Trey Moran, Brysen Wright Highlight Florida’s Top 12 Performances From Week 10

West Boca Raton secured a football district title behind Trey Moran, and DeLand got four rushing touchdowns from Taihj Moore to beat Mainland. Connail Jackson’s five scores led Cardinal Mooney to a road win at Palm Beach Central.

Here are the picks for 12 of Week 10’s best individual performances across Florida.

12. Omarien Harris, DE, Cape Coral

Harris recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that Carter Bernthaler returned for a touchdown in Cape Coral’s 48-14 win at Charlotte. The Seahawks clinched their third consecutive district championship.

11. Marquay Bradshaw, RB, LaBelle

Bradshaw scored three rushing touchdowns in LaBelle’s 42-20 win over Bonita Springs. The senior’s longest touchdown covered 98 yards.

LaBelle’s Marquay Bradshaw, pictured against First Baptist Academy in 2025, scored three rushing touchdowns in the Cowboys’ Week 10 win over Bonita Springs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Hudson King, WR, Estero

The junior caught 10 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns as Estero outlasted Aubrey Rogers 50-45.

Estero’s Hudson King, pictured against Gulf Coast, caught 10 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 50-45 win over Aubrey Rogers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Brysen Wright, WR/DB, Mandarin

The junior receiver scored on a touchdown reception and a fumble return as Mandarin beat Bartram Trail 49-7. The Mustangs improved to 8-1 and completed a 4-0 run through Class 5A District 2.

Mandarin’s Brysen Wright catches a second-quarter touchdown pass against Bartram Trail on Oct. 23, 2026. Wright scored on offense and defense in the Mustangs’ 49-7 win. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

8. Tyshawn Ford, WR, Nease

Ford scored four touchdowns as Nease beat Ponte Vedra 49-35 in the Battle of the Bridge. The Panthers saw a 21-0 lead disappear and were tied again at 35 before scoring the final two touchdowns. Ford’s effort helped Nease keep the rivalry trophy for a fourth consecutive year.

Nease’s Tyshawn Ford escapes Ponte Vedra pressure on Oct. 23, 2026. Ford scored four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 49-35 rivalry win | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

7. Levi McKenzie, ATH, Riverdale

McKenzie rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and blocked a field goal in Riverdale’s 54-33 win at Immokalee.

Riverdale’s Levi McKenzie, pictured against Cypress Lake, scored four touchdowns and blocked a field goal in the Raiders’ 54-33 win at Immokalee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

6. Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand

Moore rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns as DeLand beat Mainland 46-27 to claim the Class 6A District 2 championship. The junior helped the Bulldogs improve to 8-1 and finish district play 3-0.

DeLand’s Taihj Moore, pictured against Spruce Creek, rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ district-clinching win over Mainland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Brett Biggs, WR/DB, River Ridge

Biggs scored twice in the final 13.7 seconds of River Ridge’s 29-22 win over Springstead. The senior caught a 40-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 to put the Royal Knights ahead 23-22, then intercepted Springstead’s desperation pass and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.

4. Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney

Jackson rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns as Cardinal Mooney improved to 8-1 with a 58-36 win at Palm Beach Central. The senior accounted for five of the Cougars’ eight touchdowns.

Cardinal Mooney’s Connail Jackson rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 58-36 win at Palm Beach Central. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton

Moran threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two more scores as West Boca Raton blanked Monarch 44-0. The senior produced 470 yards of offense, including his rushing total on just seven carries, as the Bulls clinched the Class 5A District 13 title and improved to 7-1.

West Boca Raton quarterback Trey Moran accounted for 470 yards and six touchdowns in the Bulls’ 44-0 win over Monarch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Paytrell Coleman, RB, Ida Baker

Coleman rushed for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in Ida Baker’s 44-41 win over Palmetto Ridge. The News-Press and Naples Daily News reported that he set a school rushing record. The Bulldogs improved to 5-4.

Ida Baker’s Paytrell Coleman, pictured against Mariner in 2025, rushed for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 44-41 win over Palmetto Ridge. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. DJ Alderman, RB, Hilliard

Alderman rushed for 415 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries and added a 57-yard touchdown reception in Hilliard’s 60-55 win over Cornerstone Classical. The senior’s seven-touchdown night kept the Red Flashes unbeaten at 9-0. His combination of workload, scoring, and impact in a five-point win earns the top spot in this week’s countdown.