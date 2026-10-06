Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 6, 2026)

A loss usually doesn't result in a promotion to No. 1, but The Saint James Performance Academy nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the high school football season.

The Ascenders are the new No. 1 team in the High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 after taking national No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) to the final play Saturday. IMG escaped with a 44-42 victory on a field goal as time expired.

Now in just its second season, Saint James gets another opportunity on the national stage Saturday against Maryland No. 1 and national No. 2 Saint Frances Academy at Osbourn Park in Northern Virginia.

Varina falls from No. 1 to No. 2 after suffering its first loss, a 24-17 overtime decision against defending North Carolina Class 7A state champion Grimsley. Indian River, Maury and Stone Bridge complete the Top 5.

The second five features Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, King's Fork, Green Run and Oscar Smith. Three undefeated teams — Episcopal at No. 17, Jefferson Forest at No. 24 and Turner Ashby at No. 25 — make their rankings debuts.

Here are the latest High School On SI Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. The Saint James Performance Academy

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.), 44-42

This week: vs. Saint Frances Academy (Md.) at Osbourn Park, Oct. 10

2. Varina

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 3-1-1

Last week: Lost to Grimsley (N.C.), 24-17

This week: Did not play; next game at Hanover, Oct. 16

3. Indian River

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 62-0

This week: at Nansemond River, Oct. 9

4. Maury

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 58-8

This week: vs. Norview, Oct. 9

5. Stone Bridge

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Potomac Falls, 19-9

This week: at Lightridge, Oct. 9

6. Highland Springs

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Phoebus, 57-7

This week: at No. 14 Petersburg, Oct. 9

7. Thomas Dale

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 7-3

This week: at Matoaca, Oct. 8

8. King's Fork

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 57-7

This week: at Western Branch, Oct. 9

9. Green Run

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Landstown, 40-13

This week: vs. Floyd E. Kellam, Oct. 9

10. Oscar Smith

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-2-1

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 35-0

This week: at Deep Creek, Oct. 9

11. Roanoke Catholic School

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Frances Academy regional team (Md.), 18-2

This week: at Atlantic Shores Christian School, Oct. 9

12. Trinity Episcopal School

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Blue Ridge School, 34-14

This week: vs. North Cross School, Oct. 10

13. James Madison

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Westfield, Oct. 9

14. Petersburg

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 46-8

This week: vs. Dinwiddie, Oct. 9

15. Bethel

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Heritage, 63-0

This week: vs. Phoebus, Oct. 10

16. Salem

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to Patrick Henry, 41-22

This week: at Christiansburg, Oct. 9

17. Episcopal

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher's School, 48-7

This week: at Saint Stephen's & Saint Agnes, Oct. 8

18. Woodberry Forest School

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10

19. Saint Michael the Archangel

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 17-15

This week: at Saint Christopher's School, Oct. 9

20. Benedictine College Prep

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 2-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Collegiate, Oct. 9

21. Brooke Point

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 74-6

This week: vs. Colonial Forge, Oct. 9

22. Riverbend

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Hartwood, 48-0

This week: vs. Mountain View, Oct. 9

23. Hermitage

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Mills E. Godwin, 32-13

This week: Did not play; next game vs. Glen Allen, Oct. 16

24. Jefferson Forest

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Amherst County, Oct. 9

25. Turner Ashby

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated William Monroe, 59-3

This week: at Broadway, Oct. 9