Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 25, 2026)

South Lakes debuts in the latest High School On SI Virginia football Top 25 poll. The Seahawks are 19th, courtesy of a victory over then-No. 11 James Madison.

The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge. Highland Sprigs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith complete the Top 10.

A pair of Top 15 matches, both in the Richmond area, will highlight this weekend’s slate. Varina hosts Highland Springs while 11th-ranked Petersburg visits Thomas Dale in a battle of undefeated squads.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Xavier (Ohio), 42-14

This week: at Loudoun Sports Academy, Oct. 31

2. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-1-1

Last week: Defeated Atlee, 51-10

This week: vs. No. 6 Highland Springs, Oct. 30

3. INDIAN RIVER

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 56-0

This week: at No. 8 King’s Fork, Oct. 30

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 96-14

This week: at Manor, Oct. 30

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Freedom, Oct. 30

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Hermitage, 25-17

This week: at No. 2 Varina, Oct. 30

7. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland, 38-7

This week: vs. No. 11 Petersburg, Oct. 30

8. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 30-13

This week: vs. No. 3 Indian River, Oct. 30

9. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 49-0

This week: at Ocean Lakes, Oct. 30

10. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-2-1

Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 49-0

This week: vs. Great Bridge, Oct. 30

11. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 21-0

This week: at No. 7 Thomas Dale, Oct. 30

12. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Menchville, Oct. 30

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Landon School (Md.), 47-7

This week: vs. Bullis School (Md.), Oct. 31

14. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, 24-8

This week: vs. No. 15 Benedictine College Prep, Oct. 31

15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 31-0

This week: at No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 31

16. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Hargrave Military Academy, 54-14

This week: Off; next game - Virginia Episcopal School, Nov. 6

17. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 45-22

This week: at Glen Allen, Oct. 30

18. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Chantilly, 55-20

This week: vs. No. 20 James Madison, Oct. 30

19. SOUTH LAKES

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 James Madison, 40-28

This week: vs. Centreville, Oct. 30

20. JAMES MADISON

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-2

Last week: Lost to South Lakes, 40-28

This week: at No. 18 Oakton, Oct. 30

21. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Mountain Ridge, 35-6

This week: Off; next game - at Massaponax, Nov. 6

22. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Rustburg, 57-0

This week: vs. Brookville, Oct. 30

23. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. East Rockingham, Oct. 30

24. MAGNA VISA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Tunstall, 49-7

This week: at Halifax County, Oct. 30

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 7-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Pulaski County, Oct. 30