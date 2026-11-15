Updated Texas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 19-21
The 2026 Texas high school football playoffs are headed into the area round following a wild opening weekend that produced stunning upsets, dramatic comebacks and several spectacular offensive performances.
The University Interscholastic League postseason continues Thursday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 21, with hundreds of teams still pursuing state championships across Texas.
Among the biggest developments was the elimination of previously unbeaten Richmond Randle, which entered the Class 5A Division I playoffs as a major championship contender before falling to College Station A&M Consolidated, 28-24.
A&M Consolidated rallied from a 21-3 deficit to pull off the upset, scoring the winning touchdown on a third-and-26 pass from Holt Goodwin to Mari Moore.
Another remarkable finish came in Class 4A Division I, where La Vernia edged Kerrville Tivy 64-63. La Vernia quarterback Cooper Null scored a late touchdown and converted the decisive two-point attempt.
Class 6A also produced plenty of excitement. Duncanville overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Hewitt Midway 63-42, while Harlingen survived a 51-50 thriller against La Joya.
Several of the state's traditional powers advanced with dominant victories.
Allen opened its Class 6A Division I championship pursuit with a 73-0 shutout of Hebron. North Shore defeated Deer Park, while North Crowley blanked Lake Belton 55-0 in Class 6A Division II.
DeSoto rolled past North Mesquite 72-6 in Class 5A Division I, while defending Class 4A Division I champion Stephenville defeated Navasota 51-14.
The UIL playoffs will continue through December, culminating with 12 state championship games Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Texas high school football playoff brackets, including notable bi-district results, area-round matchups and links to the postseason brackets.
Class 6A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A Division I features several compelling area-round matchups involving some of the state's most prominent football programs.
Allen remained undefeated with a 73-0 victory over Hebron and now faces Euless Trinity.
Duncanville survived a much more difficult challenge against Hewitt Midway, trailing 42-35 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points to win 63-42.
The Panthers now face Rockwall in the area round.
North Shore advanced with a dominant victory over Deer Park and will face Pearland.
Another intriguing matchup features Lake Travis against Cibolo Steele, while undefeated Katy takes on Hutto.
Lewisville will face Coppell after defeating Prosper 34-24 in the opening round.
Class 6A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Pebble Hills vs. Arlington Martin
- Lewisville vs. Coppell
- Permian vs. Keller
- Allen vs. Euless Trinity
Region II
- Rockwall-Heath vs. Waxahachie
- The Woodlands vs. Klein
- Rockwall vs. Duncanville
- Aldine Davis vs. Cypress Lakes
Region III
- North Shore vs. Pearland
- Katy Jordan vs. Bridgeland
- Summer Creek vs. Houston Lamar
- Katy vs. Hutto
Region IV
- Lake Travis vs. Cibolo Steele
- Brennan vs. Weslaco
- Round Rock vs. San Antonio Johnson
- Harlan vs. Harlingen
Notable Class 6A Division I Bi-District Scores
- Allen 73, Hebron 0
- Duncanville 63, Hewitt Midway 42
- Lewisville 34, Prosper 24
- Coppell 66, South Grand Prairie 29
- Cypress Lakes 40, Klein Collins 38
- Bridgeland 30, Austin Vandegrift 28
- Harlingen 51, La Joya 50
- Cibolo Steele 44, San Antonio Reagan 24
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A Division II features several powerhouse programs and one of the most intriguing matchups of the area round.
North Crowley opened its postseason with a 55-0 shutout of Lake Belton and will face North Forney, which defeated Wylie East 49-7.
Southlake Carroll advanced with a 56-14 victory over Weatherford and will face Midland.
Austin Westlake shut out Buda Hays 45-0 and now meets San Antonio Pieper.
Another major matchup features C.E. King against Shadow Creek.
King overwhelmed Clear Springs 77-14 in the opening round, while Shadow Creek defeated Houston Heights 48-10.
Waller also enters the second round with momentum after eliminating previously undefeated Cedar Park 44-41 in overtime.
Class 6A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- El Paso Eastwood vs. Aledo
- Denton Guyer vs. Lake Highlands
- Midland vs. Southlake Carroll
- Walnut Grove vs. Hurst Bell
Region II
- North Forney vs. North Crowley
- College Park vs. Langham Creek
- Longview vs. Red Oak
- Westfield vs. Cypress Falls
Region III
- C.E. King vs. Shadow Creek
- Ridge Point vs. Fulshear
- Atascocita vs. Memorial
- Katy Tompkins vs. Waller
Region IV
- Austin Westlake vs. Pieper
- Sotomayor vs. Vela
- Dripping Springs vs. Judson
- Laredo Alexander–San Antonio Warren winner vs. PSJA North
Notable Class 6A Division II Bi-District Scores
- North Crowley 55, Lake Belton 0
- Southlake Carroll 56, Weatherford 14
- C.E. King 77, Clear Springs 14
- Austin Westlake 45, Buda Hays 0
- North Forney 49, Wylie East 7
- Waller 44, Cedar Park 41, OT
- Shadow Creek 48, Houston Heights 10
- Judson 63, Brandeis 53
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A Division I produced perhaps the biggest upset of the opening round when A&M Consolidated eliminated undefeated Richmond Randle.
