Riverside vs. Briar Woods Live Stream: How to Watch Virginia High School Field Hockey

A familiar field hockey matchup returns Wednesday when Riverside and Briar Woods meet in an early-season contest between two Loudoun County, Virginia programs.

The teams saw plenty of each other last fall, including a pair of important late-season meetings that went Riverside's way.

Riverside defeated Briar Woods in a district semifinal and again less than a week later in the Virginia Class 5 Region D playoffs, giving the Falcons an opportunity Wednesday to turn the page on those postseason disappointments.

How to Watch Riverside vs. Briar Woods

What: Riverside Rams vs. Briar Woods Falcons

When: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ashburn, Virginia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Riverside vs. Briar Woods on the NFHS Network

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Riverside Had the Upper Hand in 2025 Postseason

Few opponents were more familiar to Riverside late last season than Briar Woods.

The Rams defeated the Falcons 2-1 in a district semifinal on Oct. 22, advancing to a championship matchup against Lightridge. Riverside then defeated Lightridge 4-2 to capture the district title.

Just five days after their first postseason meeting, Riverside and Briar Woods faced each other again in the Class 5 Region D tournament.

Riverside prevailed again, this time earning a 2-0 victory to eliminate Briar Woods.

The Rams eventually advanced to the state tournament before their postseason run ended against Prince George.

Briar Woods Looks to Reverse Recent Results

Briar Woods had plenty of success during the 2025 regular season and will try to reestablish itself against a Riverside team that became a major obstacle late in the year.

The Falcons defeated Riverside 2-0 early last September and later earned a 1-0 victory in their second regular-season meeting.

That changed when the postseason arrived, with Riverside winning both playoff matchups.

The recent history makes Wednesday's early-season meeting more intriguing than a typical September contest. Both programs know the opponent well, and Briar Woods has an immediate opportunity to reverse the results from last fall's postseason.

Riverside, meanwhile, will try to maintain the advantage it established when the stakes were highest last season.

High School On SI will provide high school field hockey coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings, championship coverage and news from across the country.

Riverside vs. Briar Woods Field Hockey Live on the NFHS Network