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Utah High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Utah high school football action across the Beehive State.
Gary Adornato|
The Ogden Tigers rolled to a 43-7 win over Emery on Friday.
The Ogden Tigers rolled to a 43-7 win over Emery on Friday. | Robert Hunter

The 2026 Utah high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another busy night of action across the state.

Several of Utah's top-ranked teams delivered impressive performances, including No. 3 Ridgeline's 62-0 victory over Tooele, No. 4 Orem's 48-0 win over Spanish Fork and No. 6 Skyridge's 42-7 victory over Skyline. Lone Peak also made a statement, shutting out Timpview 41-0 in a matchup of Top 10 teams.

Here are the final Utah high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Utah High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

American Fork 45, Layton 0

Beaver 32, Millard 20

Ben Lomond 17, Moffat County 0

Cedar 38, Manti 28

Corner Canyon 52, Eastwood 7

Davis 47, Olympus 14

Delta 24, Summit Academy 14

Duchesne 20, Enterprise 6

Farmington 41, Woods Cross 17

Fremont 50, Clearfield 6

Grand County 12, UMAHF 6

Granger 49, Taylorsville 10

Green Canyon 33, Deseret Peak 7

Herriman 44, Bingham 0

Highland 35, East 0

Hillcrest 33, Hunter 30

Hurricane 11, Crimson Cliffs 10

Jordan 34, Juan Diego Catholic 7

Kanab 29, North Summit 24

Layton Christian Academy 55, Viewmont 14

Lehi 28, Weber 14

Lincoln County 42, Milford 35

Logan 70, Providence Hall 7

Lone Peak 41, Timpview 0

Morgan 54, Faith Lutheran 36

Mountain Ridge 43, Copper Hills 7

Murray 55, Cottonwood 0

North Sanpete 21, Canyon View 13

Northridge 38, Preston 20

Norwood 52, Monticello 34

Ogden 43, Emery 7

Orem 48, Spanish Fork 0

Parowan 15, Gunnison Valley 7

Payson 27, Maple Mountain 22

Pine View 69, Dixie 28

Provo 37, Mountain View 14

Rich 48, North Sevier 14

Richfield 48, Carbon 0

Ridgeline 62, Tooele 0

Riverton 14, Cedar Valley 7

Salem Hills 14, Park City 7

San Juan 58, South Summit 28

Sky View 20, Mountain Crest 14

Skyridge 42, Skyline 7

Snow Canyon 26, Desert Hills 14

South Sevier 40, American Leadership Academy 7

Springville 34, Pleasant Grove 8

Stansbury 52, Bear River 7

Syracuse 28, Alta 7

Timpanogos 41, Wasatch 21

Uintah 36, Deer Creek 14

UMACW 47, Monument Valley 0

Union 48, Kearns 20

Water Canyon 54, Altamont 8

West Field 36, Bonneville 30

West Jordan 21, Cyprus 17

Westlake 28, Rancho Bernardo 14

Whitehorse 46, Panguitch 6

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Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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