Randle entered the playoffs 10-0 and was considered one of the classification's leading championship contenders.
A&M Consolidated rallied from an 18-point deficit to win 28-24, dramatically altering the Region III championship picture.
The Tigers now face Goose Creek Memorial, which scored 82 points in its opening-round victory over Houston Milby.
DeSoto delivered one of the most dominant performances of the weekend, defeating North Mesquite 72-6.
The Eagles now face Melissa in a major area-round showdown.
Other intriguing matchups include Frisco Lone Star against Lancaster, Highland Park against Midlothian and Smithson Valley against McAllen Rowe.
Class 5A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- El Paso Hanks vs. Arlington Heights
- Amarillo vs. Denton
- Denton Ryan vs. Frenship
- Fort Worth Brewer vs. Tascosa
Region II
- Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster
- Highland Park vs. Midlothian
- Mansfield Summit vs. Richland
- DeSoto vs. Melissa
Region III
- La Porte vs. College Station
- Beaumont United vs. Angleton
- A&M Consolidated vs. Goose Creek Memorial
- Weiss vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Region IV
- Smithson Valley vs. McAllen Rowe
- Medina Valley vs. Carroll
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Austin Anderson
- McAllen vs. Boerne Champion
Notable Class 5A Division I Bi-District Scores
- A&M Consolidated 28, Richmond Randle 24
- DeSoto 72, North Mesquite 6
- Frisco Lone Star 66, Birdville 21
- Port Arthur Memorial 58, Houston Waltrip 0
- Beaumont United 47, Houston Madison 6
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A Division II features several traditional powers still pursuing state championships.
South Oak Cliff opened its playoff run with a 46-7 victory over Whitehouse and now faces Belton.
Argyle defeated Frisco Panther Creek 65-17 and will face Abilene Wylie.
Mansfield Timberview delivered one of the weekend's most impressive offensive performances, defeating Waco 77-6.
The Wolves now face Texas High.
Another compelling matchup features Port Neches-Groves against Fort Bend Marshall, while Celina will face Amarillo Palo Duro.
Class 5A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Lubbock Legacy vs. Frisco
- Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Celina
- Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie
- Anna vs. Abilene Cooper
Region II
- South Oak Cliff vs. Belton
- Terrell vs. Midlothian Heritage
- Mansfield Timberview vs. Texas High
- Brenham vs. Hallsville
Region III
- Montgomery vs. Pflugerville–Pflugerville Connally winner
- Port Neches-Groves vs. Fort Bend Marshall
- Almeta Crawford vs. Texas City
- Bastrop vs. Huntsville
Region IV
- Boerne vs. Mercedes
- Legacy Ranch vs. Corpus Christi Ray
- Gregory-Portland vs. Liberty Hill
- Sharyland vs. Alamo Heights
Notable Class 5A Division II Bi-District Scores
- South Oak Cliff 46, Whitehouse 7
- Argyle 65, Frisco Panther Creek 17
- Mansfield Timberview 77, Waco 6
- Montgomery 62, Dayton 55
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A Division I produced one of the most remarkable games of the opening weekend.
La Vernia defeated Kerrville Tivy 64-63 after quarterback Cooper Null scored a late touchdown and converted the decisive two-point attempt.
The victory ended Tivy's season and sent La Vernia into an area-round matchup against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.
Defending state champion Stephenville advanced with a 51-14 victory over Navasota.
The Yellow Jackets now face Vidor.
Other major matchups include undefeated Lindale against Wilmer-Hutchins, Kennedale against Pine Tree and Calallen against Floresville.
Class 4A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- El Paso Andress vs. Decatur
- Randall vs. Lake Dallas
- Springtown vs. West Plains
- Aubrey vs. Canyon
Region II
- Kennedale vs. Pine Tree
- Dallas Lincoln vs. Paris
- Henderson vs. Dallas Kimball
- Lindale vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Region III
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. El Campo
- Stafford vs. China Spring
- Bay City vs. Huffman Hargrave
- Stephenville vs. Vidor
Region IV
- Canyon Lake vs. Calhoun
- Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Miller
- Calallen vs. Floresville
- Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia
Notable Class 4A Division I Bi-District Scores
- La Vernia 64, Kerrville Tivy 63
- Stephenville 51, Navasota 14
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A Division II features several championship contenders, including Carthage, Brock, Gilmer and La Vega.
