Updated Texas High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 19-21

The 2026 Texas high school football playoffs are headed into the area round following a wild opening weekend that produced stunning upsets, dramatic comebacks and several spectacular offensive performances.

The University Interscholastic League postseason continues Thursday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 21, with hundreds of teams still pursuing state championships across Texas.

Among the biggest developments was the elimination of previously unbeaten Richmond Randle, which entered the Class 5A Division I playoffs as a major championship contender before falling to College Station A&M Consolidated, 28-24.

A&M Consolidated rallied from a 21-3 deficit to pull off the upset, scoring the winning touchdown on a third-and-26 pass from Holt Goodwin to Mari Moore.

Another remarkable finish came in Class 4A Division I, where La Vernia edged Kerrville Tivy 64-63. La Vernia quarterback Cooper Null scored a late touchdown and converted the decisive two-point attempt.

Class 6A also produced plenty of excitement. Duncanville overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Hewitt Midway 63-42, while Harlingen survived a 51-50 thriller against La Joya.

Several of the state's traditional powers advanced with dominant victories.

Allen opened its Class 6A Division I championship pursuit with a 73-0 shutout of Hebron. North Shore defeated Deer Park, while North Crowley blanked Lake Belton 55-0 in Class 6A Division II.

DeSoto rolled past North Mesquite 72-6 in Class 5A Division I, while defending Class 4A Division I champion Stephenville defeated Navasota 51-14.

The UIL playoffs will continue through December, culminating with 12 state championship games Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Texas high school football playoff brackets, including notable bi-district results, area-round matchups and links to the postseason brackets.

Class 6A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A Division I features several compelling area-round matchups involving some of the state's most prominent football programs.

Allen remained undefeated with a 73-0 victory over Hebron and now faces Euless Trinity.

Duncanville survived a much more difficult challenge against Hewitt Midway, trailing 42-35 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points to win 63-42.

The Panthers now face Rockwall in the area round.

North Shore advanced with a dominant victory over Deer Park and will face Pearland.

Another intriguing matchup features Lake Travis against Cibolo Steele, while undefeated Katy takes on Hutto.

Lewisville will face Coppell after defeating Prosper 34-24 in the opening round.

Class 6A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Pebble Hills vs. Arlington Martin

Lewisville vs. Coppell

Permian vs. Keller

Allen vs. Euless Trinity

Region II

Rockwall-Heath vs. Waxahachie

The Woodlands vs. Klein

Rockwall vs. Duncanville

Aldine Davis vs. Cypress Lakes

Region III

North Shore vs. Pearland

Katy Jordan vs. Bridgeland

Summer Creek vs. Houston Lamar

Katy vs. Hutto

Region IV

Lake Travis vs. Cibolo Steele

Brennan vs. Weslaco

Round Rock vs. San Antonio Johnson

Harlan vs. Harlingen

Notable Class 6A Division I Bi-District Scores

Allen 73, Hebron 0

Duncanville 63, Hewitt Midway 42

Lewisville 34, Prosper 24

Coppell 66, South Grand Prairie 29

Cypress Lakes 40, Klein Collins 38

Bridgeland 30, Austin Vandegrift 28

Harlingen 51, La Joya 50

Cibolo Steele 44, San Antonio Reagan 24

Class 6A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A Division II features several powerhouse programs and one of the most intriguing matchups of the area round.

North Crowley opened its postseason with a 55-0 shutout of Lake Belton and will face North Forney, which defeated Wylie East 49-7.

Southlake Carroll advanced with a 56-14 victory over Weatherford and will face Midland.

Austin Westlake shut out Buda Hays 45-0 and now meets San Antonio Pieper.

Another major matchup features C.E. King against Shadow Creek.

King overwhelmed Clear Springs 77-14 in the opening round, while Shadow Creek defeated Houston Heights 48-10.

Waller also enters the second round with momentum after eliminating previously undefeated Cedar Park 44-41 in overtime.

Class 6A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

El Paso Eastwood vs. Aledo

Denton Guyer vs. Lake Highlands

Midland vs. Southlake Carroll

Walnut Grove vs. Hurst Bell

Region II

North Forney vs. North Crowley

College Park vs. Langham Creek

Longview vs. Red Oak

Westfield vs. Cypress Falls

Region III

C.E. King vs. Shadow Creek

Ridge Point vs. Fulshear

Atascocita vs. Memorial

Katy Tompkins vs. Waller

Region IV

Austin Westlake vs. Pieper

Sotomayor vs. Vela

Dripping Springs vs. Judson

Laredo Alexander–San Antonio Warren winner vs. PSJA North

Notable Class 6A Division II Bi-District Scores

North Crowley 55, Lake Belton 0

Southlake Carroll 56, Weatherford 14

C.E. King 77, Clear Springs 14

Austin Westlake 45, Buda Hays 0

North Forney 49, Wylie East 7

Waller 44, Cedar Park 41, OT

Shadow Creek 48, Houston Heights 10

Judson 63, Brandeis 53

Class 5A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A Division I produced perhaps the biggest upset of the opening round when A&M Consolidated eliminated undefeated Richmond Randle.

