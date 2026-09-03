Viral Handshake Snub Drew National Backlash. Now DeSoto's Coach Is Telling His Side

Texas high school football power DeSoto has apologized after three of its four team captains declined to shake hands with St. Thomas Aquinas players before the Eagles' season opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The incident quickly spread beyond Texas and Florida after video of the coin toss circulated on social media and drew widespread criticism. With the nationally televised matchup featuring two nationally prominent programs. With DeSoto representing Texas and Aquinas representing Florida, the contest was one of the country's most anticipated opening-week games.

Claude Mathis Says Players Faced Racist Comments

DeSoto coach Claude Mathis told The Dallas Morning News that his team had been subjected to racist comments before the game. High School On SI has not independently verified Mathis' account.

Three of DeSoto's four captains declined to shake hands during the pregame coin toss. Texas Tech commit SaRod Baker was the only DeSoto captain who shook hands with the St. Thomas Aquinas captains. The moment was captured live by ESPN's cameras.

Desoto didn’t wanna shake hands smh got 38 put on them pic.twitter.com/XAPJAUtLsf — Coach Scrap (@CoachScrap) August 30, 2026

DeSoto Apologizes for Captains' Actions

DeSoto Independent School District athletic director Dr. M.T. Tyeskie addressed the incident in a statement released by the district.

I normally wouldn’t respond to the propaganda about this incident that occurred this past contest but I feel I need to say something. Our captains made a poor decision by not shaking their opponents hand before the game. This is not our standard and it will be dealt with. I also… pic.twitter.com/6uuzzlaL1s — Dr. M.T. Tyeskie (@MTTyeskie1) August 31, 2026

In a separate statement posted to the official DeSoto football account, the program apologized for the captains' actions and said it viewed the incident as “an opportunity for our young men to learn and grow from their mistakes.” DeSoto said it takes “full responsibility for the conduct of our players” and is committed to ensuring its student-athletes uphold the standards of sportsmanship and character expected by the program and community.

DeSoto Football has addressed the incident that occurred at the St. Thomas Aquinas football game. We view this as an opportunity for our young men to learn and grow from their mistakes.



We would like to formally apologize to the St. Thomas Aquinas community, coaching staff, and… — DeSoto Football (@FootballDesoto) August 31, 2026

The Eagles went on to lose their season opener 38-14. St. Thomas Aquinas led 38-0 at halftime before DeSoto scored twice in the second half. The Raiders dominated in all three phases, with Blake Calixte and Julius Jones Jr. leading the offense while Jaden Carey and Zayden Gamble contributed touchdowns on defense and special teams.

DeSoto Turns Attention to Allen

DeSoto returns to action Friday, Sept. 4, looking to avoid an 0-2 start when it visits Allen. The Eagles opened their season with an impressive 26-7 victory over Duncanville. Allen is led by star 2029 quarterback Ty Snell, who already holds more than 30 Division I offers.

The matchup gives DeSoto another major early-season test as it attempts to rebound from its season-opening loss.

The game at Allen’s massive Eagle Stadium will be televised by WFAA on the Dallas-area station’s YouTube channel and the WFAA App.