Carthage opened the postseason with a 56-15 victory over Quinlan Ford and will face Glen Rose.
Brock advanced to face Big Spring, while Gilmer delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances with a 76-6 victory.
West Orange-Stark survived a difficult opening-round test, rallying to defeat Van 40-36.
The Mustangs now face Hitchcock.
Class 4A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Pecos vs. Graham
- Seminole vs. Mineral Wells
- Liberty vs. Monahans
- Brock vs. Big Spring
Region II
- Glen Rose vs. Carthage
- Van Alstyne vs. Pleasant Grove
- Sunnyvale vs. Krum
- Gilmer vs. Sanger
Region III
- Canton vs. La Marque
- West Orange-Stark vs. Hitchcock
- Houston Yates vs. Madisonville
- Bellville vs. Hamshire-Fannett
Region IV
- La Vega vs. Navarro
- Wimberley vs. Kingsville King
- Cuero vs. Brownwood
- Rockport-Fulton vs. Robinson
Notable Class 4A Division II Bi-District Scores
- Gilmer 76, opponent 6
- Carthage 56, Quinlan Ford 15
- West Orange-Stark 40, Van 36
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A Division I features several strong contenders, including Gunter, Malakoff, Shallowater and Franklin.
Gunter opened the postseason with a 64-13 victory over Groesbeck and now faces Liberty-Eylau.
Malakoff advanced with a 55-14 victory over Gladewater and will face Pilot Point.
Franklin also delivered a dominant performance, defeating Hempstead 73-0.
Other area-round matchups include Shallowater against Peaster, Whitney against Tatum and Sinton against Hallettsville.
Class 3A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Shallowater vs. Peaster
- Clyde vs. Vernon
- Wall vs. Sweetwater
- Paradise vs. Bushland
Region II
- Gunter vs. Liberty-Eylau
- Whitney vs. Tatum
- Malakoff vs. Pilot Point
- Atlanta vs. Whitesboro
Region III
- Diboll vs. Lorena
- Orangefield vs. Cameron Yoe
- Columbus vs. Westwood
- Franklin vs. East Chambers
Region IV
- Yoakum vs. Goliad
- Devine vs. Orange Grove
- Sinton vs. Hallettsville
- San Diego vs. Marion
Notable Class 3A Division I Bi-District Scores
- Gunter 64, Groesbeck 13
- Malakoff 55, Gladewater 14
- Franklin 73, Hempstead 0
- Whitney 70, Life Oak Cliff 27
- Shallowater 51, Compass Academy 7
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A Division II includes several teams that delivered dominant performances in the opening round.
Canadian defeated Muleshoe 63-7 and now faces Merkel.
Idalou advanced with a 60-6 victory over Dimmitt and will face Holliday.
Jefferson delivered one of the classification's highest-scoring performances, defeating Redwater 79-20.
Other notable area-round matchups include Grand Saline against Tolar, Jacksboro against Childress and Newton against Troup.
Class 3A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Canadian vs. Merkel
- Idalou vs. Holliday
- Henrietta vs. Slaton
- Jacksboro vs. Childress
Region II
- Millsap vs. Edgewood
- Maypearl vs. Howe
- Bells vs. Dallas Madison
- Grand Saline vs. Tolar
Region III
- Arp vs. Buffalo
- Jefferson vs. Hardin
- Mildred vs. West Rusk
- Newton vs. Troup
Region IV
- Thrall vs. Blanco
- East Bernard vs. Stockdale
- Poth vs. Rice Consolidated
- George West vs. Boling
Notable Class 3A Division II Bi-District Scores
- Jefferson 79, Redwater 20
- Canadian 63, Muleshoe 7
- Idalou 60, Dimmitt 6
- Jacksboro 55, Grape Creek 13
- Bells 56, Lone Oak 21
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A Division I features several compelling area-round matchups, including Shiner against Lovelady and Muenster against San Saba.
Shiner opened its postseason with a 70-7 victory over Freer.
Muenster defeated Hawley 48-40, while San Saba advanced with a 25-7 victory over Valley Mills.
One of the biggest surprises came when Ozona eliminated district champion Post 32-21.
The Antelopes now face Olton.
