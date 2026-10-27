Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a win in Week 7, beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. They now have another great chance to string together a second straight win in Week 8 when they host the lowly 2-5 Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals may be a bad team, but they shouldn't be overlooked, as they just beat the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in Week 6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +6 (-110)

Cowboys -6 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals +230

Cowboys -285

Total

OVER 54.5 (-108)

UNDER 54.5 (-112)

Cardinals vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Cardinals record: 2-5

Cowboys record: 3-4

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between these two teams

Cardinals are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Cowboys games this season

Cowboys are 4-3 against the spread this season

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Andrew Wingard, S - Questionable

Max Melton, CB - Questionable

Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable

Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable

Carson Beck, QB - Questionable

Cowboys Injury Report

Dee Winters LB, - Questionable

Drew Shelton, OT - Questionable

KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable

P.J. Locke, S - IR-R

Marist Liufau, LB - IR-R

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

CeeDee Lamb, WR - Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is once again proving to be a top-three receiver in the NFL. He's second in the league in both receiving yards with 651 and receiving touchdowns with six. He's coming off a game against the Eagles where he hauled in five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He should have a field day against the Cardinals' secondary on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this game:

I don't see any other bet to place for this game other than the OVER. While 54.5 is a high number, I think it should be even higher. The two defenses in this game are 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the Cardinals' is respectable in its own right, ranking 13th in success rate.

Let's sit back and root for points in what should be a chaotic game.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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