Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 13, 2026

The 7th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 8 for UIL teams and Week 9 for the private schools.

The Top 25 teams stayed pretty much the same. Three top-25 teams lost last week: Waxahachie, Port Arthur Memorial and Denton Guyer — the latter falling out of the poll.

There is one Top 25 showdown this week with No. 4 North Crowley vs. No. 6 Waxahachie in what could be viewed as the top team in 6A in the DFW area.

Four Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL | WEEK 4 POLL | WEEK 5 POLL | WEEK 6 POLL | WEEK 7 POLL

1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

We are often asked why North Shore is No. 1 and not, say, Allen or North Crowley? Well, the Mustangs won the state championship in the state’s largest division and have not lost this year. Last week was another close call, but North Shore escaped with a 1-point win over Humble Summer Creek. Until the King is knocked off, the King is the King.

Up next: vs. Houston C.E. King, Oct. 23

2. Allen (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

For the second week in a row, the Eagles put up a lot of points, tallying 70 in a win over McKinney, coming off a bye. Before the bye, Allen posted 65 vs. Princeton.

Up next: at Prosper Rock Hill, Oct. 15

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (6-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Senior Kamar Chavez-Brown had 5 catches for 90 yards and 2 TDs and also threw a 40-yard TD in a win over Iowa Colony.

Up next: vs. Pasadena, Oct. 15

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Panthers hammered Waxahachie, previously ranked No. 6, to the tune of 42-17 and it didn’t feel that close. North Crowley is now in the driver’s seat to win the District 11-6A title.

Up next: vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, Oct. 16

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

For the third week in a row and fourth time this season, the Rangers’ defense has held a team to a touchdown or less.

Up next: at Lockhart, Oct. 16

6. Frisco Lone Star (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week, USC pledge Trey Wright passed for a school-record 7 touchdowns. This past week, he passed for 7 TDs again, spreading the ball around to five different teammates in a 69-7 win over Frisco Heritage.

Up next: vs. Frisco Centennial, Oct. 16

7. Katy (7-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Another game and another blowout win by the Tigers — the latest a 69-6 win over Katy Morton Ranch. This year, the Tigers have outscored foes 325-81.

Up next: vs. Katy Paetow, Oct. 15

8. Waxahachie (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

The Indians were kept in check for most of the game and dropped in this poll and also fell from No. 1 in the Texas Associated Press poll. A 4-2 Red Oak team is next and then Duncanville follows. We will see how ‘Hachie responds to adversity.

Up next: vs. Red Oak, Oct. 16

9. DeSoto (4-2)

Previous ranking: 9

For four weeks in a row, SaRod Baker has run for 100 yards or more and the Eagles are 4-0 in those games. Probably not just a coincidence.

Up next: vs. Mansfield Summit, Oct. 16

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Golden Bears scored 8 touchdowns last week — 4 passing and 4 rushing and not one player had more than one. Incredible balance.

Up next: vs. Mesquite Poteet, Oct. 16

11. Carthage (5-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Senior Bryston Price, a Stephen F. Austin pledge, hauled in 5 passes for 114 yards and scored 3 TDs last week vs. Pittsburg.

Up next: at Spring Hill, Oct. 15

12. Stephenville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Cooper Rudd racked up 17 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 sack last week vs. Lampasas.

Up next: at China Spring, Oct. 16

Stephenville's Trot Jordan runs for a touchdown against West Plains in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-0)

Previous ranking: 13

CJ Wiley went from throwing 1 TD in his first game to 5 last week, helping the Panthers’ win streak continue.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Bush, Oct. 23

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Jeremiah Johnson (108 yards) and Noah Cartwright (141) helped lead a rushing attack that piled up 298 yards last week vs. San Antonio Roosevelt.

Up next: at San Antonio Clark, Oct. 17

15. Duncanville (3-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Duncanville handled Mansfield, 45-7, to even the record. The losses have been against teams ranked No. 2, 4 and in this poll.

Up next: at Crowley, Oct. 16

16. Celina (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

After barely winning against Frisco Emerson, the Bobcats piled up a season-high 70 points last week.

Up next: at Frisco, Oct. 16

17. Houston C.E. King (6-1)

Previous ranking: 17

The Panthers got a big boost when Zyron Forstall transferred in from IMG Academy. The Texas A&M pledge had 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1 sack last week vs. Humble in his debut. He was at New Orleans Jesuit before going to IMG last year.

Up next: vs. Humble, Oct. 9

18. Boerne (6-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The Greyhounds scored a season-high 63 points last week vs. New Braunfels Long Creek. The defense added 3 interceptions and 3 sacks.

Up next: at Liberty Hill, Oct. 16

19. Pearland (7-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Facing a winless Alvin squad, the Oilers scored a season-high 59 points last week. Royce Swan ran for 148 yards and scored 4 times.

Up next: vs. Pasadena Sam Rayburn, Oct. 23

20. Anna (7-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Chasyn Elder accounted for 6 TDs in a win vs. Frisco Memorial. He ran for 201 yards and 4 TDs and had 3 catches for 19 yards and 2 TDs for the Coyotes.

Up next: vs. Denison, Oct. 23

21. Manvel (5-1)

Previous ranking: 23

The Mavericks bounced back from their first loss by posting a shutout No. 4 on the season, against Pasadena Sam Rayburn. QB Brayden Tuiasosopo ran for 2 TDs and passed for 2 TDs.

Up next: at Alvin Shadow Creek, Oct. 16

22. Southlake Carroll (4-2)

Previous ranking: 24

The Dragons had little issues with winless Justin Northwest, winning 44-7. Illinois pledge Brady Knowles had 3 touchdown catches in the win.

Up next: vs. Keller, Oct. 16

23. Boerne-Champion (6-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The Chargers were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Seguin, Oct. 16

24. Port Arthur Memorial (6-1)

Previous ranking: 19

The Titans struggled to stop the run against La Porte and lost 51-27. To put that in context, Memorial had yielded only 55 points in the first 6 games this season.

Up next: vs. Baytown Sterling, Oct. 23

25. Angleton (7-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Part of a loaded district with undefeated Friendswood and Richmond Randle, the Wildcats are 5-0 in District play with games against both teams left coming after this week’s bye.

Up next: vs. Friendswood, Oct. 23

Dropped out: Denton Guyer, No. 21

Also considered: Longview (5-1), Austin Westlake (5-1), San Antonio Cornerstone (5-2), Montgomery (7-0), Prosper (5-1), Coppell (5-1), Alvin Shadow Creek (5-1), Cypress Bridgeland (5-1), Deer Park (6-0), Cypress Ranch (5-1), Brenham (6-0), Mansfield Timberview (6-0), Arygle (6-1), Friendswood (7-0), Lewisville (3-3), College Station (6-1)