Top 25 Texas High School Football State Week 2 Rankings — Aug 31, 2026

The second ranking for the Texas high school football season is here.

There was a big shakeup from the preseason rankings as the top three teams lost in the opening week in UIL play. In fairness, all three losses were games that pitted top-10 ranked teams, so either way, there were good teams that were going to leave with a loss.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 2 for UIL teams and Week 3 for the private schools.

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL |

1. Galena Park North Shore (1-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Mustangs blanked Lancaster last week, 35-0, and will travel to play in a college stadium this week.

Up next: at John Curtis Christian, La., Sept. 4

2. Southlake Carroll (1-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The first half last week was dominated by Jenks, Oklahoma. The Dragons rallied and escaped with a 34-33 win at The Cotton Bowl last Thursday. A big test looms this week.

Up next: at North Crowley, Sept. 4

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (1-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Texas pledge Landen Williams-Callis ran for 227 yards and 2 scores to help the Lions beat South Oak Cliff in a rematch of the past 2 state title games.

Up next: vs. Spring Westfield, Sept. 3

4. Allen (1-0)

Previous ranking: 7

The Eagles got revenge for last year’s semifinal game loss and beat Duncanville. No time to rest as a DeSoto team is coming to town next.

Up next: vs. DeSoto, Sept. 4

5. Duncanville (0-1)

Previous ranking: 1

The Panthers held to only 1 touchdown for the second straight game.

Up next: vs. Cedar Hill, Sept. 4

6. DeSoto (0-1)

Previous ranking: 2

The Class 6A Division II champions lost on ESPN last week and the school district offered an apology on Monday following backlast on social media about the trip to Florida.

Up next: at Allen, Sept. 4

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1)

Previous ranking: 3

The rematch with Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle went in favor of the Lions, 20-14. The Golden Bears have a week off before playing the defending Class 6A Division I champion.

Up next: vs. Galena Park North Shore, Sept. 12

8. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (0-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Weather called off a Week 1 game against Katy Cinco Ranch

Up next: at San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor, Sept. 3

9. Fort Worth North Crowley (1-0)

Previous ranking: 9

The Panthers opened up the DeMarcus Harris era by posting a 26-0 win over traditional power Aledo.

Up next: vs. No. 2 Southlake Carroll, Sept. 4

10. Carthage (1-0)

Previous ranking: 10

A new cast at key positions on offense didn’t show any sign of letup for the Bulldogs, winning 49-0 vs. Henderson

Up next: vs. Longview Pine Tree, Sept. 4

11. Houston C.E. King (1-0)

Previous ranking: 11

The Panthers dropped 70 in a Week 1 win against Conroe. This offense could be really good.

Up next: at Cypress Ranch, Sept. 4

12. Stephenville (1-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The Yellow Jackets extended their win streak to 17 in a row after a 44-21 win against Midlothian Heritage.

Up next: at Brownwood, Sept. 4

13. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)

Previous ranking: 14

QB Trey Wright averaged 15.5 yards per carry and finished with 140 yards and 3 total touchdowns.

Up next: vs. Philadelphia Simon Gratz, Sept. 3

14. Waxahachie (1-0)

Previous ranking: 19

New coach Lawrence Williams saw his Indians roll, 72-14, in a Week 1 win vs. Ennis

Up next: vs. Coppell, Sept. 4

15. Celina (1-0)

Previous ranking: 17

A new era in Bobcats football started with a close win, 21-19, against Houston Legacy School of Sports Sciences

Up next: vs. Argyle Liberty Christian, Sept. 4

16. Melissa (11-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Facing a traditional strong team from Arkansas — Pulaski Academy — the Cardinals dominated and won 63-21. 6A school Denton Guyer visits this week

Up next: vs. Denton Guyer, Sept. 4

17. The Woodlands College Park (1-0)

Previous ranking: 24

The Cavaliers posted a 38-10 win over previously-ranked Iowa Colony. A tough test is coming again in Week 2.

Up next: vs. Manvel, Sept. 4

18. Coppell (1-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Cowboys will have to face one of the top teams in the state this week. They are coming off a 40-10 win over Carrollton Hebron.

Up next: at No. 14 Waxahachie, Sept. 4

19. Denton Guyer (1-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The defensive front may be one of the best in the state. The Wildcats beat Rockwall-Heath, 45-20, in Week 1

Up next: at No. 16 Melissa

20. Katy (1-0)

The Tigers knocked off previously No. 25-ranked Humble Atascocita in a showdown of Houston-area powers in recent years.

Up next: at Dickinson, Sept. 4

21. Lewisville (1-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Fighting Farmers were in a shootout against Dallas Highland Park and racked up 56 points in a win in the Jerry Jones Classic.

Up next: vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Sept.

22. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Sharks upset previous No. 13-ranked Humble Summer Creek, 24-14.

Up next: at No. 23 Fort Bend Ridge Point, Sept. 3

23. Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Panthers beat the Gators from Dickinson in Week 1, 29-26. Brody Bartee threw for 417 yards and 3 TDs.

Up next: vs. No. 22 Alvin Shadow Creek

24. Aledo (0-1)

Previous ranking: 16

The entrance to 6A football led to the first shutout since 2003. How will the Bearcats bounce back?

Up next: vs. Waco Midway, Sept.

25. Dallas Highland Park (0-1)

Previous ranking: 20

The new cast on defense allowed 56 points in Week 1. You can bet they will be better in Week 2.

Up next: at Rockwall-Heath, Sept. 4

Dropped out

No 13 Humble Summer Creek, No. 15 Fort Worth All Saints, No. 18 Argyle, No. 21 Dallas Parish Episcopal, No. 22 Iowa Colony, No. 25 Humble Atascocita

Also considered

San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson, Longview, Austin Westlake, Boerne, Austin Vandegrift