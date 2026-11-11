The 11th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into the start of the UIL playoffs.

There are no changes in terms of the Top 25 teams this week. Most teams wrapped up district play facing teams with .500 records or worse.

Three Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

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Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Allen (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Eagles posted a third straight undefeated regular season last week with a win vs. Prosper Walnut Grove.

Up next: vs. Hebron, Nov. 12

2. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Down 14-10 at halftime, two touchdowns from who else, Landen Williams-Callis, gave the Lions a win against Friendswood, 31-14.

Up next: vs. College Station A&M Consolidated, Nov. 13

3. Fort Worth North Crowley (10-0)

Previous ranking: 3

While the offense gets a lot of headlines, the Panthers’ defense has given up 16 points in the past 3 games. The team locked up a 5th straight distirct title last week.

Up next: vs. Lake Belton, Nov. 13

4. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Rangers were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Laredo Nixon, Nov. 12

5. Frisco Lone Star (10-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The defense scored as much as McKinney North did last week thanks to a 50-yard pick-six by Bryant Robinson.

Up next: vs. McKinney North, Nov. 5

6. Katy (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Scotty Zuehlke Jr. had a pair of interceptions last week vs. Katy Mayde Creek. 1st undefeated regular season since 2022.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Travis, Nov. 13

7. Houston C.E. King (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

The Panthers enter the postseason winners of 8 in a row and won a district title.

Up next: vs. Clear Springs, Nov. 13

8. Galena Park North Shore (9-1)

Previous ranking: 8

In a win against Kingwood, the defense held the Mustangs to 68 yards passing and 21 yards rushing.

Up next: vs. Deer Park, Nov. 12

9. Waxahachie (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Another game and another QB injury. This time, Westin Nichols was pressed into action and threw for 192 yards and 2 TDs vs. Mansfield.

Up next: vs. Copperas Cove, Nov. 13

10. DeSoto (8-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Class 6A Division II champions start their march for a Class 5A Division I title this week. The Eagles have won 8 in a row.

Up next: vs. North Mesquite, Nov. 12

11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2)

Previous ranking: 11

The Golden Bears won yet another District 5-5A Division II title with an 8-0 mark. SOC enters the postseason winners of 8 straight.

Up next: vs. Whitehouse, Nov. 12.

12. Stephenville (10-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Win streak is at 26 in a row heading into the 4A Division 1 playofs.

Up next: vs. Navasota, Nov. 13

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Brody Bartee threw for 354 yards and 3 TDs vs. Fort Bend Hightower

Up next: vs. Katy Taylor, Nov. 13

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (9-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Elvis Estrada combined for 4 TDs against San Antonio Madison, throwing for 217 yards and 3 TDs and running for 64 yards and another touchdown.

Up next: vs. San Antonio East Central, Nov. 13

15. Boerne (10-0)

Previous ranking: 15

The season finale was a close one for the Greyhounds, winning 32-27 over Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch, which entered 5-4.

Up next: vs. San Antonio Brackenridge, Nov. 12

16. Anna (10-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Anna closed out the 3rd undefeated regular season in the last 5 years with a 56-31 win over Prosper Richland

Up next: vs. Prosper Richland, Nov. 6.

17. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-1)

Previous ranking: 17

The Sharks posted a season-high 70 points last week against Pasadena Sam Rayburn. Nine different players scored, with BJ LaFell, Jr. leading the way with 2 trips to the end zone.

Up next: vs. Houston Heights, Nov. 12

18. Brenham (10-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The district title was locked up thanks to a giant defensive effort. The Cubs held Belton to 95 yards rushing and 60 yards passing last week in a 35-7 win.

Up next: vs. Arlington Juan Seguin, Nov. 13

19. Carthage (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

The Bulldogs bounced back from the 1st loss of the season by blanking Center, 42-0.

Up next: vs. Quinlan Ford, Nov. 12

20. Pearland (9-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Holden MacNeish had 6 PATs and booted a 42-yard field goal for the Oilers in a 59-7 win over Brazoswood last week.

Up next: vs. Alief Taylor, Nov. 13

21. Angleton (9-1)

Previous ranking: 21

In a 59-13 win over Victoria East, the Wildcats combined for 29 carries for 352 yards and 5 TDs.

Up next: vs. Georgetown, Nov. 13

22. Southlake Carroll (8-2)

Previous ranking: 22

The Dragons’ defense allowed Fort Worth Boswell -2 yards passing and 91 yards total yards in the regular-season finale.

Up next: vs. Weatherford, Nov. 13

23. Port Arthur Memorial (9-1)

Previous ranking: 23

The Titans finished as district runners-up and won the final three games.

Up next: vs. Houston Waltrip, Nov. 13

24. Boerne-Champion (9-1)

Previous ranking: 24

The Chargers are another district runner-up, but the only loss came to a defending state champion.

Up next: vs. Eagle Pass Winn, Nov. 13

25 Mansfield Timberview (9-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The Wolves finished with an undefeated district title, the first since 2022.

Up next: vs. Waco, Nov. 13

Dropped out: none

Also considered: Gilmer (8-2), Longview (9-1), Austin Westlake (9-1), Montgomery (10-0), Prosper (9-1), Cypress Bridgeland (9-1), Cypress Ranch (9-1), Argyle (9-1), Friendswood (8-2), Lewisville (7-3), College Station (9-1), La Porte (8-2), Barbers Hill (9-1), Denton Billy Ryan (8-1)