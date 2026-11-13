Ohio High School Football Playoffs Schedule and Scores (OHSAA) — November 13

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on November 13 with more than 50 OHSAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

Ohio High School Football Playoffs Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 13

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 57 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 13, 2026.

There are 16 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by a few powerhouse showdowns as No. 2 Washington Massillion takes on No. 4 Big Walnut, No. 6 Princeton faces No. 8 Archbishop Moeller, and No. 9 Elder hosts No. 23 St. Xavier.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. Garfield Heights - 6 p.m.

Hudson vs. St. Edward - 7 p.m.

St. Xavier vs. Elder - 7 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. Springfield - 7 p.m.

McKinley vs. Mentor - 7 p.m.

Archbishop Moeller vs. Princeton - 7 p.m.

Pickerington North vs. Upper Arlington - 7 p.m.

Goshen vs. Tippecanoe - 7 p.m.

Hilliard Darby vs. Wayne - 7 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty vs. Lincoln - 7 p.m.

University School vs. Ursuline - 7 p.m.

Garfield vs. Perry - 7 p.m.

Hillsdale vs. Kirtland - 7 p.m.

Hopewell-Loudon vs. McComb - 7 p.m.

South Range vs. United - 7 p.m.

Barnesville vs. Girard - 7 p.m.

Carey vs. Delta - 7 p.m.

Dover vs. Steubenville - 7 p.m.

Clay vs. Central Catholic - 7 p.m.

Rocky River vs. West Branch - 7 p.m.

West Geauga vs. Streetsboro - 7 p.m.

London vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy - 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. Ironton - 7 p.m.

Archbold vs. Keystone - 7 p.m.

New Bremen vs. Riverside - 7 p.m.

Coldwater vs. Eastwood - 7 p.m.

Clear Fork vs. Ottawa-Glandorf - 7 p.m.

Williamsburg vs. Bishop Fenwick - 7 p.m.

Shadyside vs. Symmes Valley - 7 p.m.

New Lexington vs. West Holmes - 7 p.m.

Urbana vs. Kenton Ridge - 7 p.m.

Big Walnut vs. Washington Massillon - 7 p.m.

Tippecanoe vs. Archbishop McNicholas - 7 p.m.

New Albany vs. Bishop Watterson - 7 p.m.

Garaway vs. Waterford - 7 p.m.

Minster vs. Marion Local - 7 p.m.

Claymont vs. Indian Valley - 7 p.m.

Danville vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Nordonia - 7 p.m.

Licking Valley vs. East - 7 p.m.

Miami Trace vs. Bellbrook - 7 p.m.

Springfield vs. McDonald - 7 p.m.

Mohawk vs. Leipsic - 7 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Highland - 7 p.m.

Versailles vs. St. Henry - 7 p.m.

Fort Frye vs. Columbus Academy - 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Anderson - 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta vs. Celina - 7 p.m.

Deer Park vs. Mechanicsburg - 7 p.m.

Olmsted Falls vs. Avon - 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights vs. Mogadore - 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove vs. Liberty Center - 7 p.m.

Monroe Central vs. River - 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Trotwood-Madison - 7 p.m.

Ontario vs. Memorial - 7 p.m.

Waynesville vs. Graham Local - 7 p.m.

Shelby vs. Perkins - 7 p.m.