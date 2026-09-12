Utah High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Utah high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another busy night of action across the state.
Several of Utah's top-ranked teams delivered impressive performances, including No. 3 Ridgeline's 62-0 victory over Tooele, No. 4 Orem's 48-0 win over Spanish Fork and No. 6 Skyridge's 42-7 victory over Skyline. Lone Peak also made a statement, shutting out Timpview 41-0 in a matchup of Top 10 teams.
Here are the final Utah high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Utah High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
American Fork 45, Layton 0
Beaver 32, Millard 20
Ben Lomond 17, Moffat County 0
Cedar 38, Manti 28
Corner Canyon 52, Eastwood 7
Davis 47, Olympus 14
Delta 24, Summit Academy 14
Duchesne 20, Enterprise 6
Farmington 41, Woods Cross 17
Fremont 50, Clearfield 6
Grand County 12, UMAHF 6
Granger 49, Taylorsville 10
Green Canyon 33, Deseret Peak 7
Herriman 44, Bingham 0
Highland 35, East 0
Hillcrest 33, Hunter 30
Hurricane 11, Crimson Cliffs 10
Jordan 34, Juan Diego Catholic 7
Kanab 29, North Summit 24
Layton Christian Academy 55, Viewmont 14
Lehi 28, Weber 14
Lincoln County 42, Milford 35
Logan 70, Providence Hall 7
Lone Peak 41, Timpview 0
Morgan 54, Faith Lutheran 36
Mountain Ridge 43, Copper Hills 7
Murray 55, Cottonwood 0
North Sanpete 21, Canyon View 13
Northridge 38, Preston 20
Norwood 52, Monticello 34
Ogden 43, Emery 7
Orem 48, Spanish Fork 0
Parowan 15, Gunnison Valley 7
Payson 27, Maple Mountain 22
Pine View 69, Dixie 28
Provo 37, Mountain View 14
Rich 48, North Sevier 14
Richfield 48, Carbon 0
Ridgeline 62, Tooele 0
Riverton 14, Cedar Valley 7
Salem Hills 14, Park City 7
San Juan 58, South Summit 28
Sky View 20, Mountain Crest 14
Skyridge 42, Skyline 7
Snow Canyon 26, Desert Hills 14
South Sevier 40, American Leadership Academy 7
Springville 34, Pleasant Grove 8
Stansbury 52, Bear River 7
Syracuse 28, Alta 7
Timpanogos 41, Wasatch 21
Uintah 36, Deer Creek 14
UMACW 47, Monument Valley 0
Union 48, Kearns 20
Water Canyon 54, Altamont 8
West Field 36, Bonneville 30
West Jordan 21, Cyprus 17
Westlake 28, Rancho Bernardo 14
Whitehorse 46, Panguitch 6
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.