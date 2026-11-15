Updated Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20
The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs have reached the regional championship round, with 56 teams remaining in the chase for seven state titles.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 regional championship games across seven divisions. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at neutral sites.
The regional semifinal round on Nov. 13 produced several dramatic finishes, major upsets and dominant performances by some of Ohio's most accomplished programs.
In Division I, Cincinnati Princeton survived a 40-36 battle against Archbishop Moeller to remain undefeated. The Vikings will face Cincinnati Elder, which defeated St. Xavier 27-23, in a regional championship showdown at Paycor Stadium.
Lakewood St. Edward continued its postseason run with a 38-14 victory over Hudson, while Mentor edged Canton McKinley 16-13. Those teams will meet for the Region 1 championship.
Division II features a major matchup between undefeated Columbus Bishop Watterson and Massillon Washington. Watterson defeated New Albany 45-12, while Massillon shut out Big Walnut 21-0.
Several smaller-school powers also advanced. Kirtland defeated Hillsdale 36-27, Marion Local beat Minster 27-9, and Coldwater eliminated Eastwood 26-7.
Two of the most intriguing regional finals feature undefeated opponents. Perry and Girard will meet in Division V, while Leipsic and Hopewell-Loudon square off in Division VII.
The regional champions will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 27, with the seven OHSAA state championships scheduled for Dec. 3-5.
Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Ohio high school football playoff brackets, including regional semifinal scores, Nov. 20 championship matchups and links to the postseason brackets.
Division I Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division I features several of Ohio's most prominent football programs, including St. Edward, Mentor, Princeton and Elder.
St. Edward advanced with a 38-14 victory over Hudson and will face Mentor, which survived a 16-13 battle against McKinley.
In Region 2, Springfield defeated Perrysburg 21-14, while Huber Heights Wayne rolled past Hilliard Darby 56-14.
Region 3 produced two close finishes. Olentangy Liberty edged Lincoln 14-10, while Pickerington North defeated Upper Arlington 14-10.
In Region 4, undefeated Princeton defeated Archbishop Moeller 40-36, while Elder eliminated St. Xavier 27-23.
The Princeton-Elder matchup will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Division I Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 1
- No. 1 St. Edward vs. No. 3 Mentor — Parma Byers Field
Region 2
- No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne — Piqua
Region 3
- No. 4 Olentangy Liberty vs. No. 6 Pickerington North — St. Francis DeSales High School
Region 4
- No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Elder — Paycor Stadium
Division I Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- St. Edward 38, Hudson 14
- Mentor 16, McKinley 13
- Springfield 21, Perrysburg 14
- Wayne 56, Hilliard Darby 14
- Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 10
- Pickerington North 14, Upper Arlington 10
- Princeton 40, Archbishop Moeller 36
- Elder 27, St. Xavier 23
VIEW THE DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division II Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division II features one of the most anticipated matchups of the regional championship round, with Bishop Watterson facing Massillon Washington.
Watterson remained undefeated with a 45-12 victory over New Albany.
Massillon delivered an impressive defensive performance, shutting out Big Walnut 21-0.
The teams will meet at Zanesville for the Region 7 championship.
In Region 5, Medina Highland shut out Mayfield 32-0, while Nordonia edged Walsh Jesuit 23-21.
Region 6 features Toledo Central Catholic against Avon.
Central Catholic defeated Clay 61-27, while Avon shut out Olmsted Falls 49-0.
In Region 8, Cincinnati Anderson advanced with a 50-7 victory over Troy, while Harrison defeated Trotwood-Madison 20-13.
Division II Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 5
- No. 1 Medina Highland vs. No. 3 Nordonia — Twinsburg
Region 6
- No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Avon — Clyde
Region 7
- No. 1 Bishop Watterson vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington — Zanesville
Region 8
- No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson vs. No. 2 Harrison — Mason
Division II Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- Highland 32, Mayfield 0
- Nordonia 23, Walsh Jesuit 21
- Toledo Central Catholic 61, Clay 27
- Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 0
- Bishop Watterson 45, New Albany 12
- Massillon Washington 21, Big Walnut 0
- Anderson 50, Troy 7
- Harrison 20, Trotwood-Madison 13
VIEW THE DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division III Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division III features several traditional powers and one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend.
