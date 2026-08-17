Texas High School Football Community Mourns Coach Jeremy Jenkins, Wife After Tragic Accident

Just days before East Bernard was scheduled to begin another promising high school football season, the Brahmas and their close-knit Texas community suffered a devastating loss.

Head football coach and athletic director Jeremy Jenkins, 51, and his wife, Brandy Jenkins, 46, died following a single-vehicle accident in Wharton County on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The couple leaves behind three sons, Tyson, Gage and Jake, as well as a school community in which both had become deeply involved. Jeremy Jenkins was preparing for his third season leading the Brahmas after taking them to the Class 3A Division II state semifinals in 2025, while Brandy Jenkins had recently begun working as a teacher at the district's junior high school.

The accident happened on County Road 210 and Texas State Highway 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to KHOU, the crash is still under investigation, but it said the car left the roadway and overturned.

East Bernard Remembers Jeremy and Brandy Jenkins

“Please keep the Jenkins family, our students, our staff, and the entire East Bernard community in your prayers,” East Bernard ISD posted in a letter from Superintendent Courtney Hudgins on its Facebook page. “May we find the strength in one another and comfort in the memories and lasting impact Jeremy and Brandy have left on so many lives.”

Brandy Jenkins, 46, had just started working for the district, according to KHOU. Jenkins, 51, was preparing for his third season at the helm.

Jenkins Led East Bernard to State Semifinals

Jenkins was preparing for his third season at East Bernard after leading the Brahmas to a 10-5 record and the Class 3A Division II state semifinals in 2025. East Bernard fell to Newton one victory short of the state championship game.

The Brahmas went 10-2 during Jenkins' first season at the school, giving him a 20-7 record at East Bernard and a 67-24 career record as a head coach.

The East Bernard football team scrimmaged Fort Bend Christian the day before the accident. According to the schedule, the Brahmas are set to play Concordia Lutheran in another scrimmage on Aug. 20 — before opening the 2026 season at home vs. Sweeny.

A Coaching Career Across Texas

Coaching at East Bernard was a breath of fresh air in Jenkings long coaching career. He enjoyed leading a program where he didn't need to change the culture. He also said it was a dream to have parents with high expectations for the players in an interview with Inside High School Sports.

Before arriving at East Bernard, Jenkins coached at Tenaha, Mount Enterprise and Harmony, according to KETK-TV. He led Harmony to the Class 3A Division II state semifinals in 2022 and previously worked as an assistant coach in Melissa and McKinney ISDs.

Jenkins graduated from Cayuga High School in Tennessee Colony and later attended the University of Texas at Tyler.