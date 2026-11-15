Updated Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs have reached the regional championship round, with 56 teams remaining in the chase for seven state titles.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason continues Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 regional championship games across seven divisions. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at neutral sites.

The regional semifinal round on Nov. 13 produced several dramatic finishes, major upsets and dominant performances by some of Ohio's most accomplished programs.

In Division I, Cincinnati Princeton survived a 40-36 battle against Archbishop Moeller to remain undefeated. The Vikings will face Cincinnati Elder, which defeated St. Xavier 27-23, in a regional championship showdown at Paycor Stadium.

Lakewood St. Edward continued its postseason run with a 38-14 victory over Hudson, while Mentor edged Canton McKinley 16-13. Those teams will meet for the Region 1 championship.

Division II features a major matchup between undefeated Columbus Bishop Watterson and Massillon Washington. Watterson defeated New Albany 45-12, while Massillon shut out Big Walnut 21-0.

Several smaller-school powers also advanced. Kirtland defeated Hillsdale 36-27, Marion Local beat Minster 27-9, and Coldwater eliminated Eastwood 26-7.

Two of the most intriguing regional finals feature undefeated opponents. Perry and Girard will meet in Division V, while Leipsic and Hopewell-Loudon square off in Division VII.

The regional champions will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 27, with the seven OHSAA state championships scheduled for Dec. 3-5.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Ohio high school football playoff brackets, including regional semifinal scores, Nov. 20 championship matchups and links to the postseason brackets.

Division I Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division I features several of Ohio's most prominent football programs, including St. Edward, Mentor, Princeton and Elder.

St. Edward advanced with a 38-14 victory over Hudson and will face Mentor, which survived a 16-13 battle against McKinley.

In Region 2, Springfield defeated Perrysburg 21-14, while Huber Heights Wayne rolled past Hilliard Darby 56-14.

Region 3 produced two close finishes. Olentangy Liberty edged Lincoln 14-10, while Pickerington North defeated Upper Arlington 14-10.

In Region 4, undefeated Princeton defeated Archbishop Moeller 40-36, while Elder eliminated St. Xavier 27-23.

The Princeton-Elder matchup will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Division I Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 1

No. 1 St. Edward vs. No. 3 Mentor — Parma Byers Field

Region 2

No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne — Piqua

Region 3

No. 4 Olentangy Liberty vs. No. 6 Pickerington North — St. Francis DeSales High School

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Elder — Paycor Stadium

Division I Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

St. Edward 38, Hudson 14

Mentor 16, McKinley 13

Springfield 21, Perrysburg 14

Wayne 56, Hilliard Darby 14

Olentangy Liberty 14, Lincoln 10

Pickerington North 14, Upper Arlington 10

Princeton 40, Archbishop Moeller 36

Elder 27, St. Xavier 23

VIEW THE DIVISION I PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division II Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division II features one of the most anticipated matchups of the regional championship round, with Bishop Watterson facing Massillon Washington.

Watterson remained undefeated with a 45-12 victory over New Albany.

Massillon delivered an impressive defensive performance, shutting out Big Walnut 21-0.

The teams will meet at Zanesville for the Region 7 championship.

In Region 5, Medina Highland shut out Mayfield 32-0, while Nordonia edged Walsh Jesuit 23-21.

Region 6 features Toledo Central Catholic against Avon.

Central Catholic defeated Clay 61-27, while Avon shut out Olmsted Falls 49-0.

In Region 8, Cincinnati Anderson advanced with a 50-7 victory over Troy, while Harrison defeated Trotwood-Madison 20-13.

Division II Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 5

No. 1 Medina Highland vs. No. 3 Nordonia — Twinsburg

Region 6

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic vs. No. 3 Avon — Clyde

Region 7

No. 1 Bishop Watterson vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington — Zanesville

Region 8

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson vs. No. 2 Harrison — Mason

Division II Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Highland 32, Mayfield 0

Nordonia 23, Walsh Jesuit 21

Toledo Central Catholic 61, Clay 27

Avon 49, Olmsted Falls 0

Bishop Watterson 45, New Albany 12

Massillon Washington 21, Big Walnut 0

Anderson 50, Troy 7

Harrison 20, Trotwood-Madison 13

VIEW THE DIVISION II PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division III Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division III features several traditional powers and one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend.

