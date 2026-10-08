The best high school sports photos of September, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of September, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 18.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Over the Shoulder Catch

Francis Fedor

Manatee receiver halls in pass during a Florida high school football game

Pregame Flag

Melody Tufo

Rancho Cotate player charges out pregame hoisting the American flag in a California high school football game

Lift Up Celebration

Chris Hook

Ironwood Ridge kicker is lifted up and celebrates after kicking the winning field goal with 4 seconds left at an Arizona high school football game

Broken Up Pass

David Leong

Mountain Brook's Sam Young (21) breaks up a pass to Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) during an Alabama high school football game

Goal Line Stand

David Buky

Battlefield ball carrier stood up at the goal line by Independence defender during a Virginia high school football game

Hold On Tight

Brian Bodine

St. James player grasps onto the football as West Florence defenders pursue during a high school football game in South Carolina

Stiff Arm Run

Lindsay Yeager

Lebanon player stiff-arms Danville defender during a high school football game in Indiana

Jump Ball

Bobby Medellin

Clovis and Buchanan players fight for possession of a jump ball during a high school football game in California

Elevated Catch

Mike Regas

An Eau Gallie player elevating for a catch in a Florida Junior Varsity high school football game

Hats Off Field Goal

Robbie Rakestraw

Prosper Walnut Grove’s Alek Hatcher has his helmet knocked off while blocking a field goal attempt in a high school football game in Texas

Full Extension

James Regan

South San Francisco wideout Kingston Williams extends fully for a one-handed reception during a high school football matchup against Hillsdale in California

Diving Attempt

Lizeth Lafferty

Amador Valley player fully extends for ball against Liberty in a freshman high school football game in California

Routine Wrap Up

Mark Shiraki

Sioux Falls Jefferson defender wraps up Brandon Valley ball carrier in a South Dakota high school football game

Sky High Header

Mitch Irving

Danville’s Esaias Ennin elevates for a corner kick header against the Tri-West Bruins in an Indiana high school soccer game

Cooling Off

Gregory LaGrange

Byron Nelson player cools off from an intense matchup with Keller Central in a Texas high school football game

In God We Trust

Stacy Tyler

White River ball carrier eludes defender during a Washington high school football game