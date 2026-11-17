High school sports history is filled with remarkable moments that have mostly disappeared from the larger story of American sports. This Week in High School History looks back at significant, unusual, and sometimes forgotten events in high school athletics.

For the Week of Nov. 16-22:

If the Sylvia (Kan.) players had their way, the most lopsided game in football history – at any level – never would have been played.

“We were supposed to play their second team,” Sylvia captain Glen Gaston told the Kansas City Star in a 1992 interview recounting the 256-0 loss to Haven (Kan.) on Nov. 16, 1927. “When we saw their first team was out there, we walked off the field. When we were halfway to the dressing room, our coach talked us into going back out there.”

What ensued was a drubbing of epic proportions.

Undefeated Haven scored 20 first-half touchdowns, 18 second-half touchdowns, and converted 28 of 38 point-after attempts for 256 points. Senior back Elvin McCoy accounted for 90 points on 13 touchdowns and 12 extra points. His points and touchdowns remain Kansas high school single-game records. Jesse Atkinson added 60 points.

For perspective, the previous high school football record for points scored in a game was 233, set by Stanton (Ill.) in 1923. The college record is 222 points, scored by Georgia Tech in its 222-0 victory over Cumberland (Tenn.) in 1916. In the NFL, the largest margin of victory remains the Chicago Bears' 73-0 rout of the Washington Redskins in the 1940 championship game.

With modern mercy rules and greater emphasis on sportsmanship, Haven’s scoring feat is unlikely ever to be challenged. Haven’s performance was the ninth and, to date, final documented 200-point scoring effort in high school football history.

“It’s hard for … anybody else to believe that such a game happened,” said Louis Koch in the same Kansas City Star article. Koch was a blocking back for Haven that day. “I played in it, and it’s still hard for me to believe.”

Gaston, interviewed 65 years later, remained unimpressed by Haven's accomplishment.

“They got 256 points, but why shouldn’t they?” he surmised. “They weren’t playing against anybody. It’s easy to run for touchdowns when nobody’s there to tackle you.”

Haven scored on every possession, a fact the Hutchinson (Kan.) newspaper captured with the headline “Final Whistle Stopped Haven” — a clear nod to the fact that Sylvia could not stop Haven.

The Haven squad, coached by Buell Hunter, tried to get every starting player a touchdown. The lone exception was Haven's center, who fumbled just short of the end zone while trying to score, according to Koch.

In a practice not uncommon at the time, the game's lead official was the head coach of a rival school. The Hutchinson newspaper noted that J. Burch Stuart “was more busy tabulating the correct score than he was as an official.”

The article also noted that keeping score became a challenge once Haven exceeded 99 points, as its scoreboard had no space for a third digit.

Haven's dominance was not limited to that one game. The small rural school, which remains open today, was an athletic power in the 1920s. Duane Henderson, who led the school to a 1926 basketball state title, later played college basketball for the legendary Phog Allen at the University of Kansas. The 1926 Haven high school football team went 9-0. The 1927 football team finished 8-0, with McCoy, Atkinson, and Koch among the players who also helped Haven capture the Kansas Class B basketball title that school year. Haven opened the 1928 season with six consecutive victories before suffering a loss to Preston. The team finished the year 7-1.

Even among those successful seasons, Haven's 1927 football campaign was particularly remarkable. Aside from the victory over Sylvia, Haven won its other seven games by a combined 323-0 margin. The team's 72.4 points-per-game average still stands as a Kansas state record.

Also This Week in History

Nov. 16

2013 – Tyler Hutchinson of Greenville (Ill.) set a football national record by attempting 87 passes in a game against Mount Carmel (Ill.).

Nov. 21

2018 – Jack Laperle of Auburn (Mass.) is the last-known football player to score a drop-kick extra point. His score came during Auburn's 39-12 win over Holy Name (Mass.).

Nov. 22

2013 – Grant Sherman of Kenton (Ohio) set a footbnational footballall national record by completing 58 passes in a game against Bryan (Ohio).

This Week in High School History is compiled by Sheldon Shealer, a sports historian and lecturer at Mount St. Mary’s University, whose research focuses on the history and development of American high school football. Shealer compiles entries from newspaper accounts, state and school records, historical publications, archival collections, and other documented sources. Special thanks to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), whose records help preserve high school sports history.