Steubenville will face East in the Region 11 championship after both teams survived close regional semifinal games.

Steubenville defeated Dover 21-14, while East edged Licking Valley 36-33.

In Region 9, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin advanced with a 14-7 victory over Garfield Heights.

The Lions will face Youngstown Ursuline, which rolled past University School 50-21.

Region 10 features Ontario against Wapakoneta.

Ontario defeated Memorial 38-21, while Wapakoneta advanced with a 28-7 victory over Celina.

In Region 12, undefeated Bellbrook survived a 24-21 battle against Miami Trace.

The Golden Eagles will meet Tippecanoe, which edged Archbishop McNicholas 28-27.

Division III Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 9

No. 2 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline — Ravenna

Region 10

No. 2 Ontario vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta — Marion Harding

Region 11

No. 1 Steubenville vs. No. 3 East — New Philadelphia

Region 12

No. 1 Bellbrook vs. No. 2 Tippecanoe — Xenia

Division III Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 14, Garfield Heights 7

Ursuline 50, University School 21

Ontario 38, Memorial 21

Wapakoneta 28, Celina 7

Steubenville 21, Dover 14

East 36, Licking Valley 33

Bellbrook 24, Miami Trace 21

Tippecanoe 28, Archbishop McNicholas 27

VIEW THE DIVISION III PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division IV Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division IV produced several impressive victories, including a major showdown between two previously undefeated teams.

Shelby defeated Sandusky Perkins 20-14, handing Perkins its first loss of the season.

The Whippets will face Clear Fork, which defeated previously undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf.

In Region 13, West Branch defeated Rocky River 21-12, while West Geauga upset Streetsboro 14-7.

The two winners will meet for the regional championship.

Region 15 features undefeated Indian Valley against New Lexington.

Indian Valley defeated Claymont 35-21, while New Lexington survived a 36-30 battle against West Holmes.

In Region 16, London shut out Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 14-0 and will meet Urbana, which defeated Kenton Ridge 27-20.

Division IV Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 13

No. 3 West Branch vs. No. 5 West Geauga — Stow-Munroe Falls

Region 14

No. 2 Shelby vs. No. 4 Clear Fork — Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 15

No. 1 Indian Valley vs. No. 2 New Lexington — Coshocton

Region 16

No. 2 London vs. No. 5 Urbana — Marysville

Division IV Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

West Branch 21, Rocky River 12

West Geauga 14, Streetsboro 7

Shelby 20, Sandusky Perkins 14

Indian Valley 35, Claymont 21

New Lexington 36, West Holmes 30

London 14, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 0

Urbana 27, Kenton Ridge 20

VIEW THE DIVISION IV PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division V Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division V features one of the most anticipated matchups in Ohio, with undefeated Perry facing undefeated Girard.

Perry advanced with a dominant 45-0 victory over Garfield.

Girard defeated previously unbeaten Barnesville 39-26.

The teams will meet at Ashtabula Lakeside for the Region 17 championship.

In Region 18, Coldwater continued its postseason run with a 26-7 victory over Eastwood.

The Cavaliers will face Archbold, which defeated Keystone 39-8.

Region 19 features Ironton against Fort Frye.

Ironton shut out Wheelersburg 42-0, while Fort Frye defeated Columbus Academy 19-7.

In Region 20, Waynesville defeated Graham Local 14-7 and will meet Bishop Fenwick, which eliminated Williamsburg.

Division V Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 17

No. 1 Perry vs. No. 3 Girard — Ashtabula Lakeside

Region 18

No. 4 Archbold vs. No. 10 Coldwater — Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

No. 1 Ironton vs. No. 2 Fort Frye — Jackson

Region 20

No. 4 Waynesville vs. No. 6 Bishop Fenwick — Lakota East High School

Division V Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Perry 45, Garfield 0

Girard 39, Barnesville 26

Archbold 39, Keystone 8

Coldwater 26, Eastwood 7

Ironton 42, Wheelersburg 0

Fort Frye 19, Columbus Academy 7

Waynesville 14, Graham Local 7

Bishop Fenwick 27, Williamsburg 7

VIEW THE DIVISION V PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division VI Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VI features a major regional championship showdown between Kirtland and South Range.

