Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 25, 2026)
South Lakes debuts in the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 poll. The Seahawks are 19th, courtesy of a victory over then-No. 11 James Madison.
The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Sprigs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith complete the Top 10.
A pair of Top 15 matches, both in the Richmond area, will highlight this weekend’s slate. Varina hosts Highland Springs while 11th-ranked Petersburg visits Thomas Dale in a battle of undefeated squads.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Xavier (Ohio), 42-14
This week: at Loudoun Sports Academy, Oct. 31
2. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-1-1
Last week: Defeated Atlee, 51-10
This week: vs. No. 6 Highland Springs, Oct. 30
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 56-0
This week: at No. 8 King’s Fork, Oct. 30
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 96-14
This week: at Manor, Oct. 30
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Freedom, Oct. 30
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Hermitage, 25-17
This week: at No. 2 Varina, Oct. 30
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland, 38-7
This week: vs. No. 11 Petersburg, Oct. 30
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 30-13
This week: vs. No. 3 Indian River, Oct. 30
9. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 49-0
This week: at Ocean Lakes, Oct. 30
10. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-2-1
Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 49-0
This week: vs. Great Bridge, Oct. 30
11. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 21-0
This week: at No. 7 Thomas Dale, Oct. 30
12. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Menchville, Oct. 30
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Landon School (Md.), 47-7
This week: vs. Bullis School (Md.), Oct. 31
14. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, 24-8
This week: vs. No. 15 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 31
15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 31-0
This week: at No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 31
16. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Hargrave Military Academy, 54-14
This week: Off; next game - Virginia Episcopal School, Nov. 6
17. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 45-22
This week: at Glen Allen, Oct. 30
18. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Chantilly, 55-20
This week: vs. No. 20 James Madison, Oct. 30
19. SOUTH LAKES
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 James Madison, 40-28
This week: vs. Centreville, Oct. 30
20. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 6-2
Last week: Lost to South Lakes, 40-28
This week: at No. 18 Oakton, Oct. 30
21. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Mountain Ridge, 35-6
This week: Off; next game - at Massaponax, Nov. 6
22. JEFFERSON FOREST
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Rustburg, 57-0
This week: vs. Brookville, Oct. 30
23. BROADWAY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 8-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. East Rockingham, Oct. 30
24. MAGNA VISA
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Tunstall, 49-7
This week: at Halifax County, Oct. 30
25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 7-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Pulaski County, Oct. 30
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023