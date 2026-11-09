Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Ohio high school football playoffs have reached the regional semifinals, with 112 teams remaining in contention for seven state championships.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the third-round pairings Sunday, Nov. 8, following a weekend of regional quarterfinal action that narrowed the postseason field to 16 teams in each of the state's seven divisions.

All 56 regional semifinal games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with most kicking off at 7 p.m. Eastern. Higher-seeded teams will host for the final time this postseason before the tournament moves to neutral sites for the regional championships.

The upcoming round features several intriguing matchups, including Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at undefeated Princeton in Division I, Massillon Washington at unbeaten Big Walnut in Division II and a battle of undefeated teams between Sandusky Perkins and Shelby in Division IV.

Division V features another showdown between unbeaten teams when Girard visits Barnesville, while Division VII power Marion Local continues its championship pursuit against Minster.

Several of Ohio's traditional football powers remain in the field, including Lakewood St. Edward, Cincinnati Elder, Toledo Central Catholic, Steubenville, Kirtland and Marion Local.

The regional championships are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 27. The seven state championship games will be played Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Ohio high school football playoff brackets, including regional semifinal matchups, results from the previous rounds and links to the tournament brackets.

Division I Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division I features several of the state's most recognizable football programs, with St. Edward, Mentor, Princeton, Elder and Gahanna Lincoln among the remaining contenders.

Lakewood St. Edward, the top seed in Region 1, hosts Hudson in the regional semifinals. Mentor faces Canton McKinley in the other Region 1 matchup.

In Region 4, undefeated Princeton faces Archbishop Moeller in one of the biggest games of the weekend. The Vikings enter the contest 11-0, while Moeller brings an 8-3 record into the matchup.

Cincinnati Elder hosts longtime rival St. Xavier in the other Region 4 semifinal.

Gahanna Lincoln also remains undefeated and will host Olentangy Liberty in Region 3.

Division I Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 1

No. 5 Hudson (9-3) at No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)

No. 7 Canton McKinley (9-3) at No. 3 Mentor (9-2)

Region 2

No. 8 Hilliard Darby (8-4) at No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-4)

No. 3 Perrysburg (10-1) at No. 2 Springfield (9-2)

Region 3

No. 4 Olentangy Liberty (7-4) at No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0)

No. 6 Pickerington North (9-3) at No. 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

Region 4

No. 4 Archbishop Moeller (8-3) at No. 1 Princeton (11-0)

No. 6 St. Xavier (7-5) at No. 2 Elder (9-2)

Division II Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division II features one of the deepest championship fields in Ohio, including unbeaten Mayfield, Big Walnut and Bishop Watterson.

Mayfield enters the regional semifinals 11-0 but faces a difficult road trip to Medina Highland, which brings a 10-1 record into the matchup.

In Region 7, defending championship contender Bishop Watterson hosts New Albany, while undefeated Big Walnut faces Massillon Washington.

Massillon enters the game 10-1 and will attempt to end Big Walnut's perfect season.

Region 6 also features two compelling matchups, with Toledo Central Catholic hosting Oregon Clay and Avon traveling to Olmsted Falls.

Division II Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 5

No. 4 Mayfield (11-0) at No. 1 Medina Highland (10-1)

No. 3 Nordonia (10-1) at No. 2 Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

Region 6

No. 4 Oregon Clay (9-2) at No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (9-2)

No. 3 Avon (9-2) at No. 2 Olmsted Falls (9-2)

Region 7

No. 4 New Albany (9-2) at No. 1 Bishop Watterson (10-0)

No. 3 Massillon Washington (10-1) at No. 2 Big Walnut (11-0)

Region 8

No. 5 Troy (10-2) at No. 1 Anderson (10-1)

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at No. 2 Harrison (9-2)

Division III Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division III features several traditional championship contenders, including Steubenville, Youngstown Ursuline, Celina and Licking Valley.

Steubenville hosts Dover in Region 11, while undefeated Licking Valley faces Columbus East.

Bellbrook also remains unbeaten at 11-0 and will host Miami Trace, which enters with an 11-1 record.

In Region 9, Youngstown Ursuline hosts University School, while Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin faces Garfield Heights.

Celina will host Wapakoneta in Region 10, while Ontario meets St. Marys Memorial.

Division III Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 9

No. 12 University School (7-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (8-4)

No. 3 Garfield Heights (9-2) at No. 2 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (10-1)

Region 10

No. 4 Wapakoneta (8-3) at No. 1 Celina (10-1)

No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (9-3) at No. 2 Ontario (10-1)

Region 11

No. 5 Dover (10-2) at No. 1 Steubenville (9-2)

No. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at No. 2 Licking Valley (11-0)

Region 12

No. 5 Miami Trace (11-1) at No. 1 Bellbrook (11-0)

No. 3 Archbishop McNicholas (9-2) at No. 2 Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division IV features several undefeated teams, including Rocky River, Ottawa-Glandorf, Sandusky Perkins and Shelby.

The biggest matchup may be in Region 14, where unbeaten Sandusky Perkins travels to unbeaten Shelby. Both teams enter the game 11-0, ensuring that at least one perfect season will end Friday night.