Class 2A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Panhandle vs. Forsan
- Tulia vs. Ballinger
- Ozona vs. Olton
- New Deal vs. Spearman
Region II
- Cisco vs. Johnson City
- Muenster vs. San Saba
- Mason vs. Tioga
- Axtell vs. De Leon
Region III
- Cooper vs. Shelbyville
- Carlisle vs. Beckville
- Joaquin vs. Frankston
- San Augustine vs. Tom Bean
Region IV
- Thorndale vs. Weimar
- Leon vs. Ganado
- Shiner vs. Lovelady
- Flatonia vs. Rosebud-Lott
Notable Class 2A Division I Bi-District Scores
- Panhandle 62, Floydada 0
- Ozona 32, Post 21
- Shiner 70, Freer 7
- Cisco 76, Nocona 6
- Mason 62, Itasca 7
- Muenster 48, Hawley 40
- Shelbyville 61, Waskom 13
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A Division II features several championship contenders, including Gruver, Stratford, Wink and Collinsville.
Gruver opened the playoffs with a 69-14 victory over Plains and now faces McCamey.
Stratford shut out Seagraves 37-0 and will face Wink, which defeated Ralls 76-14.
Collinsville advanced with a 49-6 victory over Maud and will face Colmesneil.
Other notable matchups include Wellington against Crawford and Windthorst against Stamford.
Class 2A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
Region I
- Gruver vs. McCamey
- Ropes vs. Iraan
- Roscoe vs. Sudan
- Wink vs. Stratford
Region II
- Wellington vs. Crawford
- Windthorst vs. Stamford
- Goldthwaite vs. Haskell
- Santo vs. Wheeler
Region III
- Collinsville vs. Colmesneil
- Clarksville vs. Grapeland
- Overton vs. Era
- West Sabine vs. Lindsay
Region IV
- Bremond vs. Three Rivers
- Junction vs. Yorktown
- Falls City vs. Harper
- La Villa vs. Chilton
Notable Class 2A Division II Bi-District Scores
- Gruver 69, Plains 14
- Wink 76, Ralls 14
- Stratford 37, Seagraves 0
- Collinsville 49, Maud 6
- Overton 75, Evadale 14
- La Villa 67, Pettus 0
- Goldthwaite 56, Hubbard 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Six-Man Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Texas six-man football also moves into the area round with several traditional powers still in contention.
Gordon opened the playoffs with a 90-point performance against Northside and now faces Bluff Dale.
Other area-round matchups include Jayton against Whiteface, Borden County against Water Valley and Newcastle against Milford.
Class 1A Six-Man Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
- Nazareth vs. Hermleigh
- Jayton vs. Whiteface
- Borden County vs. Water Valley
- Menard vs. Rankin
- Newcastle vs. Milford
- Bluff Dale vs. Gordon
- Union Hill vs. Oglesby
- Medina vs. Aquilla
Class 1A Six-Man Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A Six-Man Division II features several high-powered offenses, including Richland Springs, which scored 98 points in its opening-round victory over Panther Creek.
Richland Springs now faces Grandfalls-Royalty.
Another intriguing matchup features Knox City against Strawn, while Valley takes on Meadow.
Class 1A Six-Man Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21
- Valley vs. Meadow
- Wellman-Union vs. Motley County
- Rocksprings vs. Blackwell
- Richland Springs vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
- Knox City vs. Strawn
- Zephyr vs. Harrold
- Fannindel vs. Apple Springs–Benavides winner
- Runge vs. Mount Calm
When Are the 2026 Texas High School Football State Championships?
The University Interscholastic League will crown 12 state football champions Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The championship schedule includes two divisions in each of the six UIL conferences, from Class 6A through Class 1A six-man football.
The area round takes place Nov. 19-21, followed by regional playoff action during Thanksgiving weekend.
The remaining teams will continue through the regional finals and state semifinals before the championship games in Arlington.
What's Next in the Texas High School Football Playoffs?
The area round will bring another major reduction in the playoff field as teams compete for spots in the regional round.
Several matchups have significant championship implications.
In Class 6A Division I, Allen faces Euless Trinity, Duncanville meets Rockwall and Lake Travis takes on Cibolo Steele.
Class 6A Division II features North Crowley against North Forney and a major showdown between C.E. King and Shadow Creek.
In Class 5A Division I, DeSoto faces Melissa, while A&M Consolidated attempts to build on its stunning upset of Richmond Randle against Goose Creek Memorial.
Class 4A Division II also features a major early test for Carthage against Glen Rose.
The opening round demonstrated that even undefeated teams and highly regarded championship contenders are vulnerable.
With the area round approaching, the race for 12 Texas high school football state championships is beginning to take shape.
High School On SI will continue updating the Texas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, updated matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.