A tip involving a former high school wrestler has grown into a broader police investigation of a Utah assistant coach, with investigators saying the alleged conduct spans much of his six years with the program.

Chayce Gerald Loveless, 28, an assistant wrestling coach at Payson High School, was arrested Friday, Sept. 18, following what police described as a months-long investigation involving multiple former students.

The investigation began after the FBI forwarded a CyberTip to Payson police July 29. According to a police release and booking affidavit cited by multiple Utah news outlets, the initial report came from a former Payson wrestler who alleged that an adult member of the wrestling staff had sexually abused him while he was a student.

Police identified Loveless during the investigation and confirmed that he was still a member of Payson High's wrestling staff, according to the affidavit.

But investigators said the case expanded beyond the original allegation.

Police Say Investigation Identified Multiple Alleged Victims

Detectives interviewed numerous people and served search warrants involving online media platforms and a residence, according to Payson police.

Investigators said they eventually identified multiple people who were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. Several were members of the Payson wrestling team, while at least one was not affiliated with the program.

The timeline has become a significant part of the investigation.

Loveless had worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Payson High since 2020, and police said the alleged incidents identified thus far were spread across that period. Because of that, investigators said there is a “high likelihood” that additional victims may exist.

According to the booking affidavit, the former wrestler whose report initiated the investigation alleged that Loveless repeatedly touched him inappropriately during practices while he was younger than 18 and later asked him to send explicit photographs through Snapchat.

Investigators subsequently spoke with other former students who made similar allegations. One former student told police that Loveless repeatedly asked him for explicit photographs while he was still in high school, according to the affidavit.

Affidavit Details Coach's Statements to Police

When questioned by detectives, Loveless acknowledged soliciting nude photographs from four people who were minors at the time, according to the affidavit. Police said three of them were Payson High wrestlers.

Loveless told investigators he did not remember touching athletes inappropriately during practices and said any physical contact may have occurred while joking around.

According to the affidavit, Loveless also told detectives that if the former athletes said certain contact occurred, he “probably did.”

The Nebo School District told KSL that Loveless is no longer employed by the district and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

“Upon learning of the situation, the district took immediate action, and the individual is no longer employed with us,” the district said.

Reports Differ on Number of Suspected Offenses

Local news organizations have reported different numbers of suspected offenses associated with Loveless' arrest.

KSL reported that Loveless was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 11 counts of forcible sexual abuse and four counts of enticing a minor. The Daily Herald reported 10 counts of forcible sexual assault and four counts of enticing a minor.

Both outlets reported that the alleged offenses include felonies.

The discrepancy had not been resolved as of Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and an arrest or booking for investigation does not constitute a conviction.

Payson police said investigators believe there is a “high likelihood” that additional victims exist because Loveless had worked with the wrestling program since 2020 and the alleged incidents identified during the investigation span multiple years.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Payson Police Department at 801-465-5240 or PPDTipline@paysonutah.gov.