Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)

It’s status quo in the top half of the latest High School on SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings.

After storming into the High School on SI National Power 25 national rankings with impressive showings against Florida's IMG Academy and Saint Frances Academy (Md.), The Saint James Performance Academy remains No. 1 followed by Varina, Indian River, Maury and Stone Ridge.

The second 5 features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King’s Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Colonial Forge enters the poll at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 20 Riverbend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated MU Academy (Canada), 69-3

This week: at Saint Xavier (Ohio), Oct. 23

2. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1-1

Last week: Defeated Hanover, 55-14

This week: at Atlee, Oct. 23

3. INDIAN RIVER

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 72-0

This week: vs. Lakeland, Oct. 23

4. MAURY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Norcom, 70-0

This week: vs. Lake Taylor, Oct. 23

5. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Riverdaie, 57-0

This week: Off; next game - at Freedom, Oct. 30

6. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy-Grey, 37-14

This week: vs. No. 20 Hermitage, Oct. 23

7. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Dinwiddie, 42-6

This week: vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, Oct. 22

8. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 36-0

This week: vs. Hickory, Oct. 23

9. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 49-7

This week: vs. Kempville, Oct. 23

10. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-2-1

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 69-0

This week: vs. Nansemond River, Oct. 23

11. JAMES MADISON

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Centreville, 28-21

This week: at South Lakes, Oct. 23

12. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 28-15

This week: vs. Hopewell, Oct. 23

13. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Woodside, 85-3

This week: Off; next game - at Menchville, Oct. 30

14. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.), 28-6

This week: at Landon School (Md.), Oct. 24

15. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 33-20

This week: at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Oct. 23

16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Roanoke Catholic School, 21-6

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel, Oct. 24

17. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 18 Benedictine College Prep, 21-6

This week: at Hargrave Military Academy, Oct. 23

18. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Saint Michael the Archangel, 24-21

This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 24

19. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 35-30

This week: vs. Chantilly, Oct. 23

20. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 41-7

This week: at No. 6 Highland Springs, Oct. 23

21. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Riverbend, 29-16

This week: vs. Mountain Ridge, Oct. 23

22. JEFFERSON FOREST

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated E.C. Glass, 42-0

This week: at Rustburg, Oct. 23

23. BROADWAY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated William Monroe, 70-35

This week: Off; next game - vs. East Rockingham, Oct. 30

24. MAGNA VISA

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 7-0

Last week: Defeated Bassett. 54-20

This week: at Tunstall, Oct. 23

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Cove Spring, 49-28

This week: vs. Pulaski County, Oct. 23