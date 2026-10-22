Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 20, 2026

The 8th ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 9 for UIL teams and Week 10 for the private schools.

Two Top 25 teams fell out of the poll after Week 8. This week will feature a number of top games, including three Top 25 showdowns. Two games pit undefeated teams against each other, including Angleton vs. Friendswood.

Four Texas teams are in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL | WEEK 4 POLL | WEEK 5 POLL | WEEK 6 POLL | WEEK 7 POLL | WEEK 8 POLL

1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Mustangs sat out last week, and their biggest game in the Houston area is this Friday.

Up next: vs. Houston C.E. King, Oct. 23

2. Allen (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

The Eagles’ last three games have scored 65, 70, and 70 points.

Up next: at Dallas Jesuit, Oct. 23

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Landon Williams-Callis put up a remarkable stat line last week: 10 carries, 364 yards and 7 TDs.

Up next: at Katy Freeman, Oct. 23

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The 1-2 punch of Kiante Ingram and G’yrell Smith combined for 273 yards and 5 TDs last week.

Up next: at Dallas Skyline, Oct. 22

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (7-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The defending state champions have perhaps the toughest test this year, facing an unbeaten Boerne-Champion.

Up next: vs. Boerne-Champion, Oct. 23

6. Frisco Lone Star (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Rangers have scored 60 or more points in three straight weeks. Trey Wright tied the school record last week again with 7 TD passes.

Up next: at Frisco Reedy, Oct. 23

7. Katy (8-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Tony Manuel had only 10 carries last week vs. Katy Paetow, but he scored 3 touchdowns.

Up next: vs. Katy Taylor, Oct. 30

8. Waxahachie (6-1)

Previous ranking: 8

After losing for the first time this season, the Indians hammered Red Oak, 48-3.

Up next: at Duncanville, Oct. 23

9. DeSoto (5-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Texas Tech pledge SaRod Baker ran for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns against Mansfield Summit

Up next: at Cedar Hill, Oct. 23

10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Jayden Williams accounted for 4 TDs in a 68-6 win over Mesquite Poteet.

Up next: at Dallas Adamson, Nov. 22

11. Carthage (6-0)

Previous ranking: 11

The defending state champions will get a tough test with a road trip to face a 6-1 Pleasant Grove team.

Up next: at Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Oct. 23

12. Stephenville (7-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Another big game on the schedule this week as the defending champs face a 7-0 Jarrell squad.

Up next: at Jarrell, Oct. 23

13. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-0)

Previous ranking: 13

The Panthers were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Fort Bend Bush, Oct. 23

14. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Jaguars posted 62 or more for the third time in four weeks in a 62-21 win over San Antonio Clark last week.

Up next: at San Antonio Reagan, Oct. 23

15. Duncanville (4-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Duncanville faces Waxahachie in a battle for second place in District 11-6A. Both teams have lost to North Crowley this year.

Up next: at Waxahachie, Oct. 23

16. Houston C.E. King (6-1)

Previous ranking: 17

The Panthers were idle last week and will play No. 1-ranked Galena Park North Shore this week on the road.

Up next: at North Shore, Oct. 23

17. Boerne (7-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Grant Sweeney ran for 2 TDs and passed for 4 in a win during a 49-7 triumph over Liberty Hill.

Up next: vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Oct. 23

18. Pearland (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

After facing a winless team two weeks ago, the Oilers had a bye. Now, they face a 1-7 squad.

Up next: vs. Pasadena Sam Rayburn, Oct. 23

19. Anna (7-0)

Previous ranking: 20

The Coyotes were idle last week and moved into sole possession of first place in the district race.

Up next: vs. Denison, Oct. 23

20. Alvin Shadow Creek (6-1)

Previous ranking: NR

The Sharks recorded a statement win with a 42-6 win over Manvel. Senior Julian Mathis accounted for 3 TDs against Manvel.

Up next: at Alvin, Oct. 23

21. Southlake Carroll (5-2)

Previous ranking: 22

All of a sudden, the Dragons have won 4 straight and are in command of the district title hunt after beating previously undefeated Keller.

Up next: at Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Oct. 23

22. Boerne-Champion (7-0)

Previous ranking: 23

The Chargers will have a tough test this week facing the defending state champions on the road.

Up next: at Smithson Valley, Oct. 23

23. Port Arthur Memorial (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

The Titans were idle last week.

Up next: vs. Baytown Sterling, Oct. 23

24. Angleton (7-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The Wildcats face an 8-0 Friendswood this week and then likely an undefeated Richmond Randle next week.

Up next: vs. Friendswood, Oct. 23

25. Brenham (7-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Cubs have scored at least 40 points every game this season.

Up next: at Waco, Oct. 23

Dropped out: Celina, Nov. 16 and Manvel, No. 21

Also considered: Longview (6-1), Austin Westlake (6-1), San Antonio Cornerstone (6-2), Montgomery (7-0), Prosper (6-1), Cypress Bridgeland (6-1), Deer Park (7-0), Cypress Ranch (6-1), Celina (6-1), Mansfield Timberview (7-0), Argyle (7-1), Friendswood (8-0), Lewisville (4-3), College Station (7-1)