Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football

Two of Texas' premier Class 6A football programs square off Friday night when Southlake Carroll travels to Fort Worth to face North Crowley.

Both teams enter the matchup 1-0, and Carroll arrives after producing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the opening weekend.

The Dragons trailed Oklahoma power Jenks, 27-0, before rallying for a 34-33 victory.

North Crowley also enters undefeated, setting up an early-season matchup between programs with state championship expectations.

How to Watch Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley

What: Southlake Carroll Dragons at North Crowley Panthers

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley on the NFHS Network

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Southlake Carroll Comes Off Remarkable Comeback

Southlake Carroll looked headed for a disappointing start to the season when Jenks built a 27-0 second-quarter lead last week.

Instead, the Dragons produced a furious comeback.

Quarterback Hudson Tomcheck threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two scores as Carroll escaped with a 34-33 victory.

Illinois wide receiver commit Brody Knowles was one of the biggest offensive difference-makers, catching seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The victory sent Carroll into Week 2 with momentum, but the Dragons won't get much time to enjoy it.

North Crowley represents another major challenge.

North Crowley Hosts Early Texas Showdown

North Crowley has established itself among the elite programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now gets an opportunity to make another statement against one of Texas' most recognizable football brands.

The Panthers reached deep into the UIL playoffs again last season and return with another talented roster.

Friday's matchup has been identified as one of the top Texas games of the week, and the winner will immediately add an impressive victory to its early-season record.

For Carroll, the challenge is avoiding the slow start that nearly cost it against Jenks.

For North Crowley, playing at home provides an opportunity to take control early and force the Dragons to play from behind for a second consecutive week.

With two undefeated teams, championship-level expectations and prominent players on both sides, Southlake Carroll-North Crowley is one of Friday's most attractive NFHS viewing opportunities.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.