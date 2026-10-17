Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco Live Updates: Trinity League Title Implications

Santa Margarita (7-0) travels to Bellflower to take on St. John Bosco (6-1) in a much-anticipated Trinity League showdown Friday night.

This page is dedicated to giving you live updates as the game goes on, which includes scores, turnovers and big plays.

Game Preview

This one is likely for the Trinity League title, especially if one of these two teams want the crown outright. Last year, Santa Margarita, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei split the league title.

This game is likely to indicate that will not happen again.

Despite being ranked No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Top 25, Santa Margarita will be the underdog in this one on the road at No. 2 St. John Bosco, which is loaded in paper.

The difference in this one will be the experience offensively for St. John Bosco with key returns like QB Koa Malau'ulu, RB Maliq Allen, and WR DJ Tubbs. The Eagles will rely on first-year starters QB Fletch Palmer, RB Adrian Petero, and WR Kiyan Callis, who leads the team in receiving as a freshman.

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Live Updates

1ST QUARTER

Kickoff set for 7 p.m.