68, Anson 18
Tolar 40, Scurry-Rosser 7
Town East Christian 43, Arlington Heights Christian 13
Trinity 35, Plano East 24
Troup 58, De Kalb 34
Tuloso-Midway 16, Alice 9
Union Hill 80, Abbott 30
Valley 72, McLean 60
Valor Preparatory Academy 62, San Marcos Academy 16
Vela 42, Veterans Memorial 20
Vernon 37, Ingram Moore 16
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 54, New Braunfels Spartans 40
Victory Christian Academy 89, Azle Christian 88
Vidor 35, Sterling 0
Wall 24, Bowie 7
Waller 44, Cedar Park 41
Walnut Grove 31, Braswell 27
Waxahachie 42, Copperas Cove 10
Weimar 22, Refugio 16
Weiss 56, Iowa Colony 7
Wellman-Union 70, Anton 22
Weslaco 43, Los Fresnos 3
West Rusk 50, New Boston 7
Westfield 35, Willis 6
Whiteface 57, Claude 12
Wilmer-Hutchins 33, Eastern Hills 28
Wylie 41, Del Valle 17
Yates 45, La Grange 21
Yoakum 62, Carrizo Springs 14
Yorktown 35, Santa Maria 0
View full Texas high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.