Randle entered the playoffs 10-0 and was considered one of the classification's leading championship contenders.

A&M Consolidated rallied from an 18-point deficit to win 28-24, dramatically altering the Region III championship picture.

The Tigers now face Goose Creek Memorial, which scored 82 points in its opening-round victory over Houston Milby.

DeSoto delivered one of the most dominant performances of the weekend, defeating North Mesquite 72-6.

The Eagles now face Melissa in a major area-round showdown.

Other intriguing matchups include Frisco Lone Star against Lancaster, Highland Park against Midlothian and Smithson Valley against McAllen Rowe.

Class 5A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

El Paso Hanks vs. Arlington Heights

Amarillo vs. Denton

Denton Ryan vs. Frenship

Fort Worth Brewer vs. Tascosa

Region II

Frisco Lone Star vs. Lancaster

Highland Park vs. Midlothian

Mansfield Summit vs. Richland

DeSoto vs. Melissa

Region III

La Porte vs. College Station

Beaumont United vs. Angleton

A&M Consolidated vs. Goose Creek Memorial

Weiss vs. Port Arthur Memorial

Region IV

Smithson Valley vs. McAllen Rowe

Medina Valley vs. Carroll

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Austin Anderson

McAllen vs. Boerne Champion

Notable Class 5A Division I Bi-District Scores

A&M Consolidated 28, Richmond Randle 24

DeSoto 72, North Mesquite 6

Frisco Lone Star 66, Birdville 21

Port Arthur Memorial 58, Houston Waltrip 0

Beaumont United 47, Houston Madison 6

Class 5A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A Division II features several traditional powers still pursuing state championships.

South Oak Cliff opened its playoff run with a 46-7 victory over Whitehouse and now faces Belton.

Argyle defeated Frisco Panther Creek 65-17 and will face Abilene Wylie.

Mansfield Timberview delivered one of the weekend's most impressive offensive performances, defeating Waco 77-6.

The Wolves now face Texas High.

Another compelling matchup features Port Neches-Groves against Fort Bend Marshall, while Celina will face Amarillo Palo Duro.

Class 5A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Lubbock Legacy vs. Frisco

Amarillo Palo Duro vs. Celina

Argyle vs. Abilene Wylie

Anna vs. Abilene Cooper

Region II

South Oak Cliff vs. Belton

Terrell vs. Midlothian Heritage

Mansfield Timberview vs. Texas High

Brenham vs. Hallsville

Region III

Montgomery vs. Pflugerville–Pflugerville Connally winner

Port Neches-Groves vs. Fort Bend Marshall

Almeta Crawford vs. Texas City

Bastrop vs. Huntsville

Region IV

Boerne vs. Mercedes

Legacy Ranch vs. Corpus Christi Ray

Gregory-Portland vs. Liberty Hill

Sharyland vs. Alamo Heights

Notable Class 5A Division II Bi-District Scores

South Oak Cliff 46, Whitehouse 7

Argyle 65, Frisco Panther Creek 17

Mansfield Timberview 77, Waco 6

Montgomery 62, Dayton 55

Class 4A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A Division I produced one of the most remarkable games of the opening weekend.

La Vernia defeated Kerrville Tivy 64-63 after quarterback Cooper Null scored a late touchdown and converted the decisive two-point attempt.

The victory ended Tivy's season and sent La Vernia into an area-round matchup against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

Defending state champion Stephenville advanced with a 51-14 victory over Navasota.

The Yellow Jackets now face Vidor.

Other major matchups include undefeated Lindale against Wilmer-Hutchins, Kennedale against Pine Tree and Calallen against Floresville.

Class 4A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

El Paso Andress vs. Decatur

Randall vs. Lake Dallas

Springtown vs. West Plains

Aubrey vs. Canyon

Region II

Kennedale vs. Pine Tree

Dallas Lincoln vs. Paris

Henderson vs. Dallas Kimball

Lindale vs. Wilmer-Hutchins

Region III

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. El Campo

Stafford vs. China Spring

Bay City vs. Huffman Hargrave

Stephenville vs. Vidor

Region IV

Canyon Lake vs. Calhoun

Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Miller

Calallen vs. Floresville

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia

Notable Class 4A Division I Bi-District Scores

La Vernia 64, Kerrville Tivy 63

Stephenville 51, Navasota 14

Class 4A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A Division II features several championship contenders, including Carthage, Brock, Gilmer and La Vega.

