The best high school sports photos of September, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of September, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 18.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.
Over the Shoulder Catch
Manatee receiver halls in pass during a Florida high school football game
Pregame Flag
Rancho Cotate player charges out pregame hoisting the American flag in a California high school football game
Lift Up Celebration
Ironwood Ridge kicker is lifted up and celebrates after kicking the winning field goal with 4 seconds left at an Arizona high school football game
Broken Up Pass
Mountain Brook's Sam Young (21) breaks up a pass to Homewood's Reid Goldstein (4) during an Alabama high school football game
Goal Line Stand
Battlefield ball carrier stood up at the goal line by Independence defender during a Virginia high school football game
Hold On Tight
St. James player grasps onto the football as West Florence defenders pursue during a high school football game in South Carolina
Stiff Arm Run
Lebanon player stiff-arms Danville defender during a high school football game in Indiana
Jump Ball
Clovis and Buchanan players fight for possession of a jump ball during a high school football game in California
Elevated Catch
An Eau Gallie player elevating for a catch in a Florida Junior Varsity high school football game
Hats Off Field Goal
Prosper Walnut Grove’s Alek Hatcher has his helmet knocked off while blocking a field goal attempt in a high school football game in Texas
Full Extension
South San Francisco wideout Kingston Williams extends fully for a one-handed reception during a high school football matchup against Hillsdale in California
Diving Attempt
Amador Valley player fully extends for ball against Liberty in a freshman high school football game in California
Routine Wrap Up
Sioux Falls Jefferson defender wraps up Brandon Valley ball carrier in a South Dakota high school football game
Sky High Header
Danville’s Esaias Ennin elevates for a corner kick header against the Tri-West Bruins in an Indiana high school soccer game
Cooling Off
Byron Nelson player cools off from an intense matchup with Keller Central in a Texas high school football game
In God We Trust
White River ball carrier eludes defender during a Washington high school football game
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.