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Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)

Liberty Christian cracks the Virginia Top 25 state football rankings, while The James Performance Academy close its season at No. 24.
Derek Toney|
The Liberty Christian Bulldogs have made a late season entry into the Virginia Top 25 football state rankings, at No. 24.
The Liberty Christian Bulldogs have made a late season entry into the Virginia Top 25 football state rankings, at No. 24. | High School On SI

With the state public regular season concluding this weekend, Liberty Christian School enters the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs, a perennial Class 3 state power, are No. 24. 

The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Sprigs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School On SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy, 40-0

SEASON COMPLETE

2. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-1-1

Last week: Defeated No. 6 Highland Springs, 18-14

This week: at Patrick Henry-Ashland, Nov. 6

3. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated No. 8 King’s Fork, 41-28

This week: vs. Hickory, Nov. 6

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Manor, 62-14

This week: vs. Granby, Nov. 6

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Freedom, 56-0

This week: at Briar Woods, Nov. 6

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-2

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Varina, 18-14

This week: vs. Hanover, Nov. 6

7. THOMAS DALE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Petersburg, 21-17

This week: at Hopewell, Nov. 6

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous  rank: No. 8

Record: 7-1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Indian River, 41-28

This week: at Nansemond River, Nov. 6

9. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 44-14

This week: Off; next game - Virginia Class 5 region playoffs, Nov. 13 or 14

10. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-2-1

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 28-14

This week: at Western Branch, Nov. 6

11. PETERSBURG  

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 8-1

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Thomas Dale, 21-17

This week: vs. Prince George, Nov. 6

12. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Menchivlle, 58-0

This week: vs. Hampton, Nov. 5

13. EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Bullis School (Md.), 34-0

This week: vs. Georgetown Prep (Md.), Nov. 6

14. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, 38-6

This week: at North Cross School, Nov. 6

15. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Expression Prep Academy (West Va.), 54-0

This week: vs. Virginia Episcopal School, Nov. 6

16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 55-19

This week: Off; next game - VISAA Division I playoffs, TBA

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Benedictine College Prep, 38-6

This week: at Saint Michael the Archangel, Nov. 6

18. OAKTON 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 James Madison, 22-21

This week: at Centreville, Nov. 6

19. SOUTH LAKES

Previous rank: No. 19 

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Centreville, 16-14

This week: at Westfield, Nov. 6

20. COLONIAL FORGE 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Massaponax, Nov. 6

21. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Brookville, 70-8

This week: at Heritage, Nov. 6

22. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated East Rockingham, 35-10

This week: at Harrisonburg, Nov. 6

23. MAGNA VISA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Halifax County, 46-0

This week: vs. George Washington, Nov. 6

24. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Heritage, 36-0

This week: at Liberty, Nov. 6

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Pulaski County, 49-6

This week: vs. Blacksburg, Nov. 6

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Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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