Kirtland defeated Hillsdale 36-27, while South Range rolled past United 56-7.

The teams will meet at Uniontown Lake for the Region 21 championship.

In Region 22, undefeated Liberty Center advanced with a 51-6 victory over Columbus Grove.

The Tigers will face Carey, which edged Delta 24-18.

Region 23 features Monroe Central against Garaway.

Monroe Central defeated previously unbeaten River 43-14, while Garaway survived a 29-25 battle against Waterford.

In Region 24, Deer Park continued its impressive postseason with a 50-28 victory over Mechanicsburg.

The Wildcats will face St. Henry, which defeated Versailles 38-14.

Division VI Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 21

No. 1 Kirtland vs. No. 2 South Range — Uniontown Lake

Region 22

No. 1 Liberty Center vs. No. 7 Carey — Lima Senior

Region 23

No. 4 Monroe Central vs. No. 7 Garaway — Byesville Meadowbrook

Region 24

No. 2 Deer Park vs. No. 9 St. Henry — Clayton Northmont

Division VI Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Kirtland 36, Hillsdale 27

South Range 56, United 7

Liberty Center 51, Columbus Grove 6

Carey 24, Delta 18

Monroe Central 43, River 14

Garaway 29, Waterford 25

Deer Park 50, Mechanicsburg 28

St. Henry 38, Versailles 14

VIEW THE DIVISION VI PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Division VII Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VII features several undefeated teams and one of Ohio's most successful small-school football programs.

Marion Local continued its championship pursuit with a 27-9 victory over Minster.

The Flyers will face New Bremen, which survived a 40-33 victory over Riverside.

In Region 26, undefeated Leipsic will face undefeated Hopewell-Loudon.

Leipsic defeated Mohawk 26-14, while Hopewell-Loudon shut out McComb 33-0.

Region 27 also features a battle of undefeated teams.

Symmes Valley advanced with a 56-22 victory over Shadyside, while Danville shut out Toronto 46-0.

In Region 25, Cuyahoga Heights defeated Mogadore 30-0 and will face Springfield, which upset McDonald 27-7.

Division VII Regional Championship Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Region 25

No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights vs. No. 4 Springfield — Louisville

Region 26

No. 1 Leipsic vs. No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon — Millbury Lake

Region 27

No. 1 Symmes Valley vs. No. 2 Danville — Logan

Region 28

No. 1 Marion Local vs. No. 7 New Bremen — Sidney

Division VII Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Springfield 27, McDonald 7

Cuyahoga Heights 30, Mogadore 0

Leipsic 26, Mohawk 14

Hopewell-Loudon 33, McComb 0

Symmes Valley 56, Shadyside 22

Danville 46, Toronto 0

Marion Local 27, Minster 9

New Bremen 40, Riverside 33

VIEW THE DIVISION VII PLAYOFF BRACKETS

When Are the 2026 Ohio High School Football State Championships?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will crown seven state football champions Dec. 3-5.

The regional championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 winners advancing to the state semifinals.

The state semifinals will take place Friday, Nov. 27, reducing the field to 14 championship finalists.

The seven state championship games will conclude the season during the first weekend of December.

What's Next in the Ohio High School Football Playoffs?

The regional championship round will determine which 28 teams advance to the OHSAA state semifinals.

Several games have major championship implications.

In Division I, undefeated Princeton faces Elder at Paycor Stadium, while St. Edward meets Mentor in a battle of northeast Ohio powers.

Division II features undefeated Bishop Watterson against Massillon Washington, while Toledo Central Catholic faces Avon.

Division III includes an undefeated Bellbrook team facing Tippecanoe and a major showdown between Steubenville and East.

In Division IV, undefeated Shelby faces Clear Fork, while Indian Valley meets New Lexington.

Division V features the undefeated matchup between Perry and Girard, along with Coldwater's continued postseason run against Archbold.

Division VI includes Kirtland against South Range and undefeated Liberty Center against Carey.

Division VII features two battles of unbeaten teams, with Leipsic facing Hopewell-Loudon and Symmes Valley meeting Danville.

By Friday night, only 28 teams will remain in contention for Ohio's seven state football championships.

High School On SI will continue updating the Ohio high school football playoff brackets with regional championship results, state semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.