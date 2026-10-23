Texas High School Football Final Scores: Thursday, October 22, 2026
Texas high school football's Week 9 schedule got underway Thursday, October 22, with two teams in the latest High School On SI Top 25 delivering convincing victories and several other programs strengthening their positions in district championship races.
No. 4 North Crowley continued its unbeaten season with a 75-3 rout of Dallas Skyline. The Panthers entered the contest at 7-0 and wasted little time asserting themselves in another dominant performance.
No. 10 South Oak Cliff was equally impressive, shutting out Dallas Adamson 52-0. The Golden Bears, who have been building momentum following a challenging start to the season, delivered another emphatic victory.
Prosper, one of the teams receiving consideration for the state rankings, overwhelmed McKinney Boyd 64-7, while Mansfield Timberview defeated Ennis 45-28.
The Houston area produced several notable results. College Park defeated Grand Oaks 48-24 in a significant District 13-6A matchup, Fulshear rolled past George Ranch 37-9, and Manvel defeated Brazoswood 68-21.
Among the night's highest-scoring performances, Stratford blanked Bovina 83-0, Malakoff shut out Eustace 78-0, and Houston Yates overwhelmed Scarborough 77-0.
There were also dramatic finishes. Carrollton Ranchview edged Godley 49-48, Fort Bend Hightower slipped past Fort Bend Travis 28-26, and Palestine Westwood defeated Crockett 31-28.
Below are Thursday's Texas high school football final scores, beginning with teams in the High School On SI Texas Top 25 state rankings, followed by other results alphabetically by winning team.
Texas Top 25 High School Football Final Scores
No. 4 North Crowley 75, Dallas Skyline 3
No. 10 South Oak Cliff 52, Dallas Adamson 0
Other Texas High School Football Final Scores
Alief Taylor 65, Houston Westside 0
Amarillo 41, Frenship 14
Atlanta 30, Liberty-Eylau 0
Austin High 64, Akins 0
Austin Bowie 49, Del Valle 6
Austin LBJ 48, Austin Travis 7
Barbers Hill 73, Clear Lake 30
Brandeis 51, Madison 35
Brennan 69, Warren 7
Brook Hill 48, Arlington Grace Prep 6
Campbell 70, Saint Jo 46
Carrollton Ranchview 49, Godley 48
Chester 62, Burkeville 12
Churchill 44, LEE 16
Cigarroa 14, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7
College Park 48, Grand Oaks 24
Cy-Fair 48, Jersey Village 34
Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Creek 12
Edinburg 24, La Joya 17
El Paso Americas 59, Horizon 14
El Paso El Dorado 53, Bel Air 43
El Paso Franklin 37, Eastlake 20
Fort Bend Almeta Crawford 68, Victoria West 21
Fort Bend Hightower 28, Fort Bend Travis 26
Fort Bend Marshall 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Fort Worth Arlington Heights 72, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 0
Fort Worth Eastern Hills 48, Fort Worth Southwest 24
Fort Worth THESA 50, East Texas Homeschool Sports 12
Frisco 28, Prosper Richland 24
Frisco Heritage 55, Frisco Centennial 20
Frisco Panther Creek 62, Frisco Independence 12
Fruitvale 53, Savoy 7
Fulshear 37, George Ranch 9
Gilmer 67, Center 29
Grayson Christian 56, Dallas Academy 6
Gruver 57, Vega 3
Haltom 60, Irving 0
Hart 1, Amherts 0, Forfeit
Holy Cross Catholic Academy 60, Plainview Classical Academy 14
Humble 42, Channelview 0
Hutto 49, Rouse 35
Ingleside 31, Corpus Christi London 28
Jordan 28, Cinco Ranch 21
Kaufman 51, Mabank 33
Kennedale 62, Fort Worth Dunbar 20
King 41, Robstown 7
Klein 60, Magnolia West 0
Knox City 66, Rule 18
Lake Creek 51, Spring Woods 6
Lanier 38, Edison 2
Laredo Martin 38, Edison 2
Lopez 31, Porter 13
Malakoff 78, Eustace 0
Mansfield Timberview 45, Ennis 28
Manvel 68, Brazoswood 21
Mayde Creek 40, Morton Ranch 26
McAllen 49, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 7
McKinney North 64, Frisco Liberty 6
Milford 58, Bluff Dale 8
Northwest 27, Keller 14
Orangefield 49, Anahuac 14
Palmview 50, Donna North 6
Penelope 68, Gholson 0
Prosper 64, McKinney Boyd 7
Redwater 50, Hughes Springs 28
Richland 27, Naaman Forest 20
Roscoe Highland 60, Santa Anna 14
Sachse 36, Lakeview Centennial 10
Sam Houston 32, Harlandale 27
Spring 28, Aldine Nimitz 17
Spring Westfield 65, Aldine 0
Stratford 83, Bovina 0
Union Hill 64, Leverett's Chapel 0
Van 48, Brownsboro 14
Veribest 51, Irion County 20
Victoria East 56, Pasadena 35
V.R. Eaton 48, Timber Creek 24
Weiss 49, Killeen 21
Westbury 39, Milby 10
Westwood 31, Crockett 28
West Sabine 1, Hull-Daisetta, Forfeit
White Deer 58, Wildorado 12
Wichita Falls Legacy 63, Lubbock Coronado 9
Yates 77, Scarborough 0
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.