Ottawa-Glandorf, also 11-0, hosts Clear Fork in the other Region 14 semifinal.

Rocky River puts its undefeated record on the line against West Branch, while Indian Valley hosts Claymont in Region 15.

Division IV Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 13

No. 5 West Geauga (10-2) at No. 1 Streetsboro (9-2)

No. 3 West Branch (10-1) at No. 2 Rocky River (11-0)

Region 14

No. 4 Clear Fork (9-2) at No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0)

No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (11-0) at No. 2 Shelby (11-0)

Region 15

No. 5 Claymont (11-1) at No. 1 Indian Valley (10-0)

No. 3 West Holmes (9-2) at No. 2 New Lexington (10-1)

Region 16

No. 9 Kenton Ridge (10-2) at No. 5 Urbana (9-3)

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-1) at No. 2 London (9-2)

Division V Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division V features several undefeated teams and two particularly compelling regional semifinal matchups.

In Region 17, unbeaten Garfield travels to undefeated Perry. Both teams enter the contest 11-0.

The other Region 17 semifinal also features two perfect records, with Girard visiting Barnesville. Both teams are 11-0.

That guarantees two undefeated seasons will end in the same region Friday night.

Coldwater, one of Ohio's traditional small-school powers, remains alive in Region 18 after advancing as the No. 10 seed. The Cavaliers will travel to Eastwood.

Ironton also continues its postseason run and will host Wheelersburg in Region 19.

Division V Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 17

No. 4 Garfield (11-0) at No. 1 Perry (11-0)

No. 3 Girard (11-0) at No. 2 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 18

No. 4 Archbold (10-1) at No. 1 Keystone (10-0)

No. 10 Coldwater (8-4) at No. 3 Eastwood (10-1)

Region 19

No. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at No. 1 Ironton (10-1)

No. 3 Columbus Academy (8-3) at No. 2 Fort Frye (10-1)

Region 20

No. 4 Waynesville (9-2) at No. 1 Graham Local (10-1)

No. 6 Bishop Fenwick (7-5) at No. 2 Williamsburg (10-1)

Division VI Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VI features several traditional small-school championship contenders, including Kirtland, Liberty Center and South Range.

Kirtland hosts Hillsdale in Region 21, while South Range faces United.

Undefeated Liberty Center welcomes Columbus Grove in Region 22.

Hannibal River also enters the regional semifinals unbeaten and will host Monroe Central.

Region 24 features an intriguing matchup between Versailles and St. Henry, two programs with extensive postseason histories.

Division VI Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 21

No. 4 Hillsdale (10-1) at No. 1 Kirtland (10-1)

No. 6 United (10-1) at No. 2 South Range (10-1)

Region 22

No. 4 Columbus Grove (10-1) at No. 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

No. 11 Delta (9-3) at No. 7 Carey (8-4)

Region 23

No. 4 Monroe Central (8-3) at No. 1 River (11-0)

No. 7 Garaway (9-3) at No. 6 Waterford (9-2)

Region 24

No. 12 Versailles (8-4) at No. 9 St. Henry (9-3)

No. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Deer Park (10-1)

Division VII Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets

Division VII features one of Ohio's most successful football programs, Marion Local, along with several other undefeated contenders.

Marion Local enters the regional semifinals 11-0 and will host Minster in Region 28.

Leipsic, Hopewell-Loudon, Symmes Valley and Danville also enter the round unbeaten.

In Region 27, undefeated Symmes Valley hosts Shadyside, while Danville faces Toronto.

Region 26 features Leipsic against Mohawk and Hopewell-Loudon against McComb.

Division VII Regional Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

Region 25

No. 4 Springfield (8-3) at No. 1 McDonald (10-1)

No. 3 Mogadore (9-2) at No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1)

Region 26

No. 5 Mohawk (11-1) at No. 1 Leipsic (11-0)

No. 3 McComb (10-1) at No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon (11-0)

Region 27

No. 5 Shadyside (10-2) at No. 1 Symmes Valley (11-0)

No. 3 Toronto (10-1) at No. 2 Danville (11-0)

Region 28

No. 4 Minster (8-3) at No. 1 Marion Local (11-0)

No. 7 New Bremen (7-5) at No. 3 Riverside (9-2)

When Are the 2026 Ohio High School Football State Championships?

The OHSAA will crown seven state champions Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The championship schedule is spread across three days, with Division II opening the weekend Thursday night.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Division II championship — 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

Division V championship — 10:30 a.m.

Division III championship — 3 p.m.

Division I championship — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Division VII championship — 10:30 a.m.

Division VI championship — 3 p.m.

Division IV championship — 7:30 p.m.

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Ohio High School Football Playoffs?

The regional semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with 56 games across Ohio's seven divisions.

The winners advance to the regional championships Friday, Nov. 20, when neutral-site games begin.

The state semifinals follow Friday, Nov. 27, with the surviving teams earning spots in the championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The postseason concludes Dec. 3-5, when Ohio's seven state champions will be crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Ohio high school football playoff brackets with final scores, regional championship matchups and state championship information throughout November and December.