Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 6, 2026)
A loss usually doesn't result in a promotion to No. 1, but The Saint James Performance Academy nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the high school football season.
The Ascenders are the new No. 1 team in the High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 after taking national No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) to the final play Saturday. IMG escaped with a 44-42 victory on a field goal as time expired.
Now in just its second season, Saint James gets another opportunity on the national stage Saturday against Maryland No. 1 and national No. 2 Saint Frances Academy at Osbourn Park in Northern Virginia.
Varina falls from No. 1 to No. 2 after suffering its first loss, a 24-17 overtime decision against defending North Carolina Class 7A state champion Grimsley. Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge complete the Top 5.
The second five features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King's Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Three undefeated teams — Episcopal at No. 17, Jefferson Forest at No. 24 and Turner Ashby at No. 25 — make their rankings debuts.
Here are the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings:
1. The Saint James Performance Academy
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.), 44-42
This week: vs. Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at Osbourn Park, Oct. 10
2. Varina
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1-1
Last week: Lost to Grimsley (N.C.), 24-17
This week: Did not play; next game at Hanover, Oct. 16
3. Indian River
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 62-0
This week: at Nansemond River, Oct. 9
4. Maury
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 58-8
This week: vs. Norview, Oct. 9
5. Stone Bridge
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Potomac Falls, 19-9
This week: at Lightridge, Oct. 9
6. Highland Springs
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Phoebus, 57-7
This week: at No. 14 Petersburg, Oct. 9
7. Thomas Dale
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 7-3
This week: at Matoaca, Oct. 8
8. King's Fork
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 57-7
This week: at Western Branch, Oct. 9
9. Green Run
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Landstown, 40-13
This week: vs. Floyd E. Kellam, Oct. 9
10. Oscar Smith
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-2-1
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 35-0
This week: at Deep Creek, Oct. 9
11. Roanoke Catholic School
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy regional team (Md.), 18-2
This week: at Atlantic Shores Christian School, Oct. 9
12. Trinity Episcopal School
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 34-14
This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 10
13. James Madison
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Westfield, Oct. 9
14. Petersburg
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 46-8
This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Oct. 9
15. Bethel
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 63-0
This week: vs. Phoebus, Oct. 10
16. Salem
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-1
Last week: Lost to Patrick Henry, 41-22
This week: at Christiansburg, Oct. 9
17. Episcopal
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher's School, 48-7
This week: at Saint Stephen's & Saint Agnes, Oct. 8
18. Woodberry Forest School
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10
19. Saint Michael the Archangel
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 17-15
This week: at Saint Christopher's School, Oct. 9
20. Benedictine College Prep
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 2-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Collegiate, Oct. 9
21. Brooke Point
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 74-6
This week: vs. Colonial Forge, Oct. 9
22. Riverbend
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Hartwood, 48-0
This week: vs. Mountain View, Oct. 9
23. Hermitage
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated Mills E. Godwin, 32-13
This week: Did not play; next game vs. Glen Allen, Oct. 16
24. Jefferson Forest
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Amherst County, Oct. 9
25. Turner Ashby
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated William Monroe, 59-3
This week: at Broadway, Oct. 9
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Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023