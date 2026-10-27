Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back with a win in Week 7, beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. They now have another great chance to string together a second straight win in Week 8 when they host the lowly 2-5 Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals may be a bad team, but they shouldn't be overlooked, as they just beat the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in Week 6.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +6 (-110)
- Cowboys -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +230
- Cowboys -285
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-108)
- UNDER 54.5 (-112)
Cardinals vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 1
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Cardinals record: 2-5
- Cowboys record: 3-4
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Cardinals are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games between these two teams
- Cardinals are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Cowboys games this season
- Cowboys are 4-3 against the spread this season
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Andrew Wingard, S - Questionable
- Max Melton, CB - Questionable
- Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable
- Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable
- Carson Beck, QB - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Dee Winters LB, - Questionable
- Drew Shelton, OT - Questionable
- KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable
- P.J. Locke, S - IR-R
- Marist Liufau, LB - IR-R
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb is once again proving to be a top-three receiver in the NFL. He's second in the league in both receiving yards with 651 and receiving touchdowns with six. He's coming off a game against the Eagles where he hauled in five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He should have a field day against the Cardinals' secondary on Sunday.
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this game:
I don't see any other bet to place for this game other than the OVER. While 54.5 is a high number, I think it should be even higher. The two defenses in this game are 28th and 32nd in opponent EPA per play and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys' offense is one of the best in the NFL, and the Cardinals' is respectable in its own right, ranking 13th in success rate.
Let's sit back and root for points in what should be a chaotic game.
Pick: OVER 54.5 (-108) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets