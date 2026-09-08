Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Week 2 of the Texas high school football season produced another collection of standout performances across the state, from record-setting quarterbacks and prolific rushers to game-changing defensive plays.

After holding separate offensive and defensive Player of the Week polls in Week 1, High School On SI has combined the categories into one Texas High School Football Player of the Week poll. Read about this week's nominees below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winners: Brody Bartee of Fort Bend Ridge Point (offense) and Jack Folkerts of Prosper Walnut Grove (defense).

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Texas Football Player of the Week nominees

Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

The Mavericks rolled to a 44-7 win over Dallas Kimball on Thursday. The 6-foot-1 junior threw for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns.

De’Merion Anderson, Splendora

The two-way starter did a little bit of everything in a 47-31 win over Liberty. He ran for a 34-yard touchdown and had 3 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he posted 23 tackles and had an interception.

Nate Carrier, Cypress Ranch

With the game on the line, the senior booted a 40-yard field goal to help the Mustangs knock off C.E. King.

BALLGAME



Cy Ranch walks it off as with a Field Goal as time expires! #txhsfb



FINAL SCORE@CyRanchFB 31@CEKing_Football 28 pic.twitter.com/BBdBijttt6 — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 5, 2026

Covert Darbyshire, Austin L.C. Anderson

The future Brown University quarterback threw for 450 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 40-30 win over Pflugerville on Sept. 4.

Maurice Edwards, El Paso Americas

The quarterback had one of the best rushing state lines you will see. He carried the ball 28 times for 376 yards and scored 8 touchdowns in a 57-55 loss to El Paso Andress on Sept. 3.

Had a great game against Andress with 376 total yards and 8 TDs. Looking forward to continuing to working harder with my teammates every day. As Each day and every week is a new opportunity to get better. Can’t wait for the next opponent! #WorkHard #StayLockedIn #ATH #Football… pic.twitter.com/oG37U89gwk — Maurice Edwards (@MauriceEdw22) September 5, 2026

Seth Farnsworth, Lubbock Roosevelt

The senior linebacker set a career-high with 17 tackles in a game against New Deal on Sept. 4.

Ryder Flugence, Boerne Champion

The 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Chargers to a 62-14 win over New Braunfels Long Creek.

Zyier Franklin, Anna

The cornerback set the tone early with a 70-yard pick-6 against Brock in a 38-27 win on Friday.

Eldrick “LJ” Gonzalez, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle

In the Lions’ 3-0 win over Spring Westfield, the senior had 8 tackles, 2 sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Great W for the Mustangs! 2-0!

18-23 passing

338 yds

6 TD’s

Big game next week against a tough Deer Park team. Let’s get better this week. @KHSMustangFBall @CoachNupe @coachkwdillon @coach_mstringer pic.twitter.com/hFvgch0duF — Landon Hinson (@LandonHinson25) September 5, 2026

Landon Hinson, Humble Kingwood

The senior set a new school record with 6 touchdown passes in a game against Clear Falls on Sept. 3. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 338 yards.

Collins Jones, Rockwall

The Yellow Jackets rolled to a 51-28 win over Dallas Jesuit. The senior signal caller completed 17 of 25 passes for 210 yards and 5 scores. He also ran for 64 yards and scored 2 more touchdowns.

Ty Langley, Arp

The Tigers picked up a 61-27 win over Garrison. The junior quarterback threw for 131 yards and 3 scores, while rushing for 169 yards on 14 carries and 3 more touchdowns.

Ty Langley with the tough 11-yard TD run. Arp 8, Garrison 0, 7:00 left in first quarter. #txhsfb @NETsn_Live pic.twitter.com/zZpm8zuGS0 — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) September 4, 2026

Lamar Lewis, Fort Bend Christian Academy

Every catch for the senior went for a touchdown against Houston Westside. During the Rangers’ 62-7 win, he had 3 catches for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Caden Monk, Stephenville

His 75-yard touchdown catch from Trot Jordan was the game-winning score in a 28-24 win for the Yellow Jackets over Brownsboro to extend the state champs’ winning streak to 18.

Jonathan Mwangala, Mansfield Lake Ridge

During a 47-28 win over San Angelo Central, the senior running back ran 12 times for 185 yards and scored 4 times.

David Olotu-Judah, Katy

The Tigers ended non-district play with a 42-24 win over Dickinson. The junior defensive back had 7 tackles, 3 interceptions and broke up a pass.

David Olotu-Judah with 3 interceptions on the night for the Tigers 💯👀📈 https://t.co/5o2py5ly6O — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) September 7, 2026

Matthew Ramirez, El Paso Eastwood

The Trailblazers hit the 300-yard mark in a 49-17 win over El Paso Canutillo. He carried the ball 21 times and had 3 touchdowns. Ramirez ran for a 93-yard score to break a 7-7 tie.

G'yrell Smith, Fort Worth North Crowley

The North Texas pledge scored 4 times to help the Panthers beat Southlake Carroll, 40-10, in a clash of Class 6 powers on Friday.

.@rell4six_ with a TD run and @NorthCro_FB is up again. 13-7. 10:45 left in 2nd. pic.twitter.com/tLAKpYqq2t — VYPE DFW (@VYPEDFW) September 5, 2026

Taylen Strange, Waxahachie

The junior running back ran for 139 yards and scored three times. His last with 1:55 left helped the No. 1-ranked Indians rally for a 28-24 win over Coppell.

Robbie Tapia, D’Hanis

The Cowboys’ sophomore had a career game in Week 2. During a 66-7 win over St. Anthony, the defensive back had 3 interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Jayden Techur, Ingleside

For the second week in a row, he hauled in two interceptions for the Mustangs. One of those picks was a touchdown in a 42-35 win over Aransas Pass.

Rodney Tipps II, Galveston Ball

The Golden Tornadoes blasted Brazoswood, 45-14, with the sophomore running back rushing for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Two of my 3 touchdowns in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Zg6INt4pgk — Rodney Tipps ll (@RodneyTippsll) September 7, 2026

Cade Venable, Austin Bowie

The defensive lineman posted 12 tackles, 4 TFLs, and a career-high 4 sacks in a 40-37 loss to Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

Zach Williams, Allen

The sophomore wide receiver had 4 catches for 100 yards and scored three times in a 50-6 win over DeSoto.

Want to nominate an athlete? Think we should go back to 2 different polls? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com