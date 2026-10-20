Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)
It’s status quo in the top half of the latest High School on SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings.
After storming into the High School on SI National Power 25 national rankings with impressive showings against Florida's IMG Academy and Saint Frances Academy (Md.), The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge.
The second 5 features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Colonial Forge enters the poll at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 20 Riverbend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated MU Academy (Canada), 69-3
This week: at Saint Xavier (Ohio), Oct. 23
2. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-1-1
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 55-14
This week: at Atlee, Oct. 23
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 72-0
This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 23
4. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 70-0
This week: vs. Lake Taylor, Oct. 23
5. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Riverdaie, 57-0
This week: Off; next game - at Freedom, Oct. 30
6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy-Grey, 37-14
This week: vs. No. 20 Hermitage, Oct. 23
7. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 42-6
This week: vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, Oct. 22
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 36-0
This week: vs. Hickory, Oct. 23
9. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 49-7
This week: vs. Kempville, Oct. 23
10. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-2-1
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 69-0
This week: vs. Nansemond River, Oct. 23
11. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Centreville, 28-21
This week: at South Lakes, Oct. 23
12. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 28-15
This week: vs. Hopewell, Oct. 23
13. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 85-3
This week: Off; next game - at Menchville, Oct. 30
14. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.), 28-6
This week: at Landon School (Md.), Oct. 24
15. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 33-20
This week: at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Oct. 23
16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, 21-6
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 24
17. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 6-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, 21-6
This week: at Hargrave Military Academy, Oct. 23
18. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to Saint Michael the Archangel, 24-21
This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 24
19. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 35-30
This week: vs. Chantilly, Oct. 23
20. HERMITAGE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 41-7
This week: at No. 6 Highland Springs, Oct. 23
21. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Riverbend, 29-16
This week: vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 23
22. JEFFERSON FOREST
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated E.C. Glass, 42-0
This week: at Rustburg, Oct. 23
23. BROADWAY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 8-0
Last week: Defeated William Monroe, 70-35
This week: Off; next game - vs. East Rockingham, Oct. 30
24. MAGNA VISA
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 7-0
Last week: Defeated Bassett. 54-20
This week: at Tunstall, Oct. 23
25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Cove Spring, 49-28
This week: vs. Pulaski County, Oct. 23
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.