Steubenville will face East in the Region 11 championship after both teams survived close regional semifinal games.
Steubenville defeated Dover 21-14, while East edged Licking Valley 36-33.
In Region 9, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin advanced with a 14-7 victory over Garfield Heights.
The Lions will face Youngstown Ursuline, which rolled past University School 50-21.
Region 10 features Ontario against Wapakoneta.
Ontario defeated Memorial 38-21, while Wapakoneta advanced with a 28-7 victory over Celina.
In Region 12, undefeated Bellbrook survived a 24-21 battle against Miami Trace.
The Golden Eagles will meet Tippecanoe, which edged Archbishop McNicholas 28-27.
Division III Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 9
- No. 2 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline — Ravenna
Region 10
- No. 2 Ontario vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta — Marion Harding
Region 11
- No. 1 Steubenville vs. No. 3 East — New Philadelphia
Region 12
- No. 1 Bellbrook vs. No. 2 Tippecanoe — Xenia
Division III Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Garfield Heights 7
- Ursuline 50, University School 21
- Ontario 38, Memorial 21
- Wapakoneta 28, Celina 7
- Steubenville 21, Dover 14
- East 36, Licking Valley 33
- Bellbrook 24, Miami Trace 21
- Tippecanoe 28, Archbishop McNicholas 27
VIEW THE DIVISION III PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division IV Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division IV produced several impressive victories, including a major showdown between two previously undefeated teams.
Shelby defeated Sandusky Perkins 20-14, handing Perkins its first loss of the season.
The Whippets will face Clear Fork, which defeated previously undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf.
In Region 13, West Branch defeated Rocky River 21-12, while West Geauga upset Streetsboro 14-7.
The two winners will meet for the regional championship.
Region 15 features undefeated Indian Valley against New Lexington.
Indian Valley defeated Claymont 35-21, while New Lexington survived a 36-30 battle against West Holmes.
In Region 16, London shut out Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 14-0 and will meet Urbana, which defeated Kenton Ridge 27-20.
Division IV Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 13
- No. 3 West Branch vs. No. 5 West Geauga — Stow-Munroe Falls
Region 14
- No. 2 Shelby vs. No. 4 Clear Fork — Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 15
- No. 1 Indian Valley vs. No. 2 New Lexington — Coshocton
Region 16
- No. 2 London vs. No. 5 Urbana — Marysville
Division IV Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- West Branch 21, Rocky River 12
- West Geauga 14, Streetsboro 7
- Shelby 20, Sandusky Perkins 14
- Indian Valley 35, Claymont 21
- New Lexington 36, West Holmes 30
- London 14, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 0
- Urbana 27, Kenton Ridge 20
VIEW THE DIVISION IV PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division V Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division V features one of the most anticipated matchups in Ohio, with undefeated Perry facing undefeated Girard.
Perry advanced with a dominant 45-0 victory over Garfield.
Girard defeated previously unbeaten Barnesville 39-26.
The teams will meet at Ashtabula Lakeside for the Region 17 championship.
In Region 18, Coldwater continued its postseason run with a 26-7 victory over Eastwood.
The Cavaliers will face Archbold, which defeated Keystone 39-8.
Region 19 features Ironton against Fort Frye.
Ironton shut out Wheelersburg 42-0, while Fort Frye defeated Columbus Academy 19-7.
In Region 20, Waynesville defeated Graham Local 14-7 and will meet Bishop Fenwick, which eliminated Williamsburg.
Division V Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 17
- No. 1 Perry vs. No. 3 Girard — Ashtabula Lakeside
Region 18
- No. 4 Archbold vs. No. 10 Coldwater — Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
- No. 1 Ironton vs. No. 2 Fort Frye — Jackson
Region 20
- No. 4 Waynesville vs. No. 6 Bishop Fenwick — Lakota East High School
Division V Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- Perry 45, Garfield 0
- Girard 39, Barnesville 26
- Archbold 39, Keystone 8
- Coldwater 26, Eastwood 7
- Ironton 42, Wheelersburg 0
- Fort Frye 19, Columbus Academy 7
- Waynesville 14, Graham Local 7
- Bishop Fenwick 27, Williamsburg 7
VIEW THE DIVISION V PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division VI Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division VI features a major regional championship showdown between Kirtland and South Range.
Kirtland defeated Hillsdale 36-27, while South Range rolled past United 56-7.
