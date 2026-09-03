Viral Handshake Snub Drew National Backlash. Now DeSoto's Coach Is Telling His Side
Texas high school football power DeSoto has apologized after three of its four team captains declined to shake hands with St. Thomas Aquinas players before the Eagles' season opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The incident quickly spread beyond Texas and Florida after video of the coin toss circulated on social media and drew widespread criticism. With the nationally televised matchup featuring two nationally prominent programs. With DeSoto representing Texas and Aquinas representing Florida, the contest was one of the country's most anticipated opening-week games.
Claude Mathis Says Players Faced Racist Comments
DeSoto coach Claude Mathis told The Dallas Morning News that his team had been subjected to racist comments before the game. High School On SI has not independently verified Mathis' account.
Three of DeSoto's four captains declined to shake hands during the pregame coin toss. Texas Tech commit SaRod Baker was the only DeSoto captain who shook hands with the St. Thomas Aquinas captains. The moment was captured live by ESPN's cameras.
DeSoto Apologizes for Captains' Actions
DeSoto Independent School District athletic director Dr. M.T. Tyeskie addressed the incident in a statement released by the district.
In a separate statement posted to the official DeSoto football account, the program apologized for the captains' actions and said it viewed the incident as “an opportunity for our young men to learn and grow from their mistakes.” DeSoto said it takes “full responsibility for the conduct of our players” and is committed to ensuring its student-athletes uphold the standards of sportsmanship and character expected by the program and community.
The Eagles went on to lose their season opener 38-14. St. Thomas Aquinas led 38-0 at halftime before DeSoto scored twice in the second half. The Raiders dominated in all three phases, with Blake Calixte and Julius Jones Jr. leading the offense while Jaden Carey and Zayden Gamble contributed touchdowns on defense and special teams.
DeSoto Turns Attention to Allen
DeSoto returns to action Friday, Sept. 4, looking to avoid an 0-2 start when it visits Allen. The Eagles opened their season with an impressive 26-7 victory over Duncanville. Allen is led by star 2029 quarterback Ty Snell, who already holds more than 30 Division I offers.
The matchup gives DeSoto another major early-season test as it attempts to rebound from its season-opening loss.
The game at Allen’s massive Eagle Stadium will be televised by WFAA on the Dallas-area station’s YouTube channel and the WFAA App.
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With 10 years of experience in Texas high school football coverage, Gavin's background is primarily in play-by-play, writing and reporting, with over 2,000 career broadcasts, including UIL State Championship games in football, baseball, softball, basketball and more. Born and raised in Atascocita, Texas, Northeast Houston is home, but Gavin resides in the DFW metroplex. When he's not covering Texas high school football, he enjoys Padres baseball, Cowboys football and watching movies. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow GavinMoritz