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Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)

Status quo reigns at the top of this week's Virginia state rankings, while Colonial Forge debuts at No. 21 this week.
Gary Adornato|
Following a win over then-No. 20 Riverbend, Colonial Forge has earned a spot, at No. 21, in this week's Virginia Top 25.
Following a win over then-No. 20 Riverbend, Colonial Forge has earned a spot, at No. 21, in this week's Virginia Top 25. | High School On SI

It’s status quo in the top half of the latest High School on SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings. 

After storming into the High School on SI National Power 25 national rankings with impressive showings against Florida's IMG Academy and Saint Frances Academy (Md.), The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge.

The second 5 features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Colonial Forge enters the poll at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 20 Riverbend. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated MU Academy (Canada), 69-3

This week: at Saint Xavier (Ohio), Oct. 23

2. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1-1

Last week: Defeated Hanover, 55-14

This week: at Atlee, Oct. 23

3. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 72-0

This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 23

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Norcom, 70-0

This week: vs. Lake Taylor, Oct. 23

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Riverdaie, 57-0

This week: Off; next game - at Freedom, Oct. 30

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy-Grey, 37-14

This week: vs. No. 20 Hermitage, Oct. 23

7. THOMAS DALE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 42-6

This week: vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, Oct. 22

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous  rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 36-0

This week: vs. Hickory, Oct. 23

9. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 49-7

This week: vs. Kempville, Oct. 23

10. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-2-1

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 69-0

This week: vs. Nansemond River, Oct. 23

11. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Centreville, 28-21

This week: at South Lakes, Oct. 23

12. PETERSBURG  

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 28-15

This week: vs. Hopewell, Oct. 23

13. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Woodside, 85-3

This week: Off; next game - at Menchville, Oct. 30

14. EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.), 28-6

This week: at Landon School (Md.), Oct. 24

15. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 33-20

This week: at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Oct. 23

16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, 21-6

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 24

17. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, 21-6

This week: at Hargrave Military Academy, Oct. 23

18. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Saint Michael the Archangel, 24-21

This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 24

19. OAKTON 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 35-30

This week: vs. Chantilly, Oct. 23

20. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 41-7

This week: at No. 6 Highland Springs, Oct. 23

21. COLONIAL FORGE 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Riverbend, 29-16

This week: vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 23

22. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated E.C. Glass, 42-0

This week: at Rustburg, Oct. 23

23. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated William Monroe, 70-35

This week: Off; next game - vs. East Rockingham, Oct. 30

24. MAGNA VISA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Bassett. 54-20

This week: at Tunstall, Oct. 23

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Cove Spring, 49-28

This week: vs. Pulaski County, Oct. 23

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Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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