The teams will meet at Uniontown Lake for the Region 21 championship.
In Region 22, undefeated Liberty Center advanced with a 51-6 victory over Columbus Grove.
The Tigers will face Carey, which edged Delta 24-18.
Region 23 features Monroe Central against Garaway.
Monroe Central defeated previously unbeaten River 43-14, while Garaway survived a 29-25 battle against Waterford.
In Region 24, Deer Park continued its impressive postseason with a 50-28 victory over Mechanicsburg.
The Wildcats will face St. Henry, which defeated Versailles 38-14.
Division VI Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 21
- No. 1 Kirtland vs. No. 2 South Range — Uniontown Lake
Region 22
- No. 1 Liberty Center vs. No. 7 Carey — Lima Senior
Region 23
- No. 4 Monroe Central vs. No. 7 Garaway — Byesville Meadowbrook
Region 24
- No. 2 Deer Park vs. No. 9 St. Henry — Clayton Northmont
Division VI Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- Kirtland 36, Hillsdale 27
- South Range 56, United 7
- Liberty Center 51, Columbus Grove 6
- Carey 24, Delta 18
- Monroe Central 43, River 14
- Garaway 29, Waterford 25
- Deer Park 50, Mechanicsburg 28
- St. Henry 38, Versailles 14
VIEW THE DIVISION VI PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Division VII Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets
Division VII features several undefeated teams and one of Ohio's most successful small-school football programs.
Marion Local continued its championship pursuit with a 27-9 victory over Minster.
The Flyers will face New Bremen, which survived a 40-33 victory over Riverside.
In Region 26, undefeated Leipsic will face undefeated Hopewell-Loudon.
Leipsic defeated Mohawk 26-14, while Hopewell-Loudon shut out McComb 33-0.
Region 27 also features a battle of undefeated teams.
Symmes Valley advanced with a 56-22 victory over Shadyside, while Danville shut out Toronto 46-0.
In Region 25, Cuyahoga Heights defeated Mogadore 30-0 and will face Springfield, which upset McDonald 27-7.
Division VII Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Region 25
- No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights vs. No. 4 Springfield — Louisville
Region 26
- No. 1 Leipsic vs. No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon — Millbury Lake
Region 27
- No. 1 Symmes Valley vs. No. 2 Danville — Logan
Region 28
- No. 1 Marion Local vs. No. 7 New Bremen — Sidney
Division VII Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13
- Springfield 27, McDonald 7
- Cuyahoga Heights 30, Mogadore 0
- Leipsic 26, Mohawk 14
- Hopewell-Loudon 33, McComb 0
- Symmes Valley 56, Shadyside 22
- Danville 46, Toronto 0
- Marion Local 27, Minster 9
- New Bremen 40, Riverside 33
VIEW THE DIVISION VII PLAYOFF BRACKETS
When Are the 2026 Ohio High School Football State Championships?
The Ohio High School Athletic Association will crown seven state football champions Dec. 3-5.
The regional championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 winners advancing to the state semifinals.
The state semifinals will take place Friday, Nov. 27, reducing the field to 14 championship finalists.
The seven state championship games will conclude the season during the first weekend of December.
What's Next in the Ohio High School Football Playoffs?
The regional championship round will determine which 28 teams advance to the OHSAA state semifinals.
Several games have major championship implications.
In Division I, undefeated Princeton faces Elder at Paycor Stadium, while St. Edward meets Mentor in a battle of northeast Ohio powers.
Division II features undefeated Bishop Watterson against Massillon Washington, while Toledo Central Catholic faces Avon.
Division III includes an undefeated Bellbrook team facing Tippecanoe and a major showdown between Steubenville and East.
In Division IV, undefeated Shelby faces Clear Fork, while Indian Valley meets New Lexington.
Division V features the undefeated matchup between Perry and Girard, along with Coldwater's continued postseason run against Archbold.
Division VI includes Kirtland against South Range and undefeated Liberty Center against Carey.
Division VII features two battles of unbeaten teams, with Leipsic facing Hopewell-Loudon and Symmes Valley meeting Danville.
By Friday night, only 28 teams will remain in contention for Ohio's seven state football championships.
High School On SI will continue updating the Ohio high school football playoff brackets with regional championship results, state semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.