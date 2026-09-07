Mountain West High School Football: Who's Up, Who's Down Going Into Labor Day Weekend

All across the Mountain West region, there were some impressive performances that took place on high school football fields in six states from Idaho to the Dakotas.

High School On SI wanted to look at some of the highs and lows from the region that took place this weekend. Here are some of the highlights we found.

Three Up

Boise (ID)

The Braves went 4-6 a year ago, shades of a history when they posted losing records in 18 of 22 seasons dating to 2004. But with a 22-19 victory over Timberline this week, they avenged last year’s 20-13 loss to the Wolves and improved to 3-0. Sophomore QB Wayne Bower ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another as Boise erased a 13-0 halftime deficit.

Hardin (MT)

It’s been a rough past few seasons for the Bulldogs. Last year’s three wins were the most in a season since 2017, and they haven’t posted a winning record since 2012. So, the folks in the Big Horn County seat have cause for celebration after a 22-14 win over Butte Central Catholic moved Hardin to 2-0 for the first time since 2011, with sophomore QB Justus Stops At Pretty Places throwing for 154 yards and a touchdown to lead the way.

Westlake (UT)

Last year was the Thunder’s first winning season since 2010. This season, under fourth-year coach Arnold Ale, they’ve kept the good times rolling, improving to 3-1 with a 17-6 victory over Bingham, holding the Miners to 257 total yards and two field goals.

Three Down

Rocky Mountain (ID)

The Grizzlies had a chance to make a statement against one of Washington’s top teams in Puyallup, ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI Washington Preseason Top 25. Instead, they were flattened by the Vikings in a 57-14 defeat. The hosts managed just 99 total yards and didn’t score until Lair Stuart’s 92-yard third-quarter kickoff return.

“This was a good experience for our program,” Grizzlies coach Gary Thorson told The Idaho Statesman. “Not a lot of fun, but we’ll grow and we’ll learn from it.”

Utah powers vs. out-of-state competition

Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Syracuse all took on top teams from outside the Beehive State last week, and all came away on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The Chargers, who were No. 1 in the High School On SI Mountain West Top 25 and No. 21 in the Power 25 national rankings, fell 38-24 to Liberty (AZ). Lone Peak couldn’t get its offense untracked in a 38-14 loss to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (NV), while Syracuse lost 28-14 to Rigby (ID), our No. 4 team in the Mountain West.

At least Skyridge, No. 6 in the Mountain West rankings, upheld Utah’s honor by traveling to Henderson, NV, and downing Liberty 24-20.

Bottineau (ND)

Last year’s North Dakota Division A finalist fell to 1-2 this fall with a 23-7 loss at Bishop Ryan. The Stars went 11-2 last year, their best season in school history coming to a close with a 29-14 loss to Langdon/Edmore/Munich in the title game, but after springing a pair of upsets to reach their first Dakota Bowl, they have a target on their back this season.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Mountain West high school football scene.