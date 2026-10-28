Trey Moran, Brysen Wright Highlight Florida’s Top 12 Performances From Week 10
West Boca Raton secured a football district title behind Trey Moran, and DeLand got four rushing touchdowns from Taihj Moore to beat Mainland. Connail Jackson’s five scores led Cardinal Mooney to a road win at Palm Beach Central.
Here are the picks for 12 of Week 10’s best individual performances across Florida.
12. Omarien Harris, DE, Cape Coral
Harris recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that Carter Bernthaler returned for a touchdown in Cape Coral’s 48-14 win at Charlotte. The Seahawks clinched their third consecutive district championship.
11. Marquay Bradshaw, RB, LaBelle
Bradshaw scored three rushing touchdowns in LaBelle’s 42-20 win over Bonita Springs. The senior’s longest touchdown covered 98 yards.
10. Hudson King, WR, Estero
The junior caught 10 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns as Estero outlasted Aubrey Rogers 50-45.
9. Brysen Wright, WR/DB, Mandarin
The junior receiver scored on a touchdown reception and a fumble return as Mandarin beat Bartram Trail 49-7. The Mustangs improved to 8-1 and completed a 4-0 run through Class 5A District 2.
8. Tyshawn Ford, WR, Nease
Ford scored four touchdowns as Nease beat Ponte Vedra 49-35 in the Battle of the Bridge. The Panthers saw a 21-0 lead disappear and were tied again at 35 before scoring the final two touchdowns. Ford’s effort helped Nease keep the rivalry trophy for a fourth consecutive year.
7. Levi McKenzie, ATH, Riverdale
McKenzie rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and blocked a field goal in Riverdale’s 54-33 win at Immokalee.
6. Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand
Moore rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns as DeLand beat Mainland 46-27 to claim the Class 6A District 2 championship. The junior helped the Bulldogs improve to 8-1 and finish district play 3-0.
5. Brett Biggs, WR/DB, River Ridge
Biggs scored twice in the final 13.7 seconds of River Ridge’s 29-22 win over Springstead. The senior caught a 40-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 to put the Royal Knights ahead 23-22, then intercepted Springstead’s desperation pass and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.
4. Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney
Jackson rushed for 284 yards and five touchdowns as Cardinal Mooney improved to 8-1 with a 58-36 win at Palm Beach Central. The senior accounted for five of the Cougars’ eight touchdowns.
3. Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton
Moran threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and two more scores as West Boca Raton blanked Monarch 44-0. The senior produced 470 yards of offense, including his rushing total on just seven carries, as the Bulls clinched the Class 5A District 13 title and improved to 7-1.
2. Paytrell Coleman, RB, Ida Baker
Coleman rushed for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in Ida Baker’s 44-41 win over Palmetto Ridge. The News-Press and Naples Daily News reported that he set a school rushing record. The Bulldogs improved to 5-4.
1. DJ Alderman, RB, Hilliard
Alderman rushed for 415 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries and added a 57-yard touchdown reception in Hilliard’s 60-55 win over Cornerstone Classical. The senior’s seven-touchdown night kept the Red Flashes unbeaten at 9-0. His combination of workload, scoring, and impact in a five-point win earns the top spot in this week’s countdown.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.