Carthage opened the postseason with a 56-15 victory over Quinlan Ford and will face Glen Rose.

Brock advanced to face Big Spring, while Gilmer delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances with a 76-6 victory.

West Orange-Stark survived a difficult opening-round test, rallying to defeat Van 40-36.

The Mustangs now face Hitchcock.

Class 4A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Pecos vs. Graham

Seminole vs. Mineral Wells

Liberty vs. Monahans

Brock vs. Big Spring

Region II

Glen Rose vs. Carthage

Van Alstyne vs. Pleasant Grove

Sunnyvale vs. Krum

Gilmer vs. Sanger

Region III

Canton vs. La Marque

West Orange-Stark vs. Hitchcock

Houston Yates vs. Madisonville

Bellville vs. Hamshire-Fannett

Region IV

La Vega vs. Navarro

Wimberley vs. Kingsville King

Cuero vs. Brownwood

Rockport-Fulton vs. Robinson

Notable Class 4A Division II Bi-District Scores

Gilmer 76, opponent 6

Carthage 56, Quinlan Ford 15

West Orange-Stark 40, Van 36

Class 3A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A Division I features several strong contenders, including Gunter, Malakoff, Shallowater and Franklin.

Gunter opened the postseason with a 64-13 victory over Groesbeck and now faces Liberty-Eylau.

Malakoff advanced with a 55-14 victory over Gladewater and will face Pilot Point.

Franklin also delivered a dominant performance, defeating Hempstead 73-0.

Other area-round matchups include Shallowater against Peaster, Whitney against Tatum and Sinton against Hallettsville.

Class 3A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Shallowater vs. Peaster

Clyde vs. Vernon

Wall vs. Sweetwater

Paradise vs. Bushland

Region II

Gunter vs. Liberty-Eylau

Whitney vs. Tatum

Malakoff vs. Pilot Point

Atlanta vs. Whitesboro

Region III

Diboll vs. Lorena

Orangefield vs. Cameron Yoe

Columbus vs. Westwood

Franklin vs. East Chambers

Region IV

Yoakum vs. Goliad

Devine vs. Orange Grove

Sinton vs. Hallettsville

San Diego vs. Marion

Notable Class 3A Division I Bi-District Scores

Gunter 64, Groesbeck 13

Malakoff 55, Gladewater 14

Franklin 73, Hempstead 0

Whitney 70, Life Oak Cliff 27

Shallowater 51, Compass Academy 7

Class 3A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A Division II includes several teams that delivered dominant performances in the opening round.

Canadian defeated Muleshoe 63-7 and now faces Merkel.

Idalou advanced with a 60-6 victory over Dimmitt and will face Holliday.

Jefferson delivered one of the classification's highest-scoring performances, defeating Redwater 79-20.

Other notable area-round matchups include Grand Saline against Tolar, Jacksboro against Childress and Newton against Troup.

Class 3A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Canadian vs. Merkel

Idalou vs. Holliday

Henrietta vs. Slaton

Jacksboro vs. Childress

Region II

Millsap vs. Edgewood

Maypearl vs. Howe

Bells vs. Dallas Madison

Grand Saline vs. Tolar

Region III

Arp vs. Buffalo

Jefferson vs. Hardin

Mildred vs. West Rusk

Newton vs. Troup

Region IV

Thrall vs. Blanco

East Bernard vs. Stockdale

Poth vs. Rice Consolidated

George West vs. Boling

Notable Class 3A Division II Bi-District Scores

Jefferson 79, Redwater 20

Canadian 63, Muleshoe 7

Idalou 60, Dimmitt 6

Jacksboro 55, Grape Creek 13

Bells 56, Lone Oak 21

Class 2A Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A Division I features several compelling area-round matchups, including Shiner against Lovelady and Muenster against San Saba.

Shiner opened its postseason with a 70-7 victory over Freer.

Muenster defeated Hawley 48-40, while San Saba advanced with a 25-7 victory over Valley Mills.

One of the biggest surprises came when Ozona eliminated district champion Post 32-21.

The Antelopes now face Olton.

