Texas High School Football Final Scores: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Texas high school football's Week 9 schedule got underway Thursday, October 22, with two teams in the latest High School On SI Top 25 delivering convincing victories and several other programs strengthening their positions in district championship races.

No. 4 North Crowley continued its unbeaten season with a 75-3 rout of Dallas Skyline. The Panthers entered the contest at 7-0 and wasted little time asserting themselves in another dominant performance.

No. 10 South Oak Cliff was equally impressive, shutting out Dallas Adamson 52-0. The Golden Bears, who have been building momentum following a challenging start to the season, delivered another emphatic victory.

Prosper, one of the teams receiving consideration for the state rankings, overwhelmed McKinney Boyd 64-7, while Mansfield Timberview defeated Ennis 45-28.

The Houston area produced several notable results. College Park defeated Grand Oaks 48-24 in a significant District 13-6A matchup, Fulshear rolled past George Ranch 37-9, and Manvel defeated Brazoswood 68-21.

Among the night's highest-scoring performances, Stratford blanked Bovina 83-0, Malakoff shut out Eustace 78-0, and Houston Yates overwhelmed Scarborough 77-0.

There were also dramatic finishes. Carrollton Ranchview edged Godley 49-48, Fort Bend Hightower slipped past Fort Bend Travis 28-26, and Palestine Westwood defeated Crockett 31-28.

Below are Thursday's Texas high school football final scores, beginning with teams in the High School On SI Texas Top 25 state rankings, followed by other results alphabetically by winning team.

Texas Top 25 High School Football Final Scores

No. 4 North Crowley 75, Dallas Skyline 3

No. 10 South Oak Cliff 52, Dallas Adamson 0

Other Texas High School Football Final Scores

Alief Taylor 65, Houston Westside 0

Amarillo 41, Frenship 14

Atlanta 30, Liberty-Eylau 0

Austin High 64, Akins 0

Austin Bowie 49, Del Valle 6

Austin LBJ 48, Austin Travis 7

Barbers Hill 73, Clear Lake 30

Brandeis 51, Madison 35

Brennan 69, Warren 7

Brook Hill 48, Arlington Grace Prep 6

Campbell 70, Saint Jo 46

Carrollton Ranchview 49, Godley 48

Chester 62, Burkeville 12

Churchill 44, LEE 16

Cigarroa 14, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 7

College Park 48, Grand Oaks 24

Cy-Fair 48, Jersey Village 34

Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Creek 12

Edinburg 24, La Joya 17

El Paso Americas 59, Horizon 14

El Paso El Dorado 53, Bel Air 43

El Paso Franklin 37, Eastlake 20

Fort Bend Almeta Crawford 68, Victoria West 21

Fort Bend Hightower 28, Fort Bend Travis 26

Fort Bend Marshall 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Fort Worth Arlington Heights 72, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 0

Fort Worth Eastern Hills 48, Fort Worth Southwest 24

Fort Worth THESA 50, East Texas Homeschool Sports 12

Frisco 28, Prosper Richland 24

Frisco Heritage 55, Frisco Centennial 20

Frisco Panther Creek 62, Frisco Independence 12

Fruitvale 53, Savoy 7

Fulshear 37, George Ranch 9

Gilmer 67, Center 29

Grayson Christian 56, Dallas Academy 6

Gruver 57, Vega 3

Haltom 60, Irving 0

Hart 1, Amherts 0, Forfeit

Holy Cross Catholic Academy 60, Plainview Classical Academy 14

Humble 42, Channelview 0

Hutto 49, Rouse 35

Ingleside 31, Corpus Christi London 28

Jordan 28, Cinco Ranch 21

Kaufman 51, Mabank 33

Kennedale 62, Fort Worth Dunbar 20

King 41, Robstown 7

Klein 60, Magnolia West 0

Knox City 66, Rule 18

Lake Creek 51, Spring Woods 6

Lanier 38, Edison 2

Laredo Martin 38, Edison 2

Lopez 31, Porter 13

Malakoff 78, Eustace 0

Mansfield Timberview 45, Ennis 28

Manvel 68, Brazoswood 21

Mayde Creek 40, Morton Ranch 26

McAllen 49, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 7

McKinney North 64, Frisco Liberty 6

Milford 58, Bluff Dale 8

Northwest 27, Keller 14

Orangefield 49, Anahuac 14

Palmview 50, Donna North 6

Penelope 68, Gholson 0

Prosper 64, McKinney Boyd 7

Redwater 50, Hughes Springs 28

Richland 27, Naaman Forest 20

Roscoe Highland 60, Santa Anna 14

Sachse 36, Lakeview Centennial 10

Sam Houston 32, Harlandale 27

Spring 28, Aldine Nimitz 17

Spring Westfield 65, Aldine 0

Stratford 83, Bovina 0

Union Hill 64, Leverett's Chapel 0

Van 48, Brownsboro 14

Veribest 51, Irion County 20

Victoria East 56, Pasadena 35

V.R. Eaton 48, Timber Creek 24

Weiss 49, Killeen 21

Westbury 39, Milby 10

Westwood 31, Crockett 28

West Sabine 1, Hull-Daisetta, Forfeit

White Deer 58, Wildorado 12

Wichita Falls Legacy 63, Lubbock Coronado 9

Yates 77, Scarborough 0