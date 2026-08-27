Hoover vs. Opelika: How to Watch Alabama High School Football Game of the Week

Two of Alabama's most prominent high school football programs take center stage Thursday night when Hoover travels to face Opelika in the AHSAA Football Game of the Week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 27, with the game available to stream live on the NFHS Network.

The matchup comes nearly two years after Hoover and Opelika produced one of the most memorable games of the 2024 Alabama high school football playoffs. The Buccaneers survived a triple-overtime thriller, defeating the Bulldogs 32-29 in the Class 7A state quarterfinals.

This time there is no playoff advancement at stake, but both programs have an opportunity to make an early-season statement.

How to Watch Hoover vs. Opelika

What: Hoover Buccaneers vs. Opelika Bulldogs



When: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026



Time: 7 p.m. CT



Where: Opelika, Alabama



Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Hoover vs. Opelika on the NFHS Network

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Hoover Enters at 1-0

Hoover opened its 2026 season with a 14-8 victory over Muscle Shoals.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Freeman accounted for both Hoover touchdowns through the air as the Buccaneers' defense helped preserve the six-point victory.

The Buccaneers will now face a rested Opelika team in their first road test of the season.

Hoover has long been one of the biggest names in Alabama high school football, winning 13 state championships and producing numerous college and professional players during its storied history.

Opelika Opens Its 2026 Season

While Hoover already has a game under its belt, Thursday will mark the season opener for Opelika.

The Bulldogs had an open date during the first week of the Alabama high school football season, giving them additional preparation time for the Buccaneers.

Junior quarterback Whit Cooper is expected to lead the Opelika offense as the Bulldogs begin their 2026 campaign against one of the state's traditional powers.

Opelika will also have the benefit of playing the marquee matchup in front of its home crowd.

Watch High School Football on NFHS Network

The NFHS Network streams high school sporting events from across the country throughout the 2026-27 school year, including thousands of high school football games.

Fans can watch participating schools live and on demand through the NFHS Network on compatible devices. A subscription may be required to view certain events.

WATCH HOOVER VS. OPELIKA LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

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