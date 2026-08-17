Vote: Who Was Utah’s Top High School Football Player in Week 1?

Utah high school football wasted no time producing huge performances in the opening week of the 2026 season.

Altamont quarterback Dallan Ledbetter accounted for eight touchdowns, Snow Canyon quarterback Parker Olson threw for 402 yards and five scores in a triple-overtime thriller, and Corner Canyon's Diesel Dart turned two catches into 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Those are just three of this week's nominees for the High School On SI Utah Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

High School On SI

Diesel Dart, Corner Canyon

Dart, a senior three-star prospect committed to Utah, had two catches for 123 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Corner Canyon's 51-14 blowout victory over Davis.

Filisi Filipe, Herriman

Filipe, a senior running back, ran for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in Herriman's 25-14 win over Bountiful.

Noah Fiefia, Ridgeline

Fiefia, a senior running back and Utah State commit, had 30 carries for an impressive 221 yards and four touchdowns in Ridgeline's 42-28 victory over Morgan.

Steven Tuha, Alta

Tuha, a senior, registered 11 tackles (six solo, five assisted) in Alta's 38-35 win over Springville.

Kava Fiefia, Farmington

Fiefia, a senior, had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Farmington's 14-11 victory over Bingham.

Dallan Ledbetter, Altamont

Ledbetter, a junior quarterback, went 6-of-12 for 114 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 303 yards and six touchdowns in Altamont's 62-59 win over St. Joseph.

Dax Matheson, Brighton

Matheson, a senior defensive back, registered 12 tackles (nine solo) in Brighton's 34-0 victory over West Field.

Parker Olson, Snow Canyon

Olson, a senior quarterback, completed 32 of 42 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns in Snow Canyon's 64-62 triple-overtime win over Spanish Fork.

Brett Bethers, Snow Canyon

In the same game, Bethers, a senior wide receiver, had nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaxon Hunt, Mountain Ridge

Hunt, a senior quarterback, went 24-of-46 for 385 passing yards and four touchdowns in Mountain Ridge's 41-26 victory over Skyridge.

Mosese Reeves, Layton Christian Academy

Reeves, a senior linebacker, registered 13 tackles (all solo) in Layton Christian Academy's 48-0 shutout win over Hunter.

Kili Fuahala, Layton Christian Academy

In the same game, the senior Fuahala recorded 10 tackles (also all solo) for the Eagles.

About our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way to for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes -- even thousands -- and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.