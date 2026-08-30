Watch: Texas High School Football Team Wins on 65-Yard TD on Final Play

There may not be a more dramatic way to start a high school football season in Texas.

Miller High School appeared headed for a heartbreaking loss Friday night after watching an 11-point fourth-quarter lead disappear against Flour Bluff.

Then Jayden Herrera and Laythan Wilson delivered one final play, breaking the hearts of the host Hornets and their fans who were anticipating a season-opening victory before the final snap.

With Miller trailing 41-40 and the ball at its own 45-yard line, Herrera connected with Wilson along the left sideline on the final snap of the game. Wilson went up for the pass, stayed on his feet after the catch and raced into the end zone to give the Buccaneers a stunning 46-41 victory, according to KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi.

The game-winning play covered 65 yards.

Miller Rallies After Losing Late Lead

The dramatic finish capped a back-and-forth final six minutes which saw Miller lose an 11-point lead before taking advantage of final opportunity to win the contest.

The Buccaneers led 40-29 with 5:15 remaining before Flour Bluff scored two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run by Sam Smith that put the Hornets ahead 41-40 with 1:33 remaining.

Herrera responded by moving Miller down the field during the final 90 seconds. He scrambled out of bounds to preserve time and connected twice with Wilson before the duo struck again on the game's final play.

"It's electric," Wilson told KRIS-TV after the game. "It's a good feeling. Everyone cheering for you."

Miller had led 30-16 at halftime before Flour Bluff scored twice in the third quarter to pull within 30-29. Herrera later threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaidyn Gonzalez, and Miller added a field goal to build its 40-29 advantage.

Dramatic Win Gives David McHugh First Miller Victory

The improbable victory also gave new Miller head coach David McHugh his first win with the program.

McHugh arrived at Miller after previously serving as head coach at Bishop. He replaced Justen Evans, the winningest coach in Miller history.

"We responded," McHugh told KRIS-TV. "Every single time we got punched we responded. We were resilient all night."

Miller's resilience was tested one final time after Flour Bluff's late comeback.

This time, Herrera and Wilson needed only one play to turn what appeared to be a devastating defeat into one of the most memorable finishes of the opening weekend of the Texas high school football season.