Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football
Two of Texas' premier Class 6A football programs square off Friday night when Southlake Carroll travels to Fort Worth to face North Crowley.
Both teams enter the matchup 1-0, and Carroll arrives after producing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the opening weekend.
The Dragons trailed Oklahoma power Jenks, 27-0, before rallying for a 34-33 victory.
North Crowley also enters undefeated, setting up an early-season matchup between programs with state championship expectations.
How to Watch Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley
What: Southlake Carroll Dragons at North Crowley Panthers
When: Friday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT
Where: Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
Southlake Carroll Comes Off Remarkable Comeback
Southlake Carroll looked headed for a disappointing start to the season when Jenks built a 27-0 second-quarter lead last week.
Instead, the Dragons produced a furious comeback.
Quarterback Hudson Tomcheck threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two scores as Carroll escaped with a 34-33 victory.
Illinois wide receiver commit Brody Knowles was one of the biggest offensive difference-makers, catching seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
The victory sent Carroll into Week 2 with momentum, but the Dragons won't get much time to enjoy it.
North Crowley represents another major challenge.
North Crowley Hosts Early Texas Showdown
North Crowley has established itself among the elite programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now gets an opportunity to make another statement against one of Texas' most recognizable football brands.
The Panthers reached deep into the UIL playoffs again last season and return with another talented roster.
Friday's matchup has been identified as one of the top Texas games of the week, and the winner will immediately add an impressive victory to its early-season record.
For Carroll, the challenge is avoiding the slow start that nearly cost it against Jenks.
For North Crowley, playing at home provides an opportunity to take control early and force the Dragons to play from behind for a second consecutive week.
With two undefeated teams, championship-level expectations and prominent players on both sides, Southlake Carroll-North Crowley is one of Friday's most attractive NFHS viewing opportunities.
High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores, recruiting news and top performances from across the state.
WATCH LIVE: Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.