Class 2A Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Panhandle vs. Forsan

Tulia vs. Ballinger

Ozona vs. Olton

New Deal vs. Spearman

Region II

Cisco vs. Johnson City

Muenster vs. San Saba

Mason vs. Tioga

Axtell vs. De Leon

Region III

Cooper vs. Shelbyville

Carlisle vs. Beckville

Joaquin vs. Frankston

San Augustine vs. Tom Bean

Region IV

Thorndale vs. Weimar

Leon vs. Ganado

Shiner vs. Lovelady

Flatonia vs. Rosebud-Lott

Notable Class 2A Division I Bi-District Scores

Panhandle 62, Floydada 0

Ozona 32, Post 21

Shiner 70, Freer 7

Cisco 76, Nocona 6

Mason 62, Itasca 7

Muenster 48, Hawley 40

Shelbyville 61, Waskom 13

Class 2A Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A Division II features several championship contenders, including Gruver, Stratford, Wink and Collinsville.

Gruver opened the playoffs with a 69-14 victory over Plains and now faces McCamey.

Stratford shut out Seagraves 37-0 and will face Wink, which defeated Ralls 76-14.

Collinsville advanced with a 49-6 victory over Maud and will face Colmesneil.

Other notable matchups include Wellington against Crawford and Windthorst against Stamford.

Class 2A Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Region I

Gruver vs. McCamey

Ropes vs. Iraan

Roscoe vs. Sudan

Wink vs. Stratford

Region II

Wellington vs. Crawford

Windthorst vs. Stamford

Goldthwaite vs. Haskell

Santo vs. Wheeler

Region III

Collinsville vs. Colmesneil

Clarksville vs. Grapeland

Overton vs. Era

West Sabine vs. Lindsay

Region IV

Bremond vs. Three Rivers

Junction vs. Yorktown

Falls City vs. Harper

La Villa vs. Chilton

Notable Class 2A Division II Bi-District Scores

Gruver 69, Plains 14

Wink 76, Ralls 14

Stratford 37, Seagraves 0

Collinsville 49, Maud 6

Overton 75, Evadale 14

La Villa 67, Pettus 0

Goldthwaite 56, Hubbard 0

Class 1A Six-Man Division I Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Texas six-man football also moves into the area round with several traditional powers still in contention.

Gordon opened the playoffs with a 90-point performance against Northside and now faces Bluff Dale.

Other area-round matchups include Jayton against Whiteface, Borden County against Water Valley and Newcastle against Milford.

Class 1A Six-Man Division I Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Nazareth vs. Hermleigh

Jayton vs. Whiteface

Borden County vs. Water Valley

Menard vs. Rankin

Newcastle vs. Milford

Bluff Dale vs. Gordon

Union Hill vs. Oglesby

Medina vs. Aquilla

Class 1A Six-Man Division II Texas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A Six-Man Division II features several high-powered offenses, including Richland Springs, which scored 98 points in its opening-round victory over Panther Creek.

Richland Springs now faces Grandfalls-Royalty.

Another intriguing matchup features Knox City against Strawn, while Valley takes on Meadow.

Class 1A Six-Man Division II Area-Round Matchups — Nov. 19-21

Valley vs. Meadow

Wellman-Union vs. Motley County

Rocksprings vs. Blackwell

Richland Springs vs. Grandfalls-Royalty

Knox City vs. Strawn

Zephyr vs. Harrold

Fannindel vs. Apple Springs–Benavides winner

Runge vs. Mount Calm

When Are the 2026 Texas High School Football State Championships?

The University Interscholastic League will crown 12 state football champions Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The championship schedule includes two divisions in each of the six UIL conferences, from Class 6A through Class 1A six-man football.

The area round takes place Nov. 19-21, followed by regional playoff action during Thanksgiving weekend.

The remaining teams will continue through the regional finals and state semifinals before the championship games in Arlington.

What's Next in the Texas High School Football Playoffs?

The area round will bring another major reduction in the playoff field as teams compete for spots in the regional round.

Several matchups have significant championship implications.

In Class 6A Division I, Allen faces Euless Trinity, Duncanville meets Rockwall and Lake Travis takes on Cibolo Steele.

Class 6A Division II features North Crowley against North Forney and a major showdown between C.E. King and Shadow Creek.

In Class 5A Division I, DeSoto faces Melissa, while A&M Consolidated attempts to build on its stunning upset of Richmond Randle against Goose Creek Memorial.

Class 4A Division II also features a major early test for Carthage against Glen Rose.

The opening round demonstrated that even undefeated teams and highly regarded championship contenders are vulnerable.

With the area round approaching, the race for 12 Texas high school football state championships is beginning to take shape.

High School On SI will continue updating the Texas high school football playoff brackets with final scores, updated matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.