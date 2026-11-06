Ohio High School Football Playoffs Schedule and Scores (OHSAA) — November 6

The 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs kick off on November 6 with more than 110 OHSAA games on the slate for Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

Ohio High School Football Playoffs Scores, Results, Live Updates - November 6

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 111 high school football games in Ohio on Friday, November 6, 2026.

There are 22 games including ranked teams, highlighted by a couple top-25 showdowns as No. 3 St. Edward faces No. 24 St. Ignatius and No. 7 Lakota West faces No. 23 St. Xavier.

Glenville vs. Salem - 7 p.m.

Gibsonburg vs. Hopewell-Loudon - 7 p.m.

United vs. Columbia - 7 p.m.

Edon vs. McComb - 7 p.m.

St. John vs. Mogadore - 7 p.m.

Buckeye vs. Ottawa-Glandorf - 7 p.m.

Fort Recovery vs. Minster - 7 p.m.

Lowellville vs. McDonald - 7 p.m.

Kenton Ridge vs. Wyoming - 7 p.m.

Catholic Central vs. Symmes Valley - 7 p.m.

Granville vs. Licking Valley - 7 p.m.

Preble Shawnee vs. Waynesville - 7 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban vs. Walsh Jesuit - 7 p.m.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights vs. Highland - 7 p.m.

St. Francis DeSales vs. Washington Massillon - 7 p.m.

Brookfield vs. Kirtland - 7 p.m.

Conneaut vs. Garfield - 7 p.m.

West Muskingum vs. Indian Valley - 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg vs. Zane Trace - 7 p.m.

Firelands vs. Shelby - 7 p.m.

McKinley vs. Austintown-Fitch - 7 p.m.

Versailles vs. Cincinnati College Prep Academy - 7 p.m.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Miami East - 7 p.m.

West Geauga vs. Norton - 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Country Day vs. Riverside - 7 p.m.

Claymont vs. Johnstown-Monroe - 7 p.m.

Columbian vs. Ontario - 7 p.m.

Lucas vs. Danville - 7 p.m.

New Bremen vs. Ansonia - 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Cloverleaf - 7 p.m.

Revere vs. Celina - 7 p.m.

Fort Loramie vs. Marion Local - 7 p.m.

Strasburg-Franklin vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Winton Woods vs. Archbishop Moeller - 7 p.m.

Benedictine vs. Garfield Heights - 7 p.m.

Fairmont vs. Springfield - 7 p.m.

Martins Ferry vs. Barnesville - 7 p.m.

Marion-Franklin vs. West Holmes - 7 p.m.

Bluffton vs. Archbold - 7 p.m.

Garaway vs. Nelsonville-York - 7 p.m.

Vermilion vs. Keystone - 7 p.m.

Shadyside vs. Eastern - 7 p.m.

North vs. Nordonia - 7 p.m.

Hawken vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin - 7 p.m.

Poland Seminary vs. West Branch - 7 p.m.

Canal Winchester vs. New Albany - 7 p.m.

Reynoldsburg vs. Upper Arlington - 7 p.m.

Middletown vs. Princeton - 7 p.m.

Valley View vs. London - 7 p.m.

Miami Trace vs. Chillicothe - 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange vs. Lincoln - 7 p.m.

Heath vs. New Lexington - 7 p.m.

Otsego vs. Clear Fork - 7 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy - 7 p.m.

Withrow vs. Anderson - 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Perry - 7 p.m.

Westland vs. Perrysburg - 7 p.m.

Sheridan vs. East - 7 p.m.

Springboro vs. Elder - 7 p.m.

Rhodes vs. Avon - 7 p.m.

Paulding vs. Liberty Center - 7 p.m.

Ursuline vs. South - 7 p.m.

Talawanda vs. Harrison - 7 p.m.

Carey vs. Lima Central Catholic - 7 p.m.

Orrville vs. Streetsboro - 7 p.m.

St. Xavier vs. Lakota West - 7 p.m.

Greenon vs. Williamsburg - 7 p.m.

St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward - 7 p.m.

Louisville vs. Big Walnut - 7 p.m.

Hudson vs. Jackson - 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Lima Senior - 7 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin vs. Olentangy Liberty - 7 p.m.

Unioto vs. Bellbrook - 7 p.m.

Mineral Ridge vs. Hillsdale - 7 p.m.

Delta vs. Woodmore - 7 p.m.

Covington vs. Deer Park - 7 p.m.

Beavercreek vs. Wayne - 7 p.m.

Fredericktown vs. River - 7 p.m.

Northwest vs. Rocky River - 7 p.m.

Mohawk vs. North Baltimore - 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney vs. Girard - 7 p.m.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Bishop Watterson - 7 p.m.

Ridgewood vs. Ironton - 7 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Mentor - 7 p.m.

Worthington Christian vs. Columbus Academy - 7 p.m.

Port Clinton vs. Eastwood - 7 p.m.

Padua Franciscan vs. Wapakoneta - 7 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Graham Local - 7 p.m.

Ross vs. Clay - 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry vs. Columbus Grove - 7 p.m.

Piketon vs. Fort Frye - 7 p.m.

Jackson vs. Steubenville - 7 p.m.

Goshen vs. Tippecanoe - 7 p.m.

Smithville vs. South Range - 7 p.m.

Hilliard Darby vs. Whitmer - 7 p.m.

Archbishop Alter vs. Archbishop McNicholas - 7 p.m.

Findlay vs. Olmsted Falls - 7 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Springfield - 7 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Tri-Village - 7 p.m.

Avon Lake vs. Central Catholic - 7 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Leipsic - 7 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Perkins - 7 p.m.

Dalton vs. Cuyahoga Heights - 7 p.m.

Waterford vs. West Jefferson - 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown vs. Monroe Central - 7 p.m.

Pickerington North vs. Worthington Kilbourne - 7 p.m.

Coldwater vs. Triway - 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg vs. South Point - 7 p.m.

Dover vs. Athens - 7 p.m.

Wadsworth vs. Mayfield - 7 p.m.

Urbana vs. North College Hill - 7 p.m.