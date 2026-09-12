Utah High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Utah high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another busy night of action across the state.

Several of Utah's top-ranked teams delivered impressive performances, including No. 3 Ridgeline's 62-0 victory over Tooele, No. 4 Orem's 48-0 win over Spanish Fork and No. 6 Skyridge's 42-7 victory over Skyline. Lone Peak also made a statement, shutting out Timpview 41-0 in a matchup of Top 10 teams.

Here are the final Utah high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Utah High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

American Fork 45, Layton 0

Beaver 32, Millard 20

Ben Lomond 17, Moffat County 0

Cedar 38, Manti 28

Corner Canyon 52, Eastwood 7

Davis 47, Olympus 14

Delta 24, Summit Academy 14

Duchesne 20, Enterprise 6

Farmington 41, Woods Cross 17

Fremont 50, Clearfield 6

Grand County 12, UMAHF 6

Granger 49, Taylorsville 10

Green Canyon 33, Deseret Peak 7

Herriman 44, Bingham 0

Highland 35, East 0

Hillcrest 33, Hunter 30

Hurricane 11, Crimson Cliffs 10

Jordan 34, Juan Diego Catholic 7

Kanab 29, North Summit 24

Layton Christian Academy 55, Viewmont 14

Lehi 28, Weber 14

Lincoln County 42, Milford 35

Logan 70, Providence Hall 7

Lone Peak 41, Timpview 0

Morgan 54, Faith Lutheran 36

Mountain Ridge 43, Copper Hills 7

Murray 55, Cottonwood 0

North Sanpete 21, Canyon View 13

Northridge 38, Preston 20

Norwood 52, Monticello 34

Ogden 43, Emery 7

Orem 48, Spanish Fork 0

Parowan 15, Gunnison Valley 7

Payson 27, Maple Mountain 22

Pine View 69, Dixie 28

Provo 37, Mountain View 14

Rich 48, North Sevier 14

Richfield 48, Carbon 0

Ridgeline 62, Tooele 0

Riverton 14, Cedar Valley 7

Salem Hills 14, Park City 7

San Juan 58, South Summit 28

Sky View 20, Mountain Crest 14

Skyridge 42, Skyline 7

Snow Canyon 26, Desert Hills 14

South Sevier 40, American Leadership Academy 7

Springville 34, Pleasant Grove 8

Stansbury 52, Bear River 7

Syracuse 28, Alta 7

Timpanogos 41, Wasatch 21

Uintah 36, Deer Creek 14

UMACW 47, Monument Valley 0

Union 48, Kearns 20

Water Canyon 54, Altamont 8

West Field 36, Bonneville 30

West Jordan 21, Cyprus 17

Westlake 28, Rancho Bernardo 14

Whitehorse 46, Panguitch 6