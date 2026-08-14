The 2026 Texas high school football season begins in full next week, and High School On SI is looking at the top players by position. Today, we are taking a look at the top wide receivers entering the season.

Top Wide Receivers Entering the 2026 Texas High School Football Season

Benny Easter Jr. — Sr., Summer Creek

Easter Jr. followed an impressive sophomore season with an even more impressive junior season. He caught 89 passes for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns. His production has earned him four stars from 247sports.com and a commitment to Texas Tech.

Julian Caldwell — Sr., Argyle

Caldwell is a multi-sport athlete, and he uses his impressive speed to separate down the field. He created explosive plays throughout the 2025, and he ended with 94 receptions for 1,737 yards and 20 touchdowns. He is committed to Texas Tech.

Trenton Yancey — Sr., Duncanville

He was the 2025 All-Area Utility Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News. He is committed to Purdue.

Jaiden Fields — Sr., Hutto

Fields is also a top safety, but as a wide receiver, he caught 89 passes for 1,345 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is committed to Oklahoma.

Jaden Hurndon — Jr., Longview

Hundon caught 57 passes for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hurndon is a four star prospect with recent offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Braelyn Allen — So., San Antonio Johnson

Allen made an impact as a true freshman with 63 receptions for 1,280 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s already received 10 scholarship offers.

Briceson Thrower Jr. — Sr., North Forney

Thrower Jr. is 6-foot-3 with great speed. He ran a 10.76 100-meter time in the spring. Last football season, he had 32 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns.

Alvin Mosley — Sr., Crawford

Mosley was familiar with the end zone in 2025. He caught 20 touchdown passes, ran for seven touchdowns and returned three punts for touchdowns. He is committed to Ole Miss.

Tre Moore — Sr., Pflugerville Weiss

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Moore is a big receiver who caught 85 passes for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He is committed to Washington.

Brody Knowles — Sr., Southlake Carroll

Southlake Carroll has a tall wide receiver room. Knowles is 6-foot-5, and he had 36 catches for 816 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is committed to Illinois.

Trey Haralson — Sr., Tyler

Haralson will return from an injury this season. Two years ago, as a sophomore, he caught 32 passes for 682 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is committed to SMU.

Aubrey Johnson — Sr., North Shore

Johnson caught 42 passes for 720 yards and six touchdown receptions as a junior. He is committed to Memphis.

Landon Williams — Sr., Katy Jordan

In 10 games, Williams caught 36 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns. He is committed to NC State.

Bryson Thompson — Sr., San Antonio Johnson

Thompson is part of a talented San Antonio Johnson passing attack. He caught 70 passes for 848 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Kobe Haynes — Sr., Whitney

Haynes was the District 5 3A MVP. He did it all for Whitney last season. He accumulated 1,474 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns, 1,438 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, and 640 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He is committed to TCU.

Aden Starling — Sr., Shadow Creek

Starling caught 31 passes for 405 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He decommitted from Georgia in May, and he’s recently taken visits to Arkansas, LSU and Purdue.

Zach Forbish — Sr., Frisco Lone Star

Helped Frisco Lone Star reach the 6A Division 1 championship game. He had 42 receptions for 900 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is committed to Michigan State.

Darnell Jackson Jr. — Sr., Grand Oaks

Jackson Jr. has immense speed and acceleration. He ran a 10.08 100-meter dash in April, and he speed shows in his highlight reel. He caught 29 passes for 430 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Damarion Mays — Jr., North Crowley

Mays is one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, he made multiple catches in traffic last season. He recently received offers from Alabama, Vanderbilt and Cal, among others.

Jaylen Addai — Jr., Shadow Creek

As a sophomore, he caught 37 passes for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a 5-star prospect with offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

Brendyn Jackson — Jr., Midlothian

Jackson had 47 receptions for 889 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s earned offers from Texas, Florida and others this offseason.

Carter St. Junious — Jr., Manvel

A consensus 4-star prospect, St. Junious caught 40 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He recently received offers from Arkansas and USC.

Sukora Cooper Jr. — So., Panther Creek-Frisco

As a freshman, Cooper Jr. caught 35 passes for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is committed to SMU.

Kyron Brown — Sr., Amarillo Palo Duro

Brown was an All-District player as a junior who caught 37 passes for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. He can take a quick pass for a touchdown at any time. He is committed to Texas.

Blake Gunter — Sr., Southlake Carroll

Gunter is a receiver who builds speed with his long strides. Last season, he caught 68 passes for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is committed to Cal.

Davion Vanderbilt — Sr., Channelview

Vanderbilt had 39 receptions for 805 yards and three touchdowns last season. He is 6-feet tall and he ran a 10.85 100-meter dash this spring. He is committed to Maryland.