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The best high school sports photos of September, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!
CJ Vafiadis|
SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month | SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of September, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 18

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Over the Shoulder Catch

high school football
Francis Fedor

Manatee receiver halls in pass during a Florida high school football game

Pregame Flag

high school football
Melody Tufo

Rancho Cotate player charges out pregame hoisting the American flag in a California high school football game

Lift Up Celebration

high school football
Chris Hook

Ironwood Ridge kicker is lifted up and celebrates after kicking the winning field goal with 4 seconds left at an Arizona high school football game

Broken Up Pass

high school football
David Leong

Mountain Brook's Sam Young (21) breaks up a pass to Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) during an Alabama high school football game

Goal Line Stand

high school football
David Buky

Battlefield ball carrier stood up at the goal line by Independence defender during a Virginia high school football game

Hold On Tight

high school football
Brian Bodine

St. James player grasps onto the football as West Florence defenders pursue during a high school football game in South Carolina

Stiff Arm Run

high school football
Lindsay Yeager

Lebanon player stiff-arms Danville defender during a high school football game in Indiana

Jump Ball

high school football
Bobby Medellin

Clovis and Buchanan players fight for possession of a jump ball during a high school football game in California

Elevated Catch

high school football
Mike Regas

An Eau Gallie player elevating for a catch in a Florida Junior Varsity high school football game 

Hats Off Field Goal

high school football
Robbie Rakestraw

Prosper Walnut Grove’s Alek Hatcher has his helmet knocked off while blocking a field goal attempt in a high school football game in Texas

Full Extension

high school football
James Regan

South San Francisco wideout Kingston Williams extends fully for a one-handed reception during a high school football matchup against Hillsdale in California 

Diving Attempt

high school football
Lizeth Lafferty

Amador Valley player fully extends for ball against Liberty in a freshman high school football game in California

Routine Wrap Up

high school football
Mark Shiraki

Sioux Falls Jefferson defender wraps up Brandon Valley ball carrier in a South Dakota high school football game

Sky High Header

high school football
Mitch Irving

Danville’s Esaias Ennin elevates for a corner kick header against the Tri-West Bruins in an Indiana high school soccer game

Cooling Off

high school football
Gregory LaGrange

Byron Nelson player cools off from an intense matchup with Keller Central in a Texas high school football game

In God We Trust

high school football
Stacy Tyler

White River ball carrier eludes defender during a Washington high school football game

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.