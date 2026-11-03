Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)
With the state public regular season concluding this weekend, Liberty Christian School enters the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs, a perennial Class 3 state power, are No. 24.
The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Sprigs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School On SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy, 40-0
SEASON COMPLETE
2. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-1-1
Last week: Defeated No. 6 Highland Springs, 18-14
This week: at Patrick Henry-Ashland, Nov. 6
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated No. 8 King’s Fork, 41-28
This week: vs. Hickory, Nov. 6
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Manor, 62-14
This week: vs. Granby, Nov. 6
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Freedom, 56-0
This week: at Briar Woods, Nov. 6
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-2
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Varina, 18-14
This week: vs. Hanover, Nov. 6
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated No. 11 Petersburg, 21-17
This week: at Hopewell, Nov. 6
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-1
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Indian River, 41-28
This week: at Nansemond River, Nov. 6
9. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 44-14
This week: Off; next game - Virginia Class 5 region playoffs, Nov. 13 or 14
10. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-2-1
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 28-14
This week: at Western Branch, Nov. 6
11. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-1
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Thomas Dale, 21-17
This week: vs. Prince George, Nov. 6
12. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Menchivlle, 58-0
This week: vs. Hampton, Nov. 5
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Bullis School (Md.), 34-0
This week: vs. Georgetown Prep (Md.), Nov. 6
14. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, 38-6
This week: at North Cross School, Nov. 6
15. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Expression Prep Academy (West Va.), 54-0
This week: vs. Virginia Episcopal School, Nov. 6
16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 55-19
This week: Off; next game - VISAA Division I playoffs, TBA
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Benedictine College Prep, 38-6
This week: at Saint Michael the Archangel, Nov. 6
18. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 James Madison, 22-21
This week: at Centreville, Nov. 6
19. SOUTH LAKES
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Centreville, 16-14
This week: at Westfield, Nov. 6
20. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Massaponax, Nov. 6
21. JEFFERSON FOREST
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Brookville, 70-8
This week: at Heritage, Nov. 6
22. BROADWAY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated East Rockingham, 35-10
This week: at Harrisonburg, Nov. 6
23. MAGNA VISA
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Halifax County, 46-0
This week: vs. George Washington, Nov. 6
24. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 36-0
This week: at Liberty, Nov. 6
25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Pulaski County, 49-6
This week: vs. Blacksburg, Nov. 6
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023